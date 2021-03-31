React Kawaii is a library of cute SVG illustrations (react components). Ideal if you want to give some cuteness and personality to your react application.
With npm:
npm install --save react-kawaii
With yarn:
yarn add react-kawaii
import { Planet } from 'react-kawaii';
const Example = () => <Planet size={200} mood="blissful" color="#FDA7DC" />;
import { Planet } from 'react-kawaii/lib/native/';
const Example = () => <Planet size={200} mood="blissful" color="#FDA7DC" />;
Depending on your
react and
react-native version, you might need to to install the package
react-native-svg:
With npm:
npm install react-native-svg
With yarn:
yarn add react-native-svg
Link react-native:
react-native link react-native-svg
Read the react-native-svg documentation in case you need help.
So you want to help developing some cute UI components?
If you want to develop a component
npm i
npm run styleguide
If you want to build
npm run styleguide:build
See https://react-kawaii.now.sh/
All the components are SVG illustrations. You can pick different moods: sad, shocked, happy, blissful and lovestruck. You can also choose a color to your Kawaii and the size.
Available components:
Thanks to everyone who has contributed to this project! You can find the contributors list here.