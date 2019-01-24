🔨 Install and Usage

Live demo: click here

First, you need to install react-kanban-dnd on your project:

yarn add react-kanban-dnd

Then import it inside your project:

import ReactKanban from 'react-kanban-dnd' ; export default class MyKanban extends React . Component { render() { return ( < ReactKanban onDragEnd = {this.onDragEnd} onDragStart = {this.onDragStart} renderCard = {this.renderCard} columns = {columns} columnStyle = {style.columnStyle} columnHeaderStyle = {style.columnHeaderStyle} columnTitleStyle = {style.columnTitleStyle} cardWrapperStyle = {style.cardWrapperStyle} /> ); } }

That's it. Now, kanban should appear on your project.

⚙️ Properties

Prop Description Required onDragEnd Function that will be called when drag ends false onDragStart Function that will be called when drag starts false renderCard Function that will render your card. Receives a row as a parameter true columns Array that will be used to render your kanban. Check the patterns here true columnStyle Optional styling for the column false columnHeaderStyle Optional styling for the column header false columnTitleStyle Optional styling for the column title false cardWrapperStyle Optional styling for the card wrapper false

📌 Columns array pattern

Your column array should be something like this:

const columns = [ { id : 'columnId' , title : 'Column Title' , rows : [ { id : 'rowId' , ...yourPropsHere, }, ], }, ];

Note: Both columnId and rowId should be a string.

💡 Example

import ReactKanban from 'react-kanban-dnd' ; export default class MyKanban extends React . Component { renderCard = row => ( < Wrapper > < TextWrapper > < Label > Name: </ Label > < Value > {row.name} </ Value > </ TextWrapper > < TextWrapper > < Label > Age: </ Label > < Value > {row.age} </ Value > </ TextWrapper > </ Wrapper > ); render() { const columns = [ { id : 'column1' , title : 'Column 1' , rows : [ { id : 'row1' , name : 'User one' , age : 21 , }, ], }, { id : 'column2' , title : 'Column 2' , rows : [ { id : 'row2' , name : 'User two' , age : 23 , }, { id : 'row3' , name : 'User three' , age : 30 , }, ], }, { id : 'column3' , title : 'Column 3' , rows : [ { id : 'row4' , name : 'User four' , age : 25 , }, ], }, ]; return ( < ReactKanban renderCard = {this.renderCard} columns = {columns} /> ); } }

🤝 Contributions

Start cloning the repository:

git@github.com:lucasbesen/react-kanban-dnd.git

Install dependencies:

yarn

Then run docz;

yarn docz:dev

Finally go to http://localhost:3000/docs-react-kanban

Every kind of contribution is welcome. You can ping me at Twitter as well.

💪🏻 Contributors