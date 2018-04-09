openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rk

react-katex

by Talysson de Oliveira Cassiano
2.0.2 (see all)

Display math in TeX with KaTeX and ReactJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

370

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-katex

Build Status Code Climate Coverage Status

Display math expressions with KaTeX and React

Installation

  $ npm install react-katex
  # or
  $ yarn add react-katex

Usage

import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css';
import { InlineMath, BlockMath } from 'react-katex';

InlineMath

Display math in the middle of the text.

  var InlineMath = ReactKaTeX.InlineMath;

  ReactDOM.render(<InlineMath math="\\int_0^\\infty x^2 dx"/>,
                document.getElementById('math'));

  // or

  ReactDOM.render(<InlineMath>\int_0^\infty x^2 dx</InlineMath>,
                document.getElementById('math'));

It will be rendered like this:

Inline math

BlockMath

Display math in a separated block, with larger font and symbols.

  var BlockMath = ReactKaTeX.BlockMath;

  ReactDOM.render(<BlockMath math="\\int_0^\\infty x^2 dx"/>,
                document.getElementById('math'));

  // or

  ReactDOM.render(<BlockMath>\int_0^\infty x^2 dx</BlockMath>,
                document.getElementById('math'));

It will be rendered like this:

Block math

Note:
Don't forget to import KaTeX CSS file.

import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css';

Error handling

Default error message

By default the error rendering is handled by KaTeX. You can optionally pass errorColor (defaults to #cc0000) as a prop:

var BlockMath = ReactKaTeX.BlockMath;

ReactDOM.render(
  <BlockMath
    math={'\\int_0^\\infty x^2 dx \\inta'}
    errorColor={'#cc0000'}
  />, document.getElementById('math'));

This will be rendered like so:

KaTeX error

Custom error message

It's possible to handle parse errors using the prop renderError. This prop must be a function that receives the error object and returns what should be rendered when parsing fails:

var BlockMath = ReactKaTeX.BlockMath;
  
ReactDOM.render(
  <BlockMath
    math="\\int_{"
    renderError={(error) => {
      return <b>Fail: {error.name}</b>
    }}
  />,
  document.getElementById('math'));

// The code above will render '<b>Fail: ParseError</b>' because it's the value returned from `renderError`.

This will render <b>Fail: ParseError</b>:

renderError

Escaping expressions

In addition to using the math property, you can also quote as a child allowing the use of { } in your expression.

ReactDOM.render(<BlockMath>{"\\frac{\\text{m}}{\\text{s}^2}"}</BlockMath>,
                document.getElementById('math'));

Or Multiline

ReactDOM.render(<BlockMath>{`\\frac{\\text{m}}
{\\text{s}^2}`}</BlockMath>,
                document.getElementById('math'));

However, it can be annoying to escape backslashes. This can be circumvented with the String.raw tag on a template literal when using ES6.

ReactDOM.render(<BlockMath>{String.raw`\frac{\text{m}}{\text{s}^2}`}</BlockMath>,
                document.getElementById('math'));

Backticks must be escaped with a backslash but would be passed to KaTeX as \`. A tag can be created to replace \` with `

const latex = (...a) => String.raw(...a).replace("\\`","`")
ReactDOM.render(<BlockMath>{latex`\``}</BlockMath>,
                document.getElementById('math'));

You can even do variable substitution

const top = "m";
const bottom = "s";
ReactDOM.render(<BlockMath>{String.raw`\frac{\text{${top}}}{\text{${bottom}}^2}`}</BlockMath>,
                document.getElementById('math'));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial