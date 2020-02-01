<ReactJWPlayer> is a React Component for initializing client-side instances of JW Player. Simply give
<ReactJWPlayer> the id of your player script, and the id of a JW Player video or playlist. The component comes with several event hooks that can be accessed through component props.
npm install react-jw-player
At the mininum, you can just use something like the three following code snippets:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactJWPlayer from 'react-jw-player';
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactJWPlayer
playerId='my-unique-id'
playerScript='https://link-to-my-jw-player/script.js'
playlist='https://link-to-my-playlist.json'
/>,
document.getElementById('my-root-div');
);
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactJWPlayer from 'react-jw-player';
const playlist = [{
file: 'https://link-to-my-video.mp4',
image: 'https://link-to-my-poster.jpg',
tracks: [{
file: 'https://link-to-subtitles.vtt',
label: 'English',
kind: 'captions',
'default': true
}],
},
{
file: 'https://link-to-my-other-video.mp4',
image: 'https://link-to-my-other-poster.jpg',
}];
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactJWPlayer
playerId='my-unique-id'
playerScript='https://link-to-my-jw-player/script.js'
playlist={playlist}
/>,
document.getElementById('my-root-div');
);
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactJWPlayer from 'react-jw-player';
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactJWPlayer
playerId='my-unique-id'
playerScript='https://link-to-my-jw-player/script.js'
file='https://link-to-my-video.mp4'
/>,
document.getElementById('my-root-div');
);
For more complex interaction, check out the container component example here
To generate preroll, supply the player with the
generatePrerollUrl prop. This prop just needs to be a function that returns a valid VAST tag! See Optional Configuration Props for more info.
These are props that modify the basic behavior of the component.
playerId
string
playerId="my-jw-player-instance"
playerScript
string
https://content.jwplatform.com/libraries/abCD1234.js
playlist OR
file
abCD1234. You can use this to get meta data on the videos without loading an actual playlist.
string (for
file and
playlist) or
array (for
playlist)
https//content.jwplatform.com/feeds/abCD1234.json
aspectRatio
1:1 or
16:9 currently.
className
string
customProps
customProps={{ skin: { name: 'six' } }}.
object
isAutoPlay
boolean
isMuted
boolean
generatePrerollUrl(video)
video
image
string
licenseKey
string
useMultiplePlayerScripts
boolean
react-jw-player dynamically supports all events in JW Player. Simply preface the event name with
on and pass it in as a prop.
Examples:
ready =>
onReady
setupError =>
onSetupError
react-jw-player has layered some different functionality on some of these events, so please check the docs below if you find any unexpected behavior!
onAdPause(event)
function
event
onAdPlay(event)
function
event
onAdResume(event)
function
event
onAdSkipped(event)
function
event
onAdComplete(event)
function
event
onAutoStart(event)
function
event
onEnterFullScreen(event)
function
event
onError(event)
function
event
onExitFullScreen(event)
function
event
onMute(event)
function
event
onPause(event)
function
event
onPlay(event)
function
event
onReady(event)
function
event
onResume(event)
function
event
onSetupError(event)
function
event
onTime(event)
function
event
onUnmute(event)
function
event
onVideoLoad(event)
function
event
onThreeSeconds(event)
function
event
onTenSeconds(event)
function
event
onThirtySeconds(event)
function
event
onTwentyFivePercent(event)
function
event
onFiftyPercent(event)
function
event
onSeventyFivePercent(event)
function
event
onNinetyFivePercent(event)
function
event
onOneHundredPercent(event)
function
event
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import ReactJWPlayer from 'react-jw-player';
const displayName = 'ReactJWPlayerContainer';
const propTypes = {
playlist: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
playerScript: PropTypes.string.isRequired
};
class ReactJWPlayerContainer extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
videoTitle: '',
};
this.onAdPlay = this.onAdPlay.bind(this);
this.onReady = this.onReady.bind(this);
this.onVideoLoad = this.onVideoLoad.bind(this);
// each instance of <ReactJWPlayer> needs a unique id.
// we randomly generate it here and assign to the container instance.
this.playerId = someFunctionToRandomlyGenerateId();
}
onReady(event) {
// interact with JW Player API here
const player = window.jwplayer(this.playerId);
}
onAdPlay(event) {
// track the ad play here
}
onVideoLoad(event) {
this.setState({
videoTitle: event.item.description // this only works with json feeds!
});
}
render() {
return (
<div className='react-jw-player-container'>
<h1>{ this.state.videoTitle }</h1>
<ReactJWPlayer
playlist={this.props.playlist}
licenseKey='your-license-key'
onAdPlay={this.onAdPlay}
onReady={this.onReady}
onVideoLoad={this.onVideoLoad}
playerId={this.playerId} // bring in the randomly generated playerId
playerScript='https://link-to-your-jw-player-script.js'
/>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactJWPlayerContainer.propTypes = propTypes;
ReactJWPlayerContainer.defaultProps = defaultProps;
ReactJWPlayerContainer.displayName = displayName;
export default ReactJWPlayerContainer;
Just do it!