React component to handle keyboard events (such as
keyup,
keydown &
keypress).
“Happy to see that react-key-handler is SSR safe :+1:”[Veselin Todorov](https://github.com/vesln), Chai.js core
keyValue,
code and
keyCode
$ npm install react-key-handler --save
You can use
react-key-handler library in two flavours:
This library includes two similar higher-order components, but with a different puprose:
|Higher-order Component
|Purpose
keyHandler
|Handles key changes
keyToggleHandler
|Handles key toggles
Both have the same API and will decorate the given component with a
keyValue,
code
and
keyCode property.
Internally the
KeyHandler component is used, for a full understanding be sure to
check out the implementation.
import React from 'react';
import { keyHandler, KEYPRESS } from 'react-key-handler';
function Demo({ keyValue }) {
return (
<div>
{keyValue === 's' && (
<ol>
<li>hello</li>
<li>world</li>
</ol>
)}
</div>
);
}
export default keyHandler({ keyEventName: KEYPRESS, keyValue: 's' })(Demo);
The prop types of the
KeyHandler component are:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|keyEventName
|string
|no
'keyup'
'keydown',
'keypress' or
'keyup'
|keyValue
|string
|yes *
|Any given KeyboardEvent.key
|code
|string
|yes *
|Any given KeyboardEvent.code
|keyCode†
|number
|yes *
|Any given KeyboardEvent.keyCode
* You should pass at least one of these props.
† Note that the keyCode is frequently browser specific and has therefore be set as deprecated, see MDN for details.
import React from 'react';
import KeyHandler, { KEYPRESS } from 'react-key-handler';
export default class Demo extends React.Component {
state = { showMenu: false };
render() {
const { showMenu } = this.state;
return (
<React.Fragment>
<KeyHandler
keyEventName={KEYPRESS}
keyValue="s"
onKeyHandle={this.toggleMenu}
/>
{showMenu && (
<ol>
<li>hello</li>
<li>world</li>
</ol>
)}
</React.Fragment>
);
},
toggleMenu = (event) => {
event.preventDefault();
this.setState({ showMenu: !this.state.showMenu });
};
}
The prop types of the
KeyHandler component are:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|keyEventName
|string
|no
'keyup'
'keydown',
'keypress' or
'keyup'
|keyValue
|string
|yes *
|Any given KeyboardEvent.key
|code
|string
|yes *
|Any given KeyboardEvent.code
|keyCode†
|number
|yes *
|Any given KeyboardEvent.keyCode
|onKeyHandle
|function
|yes
|Function that is called when they key is handled
* You should pass at least one of these props.
† Note that the keyCode is frequently browser specific and has therefore be set as deprecated, see MDN for details.
This library does not handle key events for form elements such as
<input /> and
<textarea />.
React does a fine job supporting these already via keyboard events.
TODO: explain the differences between the different key events.

code and
keyCode
The three available key events are
keyValue This corresponds to the true value. This is the value of the key pressed
by the user while taking into considerations the state of modifier keys
such as the
shiftKey as well as the keyboard locale/layout
code This corresponds to the physical key on the keyboard (as opposed to the
character generated by pressing the key). In other words, this property
returns a value which isn't altered by keyboard layout or the state of
the modifier keys. The value is a string specific to the key, e.g. 'Digit0'
keyCode This is similar to code but numeric and also deprecated.
We recommend you to use the new Web standard KeyboardEvent.key or the KeyboardEvent.code over the deprecated KeyboardEvent.keyCode.
Note that in React
key is a reserved property, and thus we use
keyValue when referring
to the
key property.
Browser support:
There's no need to worry about browser support because internally we normalize
deprecated HTML5
keyValue values and translate from legacy
keyCode values,
similar to how React does this for their
SyntheticKeyboardEvent.
More information:
$ git clone <this repo>
$ cd react-key-handler
$ npm install
To start the server:
$ npm demo
This starts a development server, which will automatically rebuild the demo app as you change files and supports hot module replacement for fast development:
$ open http://localhost:1234
To run all tests:
$ npm test
Or you can run the linters, unit tests and check for type errors individually:
$ npm run test:lint
$ npm run test:unit
$ npm run test:flow
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.
