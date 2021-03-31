React Kawaii

React Kawaii is a library of cute SVG illustrations (react components). Ideal if you want to give some cuteness and personality to your react application.

Example

Install

With npm:

npm install --save react-kawaii

With yarn:

yarn add react-kawaii

How to use

import { Planet } from 'react-kawaii' ; const Example = () => < Planet size = {200} mood = "blissful" color = "#FDA7DC" /> ;

How to use with React Native

import { Planet } from 'react-kawaii/lib/native/' ; const Example = () => < Planet size = {200} mood = "blissful" color = "#FDA7DC" /> ;

Depending on your react and react-native version, you might need to to install the package react-native-svg:

With npm:

npm install react-native-svg

With yarn:

yarn add react-native-svg

Link react-native:

react-native link react-native-svg

Read the react-native-svg documentation in case you need help.

Development

So you want to help developing some cute UI components?

If you want to develop a component

npm i

npm run styleguide

If you want to build

npm run styleguide:build

Documentation

See https://react-kawaii.now.sh/

Components

All the components are SVG illustrations. You can pick different moods: sad, shocked, happy, blissful and lovestruck. You can also choose a color to your Kawaii and the size.

Available components:

Backpack - A cute backpack

Backpack - A cute backpack Browser - A cute browser

Browser - A cute browser Cat - A cute cat

Cat - A cute cat Chocolate - A cute chocolate

Chocolate - A cute chocolate CreditCard - A cute credit card

CreditCard - A cute credit card File - A cute file

File - A cute file Folder - A cute folder

Folder - A cute folder Ghost - A cute ghost

Ghost - A cute ghost IceCream - A cute ice-cream

IceCream - A cute ice-cream Mug - A cute mug

Mug - A cute mug Planet - A cute planet

Planet - A cute planet SpeechBubble - A cute speech bubble

SpeechBubble - A cute speech bubble More Kawaii components coming soon...

Contributors

Thanks to everyone who has contributed to this project! You can find the contributors list here.