Display math expressions with KaTeX and React

Installation

$ npm install react-katex $ yarn add react-katex

Usage

import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css' ; import { InlineMath, BlockMath } from 'react-katex' ;

InlineMath

Display math in the middle of the text.

var InlineMath = ReactKaTeX.InlineMath; ReactDOM.render( < InlineMath math = "\\int_0^\\infty x^2 dx" /> , document.getElementById('math')); // or ReactDOM.render( < InlineMath > \int_0^\infty x^2 dx </ InlineMath > , document.getElementById('math'));

It will be rendered like this:

BlockMath

Display math in a separated block, with larger font and symbols.

var BlockMath = ReactKaTeX.BlockMath; ReactDOM.render( < BlockMath math = "\\int_0^\\infty x^2 dx" /> , document.getElementById('math')); // or ReactDOM.render( < BlockMath > \int_0^\infty x^2 dx </ BlockMath > , document.getElementById('math'));

It will be rendered like this:

Note:

Don't forget to import KaTeX CSS file.

import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css' ;

Error handling

Default error message

By default the error rendering is handled by KaTeX. You can optionally pass errorColor (defaults to #cc0000 ) as a prop:

var BlockMath = ReactKaTeX.BlockMath; ReactDOM.render( < BlockMath math = { '\\ int_0 ^\\ infty x ^ 2 dx \\ inta '} errorColor = { '# cc0000 '} /> , document.getElementById('math'));

This will be rendered like so:

Custom error message

It's possible to handle parse errors using the prop renderError . This prop must be a function that receives the error object and returns what should be rendered when parsing fails:

var BlockMath = ReactKaTeX.BlockMath; ReactDOM.render( < BlockMath math = "\\int_{" renderError = {(error) => { return < b > Fail: {error.name} </ b > }} />, document.getElementById('math')); // The code above will render ' < b > Fail: ParseError </ b > ' because it's the value returned from `renderError`.

This will render <b>Fail: ParseError</b> :

Escaping expressions

In addition to using the math property, you can also quote as a child allowing the use of { } in your expression.

ReactDOM.render( < BlockMath > {"\\frac{\\text{m}}{\\text{s}^2}"} </ BlockMath > , document .getElementById( 'math' ));

Or Multiline

ReactDOM.render( < BlockMath > {`\\frac{\\text{m}} {\\text{s}^2}`} </ BlockMath > , document .getElementById( 'math' ));

However, it can be annoying to escape backslashes. This can be circumvented with the String.raw tag on a template literal when using ES6.

ReactDOM.render( < BlockMath > {String.raw`\frac{\text{m}}{\text{s}^2}`} </ BlockMath > , document .getElementById( 'math' ));

Backticks must be escaped with a backslash but would be passed to KaTeX as \`. A tag can be created to replace \` with `

const latex = ( ...a ) => String .raw(...a).replace( "\\`" , "`" ) ReactDOM.render( < BlockMath > {latex`\``} </ BlockMath > , document .getElementById( 'math' ));

You can even do variable substitution