Drag and drop your own bag files into Webviz to explore your robotics data, or connect to a live robot or simulation using the rosbridge_server.
Webviz is a web-based application for playback and visualization of ROS bag files. This repository also contains some libraries that can be used independently to build web-based visualization tools.
Please see the individual package READMEs for details on how to install and use them.
We have a Slack workspace to make it easier to ask questions and chat with other people who use Webviz. Join using the latest link posted here.
Foxglove Studio is a fork of Webviz that was started by former Cruise employees. The tools have the same purpose (visualizing ROS data), but Cruise does not currently offer commercial support for Webviz, and community support can be ad-hoc. Webviz also has a slightly different feature set than Foxglove. Check out Foxglove if Webviz does not currently meet your needs.
We have in-app help resources. Go to the application and click the "?" icon in the top right. Each individual panel also has a "?" icon in its top right.
We recommend using the hosted version of Webviz, which can connect to your rosbridge_server or stream in bag data from your S3/GCS bucket. This way you'll always use the latest version of Webviz.
However, sometimes the hosted version is inconvenient, when streaming data from robots on the field where there is poor internet connectivity. For this it is useful to use a static build of webviz.
The easiest way to use the static build, is to use our Docker image, which is automatically built on every commit to the
master branch.
docker run -p 8080:8080 cruise/webviz
npm run bootstrap # install dependencies
npm run build-static-webviz # generate static build in __static_webviz__
npm run serve-static-webviz # serve static build on localhost:8080
Prerequisites:
npm run bootstrap to install dependencies
apt-get install ffmpeg or
brew install ffmpeg or so.
.json file.
Now run the
packages/webviz-core/script/record-local-bag-video.js script, usually something like this:
packages/webviz-core/script/record-local-bag-video.js --bag ~/my-bag.bag --layout ~/my-layout.json --mp3 ~/loud-dance-music.mp3 --out ~/my-video.mp4 --speed 1.5
By default it will use webviz.io/app for the recording, but if you want to use a local instance of Webviz you can use the
--url parameter. For full options run
packages/webviz-core/script/record-local-bag-video.js --help.
Similarly to recording videos, we have a script to measure the performance of a given layout+bag combination. This is useful for determining if a new feature makes things slower or faster. Run
packages/webviz-core/script/measure-performance.js --help to learn more.
To install dependencies, first run
npm run bootstrap. This command will populate the repos root
/node_modules and underyling packages
/node_modules. From there, you have a few options depending on where you'd like to make changes.
npm run webviz-dev
npm run docs-dev
npm run storybook
Useful for
regl-worldview changes.
npm run webviz-dev to run a webviz-only server that you can develop Webviz on.
npm run bootstrap in the root directory to install dependencies.
npm run build to run a single build or
npm run watch to watch and build.
npm run docs-dev to run the docs app (e.g. go to http://localhost:8080/app to open Webviz). Requires
build to be run first.
npm run docs-deploy to deploy the docs to https://webviz.io/.
npm run storybook to run storybook. Requires
build to be run first.
npm run screenshot-local or
npm run screenshot-local-debug to generate screenshots from stories.
npm run lint to run the linters (and
npm run lint:fix to automatically fix issues).
npm run flow to run Flow.
npm run flow-typed-rebuild to update the flow-typed definitions (any time when changing packages).
npm test to run tests.
npm run build-static-webviz to make a special build of just the Webviz application in the
__static_webviz__ directory.
npm run serve-static-webviz to host the contents of the
__static_webviz__ directory on
localhost:8080.
If you have the right permissions, you can publish:
npm run publish to publish npm packages.
npm run docs-deploy to deploy that statically hosted website (this is also done automatically in CI on the master branch).
If you run into any issues, file an issue on Github or ask us on Slack (see above).
PRs, bug reports, and feature requests are welcome! Please observe CONTRIBUTING.md and CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md when making a contribution.
Note that while it's possible to fork Webviz to make your own custom version, we'd encourage you to use webviz.io/app and propose generic solutions that everyone would benefit from. Cruise also still has its own fork of Webviz, but long term we'd like to move away from that. For examples of generic features, see the Node Playground panel, using generic RViz markers in the 3d panel, streaming in bags from any cloud service, loading layouts hosted on arbitrary URLs, and so on. We'd love your creative ideas for making Webviz widely useful!