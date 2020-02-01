<ReactJWPlayer> is a React Component for initializing client-side instances of JW Player. Simply give <ReactJWPlayer> the id of your player script, and the id of a JW Player video or playlist. The component comes with several event hooks that can be accessed through component props.

Contents

Installation

npm install react-jw-player

Usage

At the mininum, you can just use something like the three following code snippets:

Playing a JW Player JSON Playlist

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactJWPlayer from 'react-jw-player' ; ReactDOM.render( < ReactJWPlayer playerId = 'my-unique-id' playerScript = 'https://link-to-my-jw-player/script.js' playlist = 'https://link-to-my-playlist.json' /> , document.getElementById('my-root-div'); );

Playing a custom Playlist

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactJWPlayer from 'react-jw-player' ; const playlist = [{ file : 'https://link-to-my-video.mp4' , image : 'https://link-to-my-poster.jpg' , tracks : [{ file : 'https://link-to-subtitles.vtt' , label : 'English' , kind : 'captions' , 'default' : true }], }, { file : 'https://link-to-my-other-video.mp4' , image : 'https://link-to-my-other-poster.jpg' , }]; ReactDOM.render( < ReactJWPlayer playerId = 'my-unique-id' playerScript = 'https://link-to-my-jw-player/script.js' playlist = {playlist} /> , document.getElementById('my-root-div'); );

Playing a Specific File

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactJWPlayer from 'react-jw-player' ; ReactDOM.render( < ReactJWPlayer playerId = 'my-unique-id' playerScript = 'https://link-to-my-jw-player/script.js' file = 'https://link-to-my-video.mp4' /> , document.getElementById('my-root-div'); );

For more complex interaction, check out the container component example here

To generate preroll, supply the player with the generatePrerollUrl prop. This prop just needs to be a function that returns a valid VAST tag! See Optional Configuration Props for more info.

Required Props

These are props that modify the basic behavior of the component.

playerId A unique Id for the player instance. Used to distinguish the container divs. Type: string Example: playerId="my-jw-player-instance"

playerScript Link to a valid JW Player script. Type: string Example: https://content.jwplatform.com/libraries/abCD1234.js

playlist OR file Link to a valid JW Player playlist or video file, or playlist array. Cool tip: JW Player automatically generates JSON feeds for individual videos if you use the video id in place of abCD1234 . You can use this to get meta data on the videos without loading an actual playlist. Type: string (for file and playlist ) or array (for playlist ) Example: https//content.jwplatform.com/feeds/abCD1234.json

OR

Optional Configuration Props

aspectRatio An optional aspect ratio to give the video player. Can be 'inherit', 1:1 or 16:9 currently. Defaults to 'inherit'.

className An optional class name to give the container div. Type: string

customProps An optional object containing properties to be applied directly to the JW Player instance. Add anything in the API, like skins, into this object. customProps={{ skin: { name: 'six' } }} . Type: object

isAutoPlay Determines whether the player starts automatically or not. Type: boolean

isMuted Determines whether the player starts muted or not. Type: boolean

generatePrerollUrl(video) Supply a function that returns a VAST or GOOGIMA tag for use in generating a preroll advertisement. Arguments: video This is a video object for the current item loaded in the player. You can use it to help generate your preroll tags.

image URL to a poster image to display before playback starts Type: string

licenseKey License Key as supplied in the jwplayer dashboard, under: Players > Tools > Downloads > JW Player X (Self-Hosted) Type: string

useMultiplePlayerScripts EXPERIMENTAL - Allows you to load multiple player scripts and still load the proper configuration. Expect bugs, but report them! Type: boolean



Event Hooks

react-jw-player dynamically supports all events in JW Player. Simply preface the event name with on and pass it in as a prop.

Examples:

ready => onReady

=> setupError => onSetupError

react-jw-player has layered some different functionality on some of these events, so please check the docs below if you find any unexpected behavior!

Optional Advertising Event Hook Props

onAdPause(event) A function that is run when the user pauses the preroll advertisement. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onAdPlay(event) A function that is run once, when the preroll advertisement first starts to play. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onAdResume(event) A function that is run when the user resumes playing the preroll advertisement. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onAdSkipped(event) A function that is run when the user skips an advertisement. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onAdComplete(event) A function that is run when an ad has finished playing. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.



Optional Player Event Hook Props

onAutoStart(event) A function that is run once, when an autoplaying player starts to play a video. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onEnterFullScreen(event) A function that is run when the user fullscreens a video. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onError(event) A function that is run when the player errors. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onExitFullScreen(event) A function that is run when the user un-fullscreens a video. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onMute(event) A function that is run when the user mutes the player. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onPause(event) A function that is run when the user pauses the player during a video. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onPlay(event) A function that is run when a video first starts to play. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onReady(event) A function that is run once when the video player is ready. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onResume(event) A function that is run when the user plays a video after pausing it. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onSetupError(event) A function that is run when the player errors during setup. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onTime(event) A function that is run whenever the playback position gets updated. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onUnmute(event) A function that is run when the user unmutes the player. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onVideoLoad(event) A function that is run whenever a new video is loaded into the player. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.



Optional Time Event Hook Props

onThreeSeconds(event) A function that is run when the playhead reaches passed the 3 second mark. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onTenSeconds(event) A function that is run when the playhead reaches passed the 10 second mark. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onThirtySeconds(event) A function that is run when the playhead reaches passed the 30 second mark. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onTwentyFivePercent(event) A function that is run when the playhead reaches passed the 25% mark. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onFiftyPercent(event) A function that is run when the playhead reaches passed the 50% mark. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onSeventyFivePercent(event) A function that is run when the playhead reaches passed the 75% mark. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onNinetyFivePercent(event) A function that is run when the playhead reaches passed the 95% mark. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.

onOneHundredPercent(event) A function that is run when the a video ends. Type: function Arguments: event This is the event object passed back from JW Player itself.



Example Container Component

import React from 'react' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import ReactJWPlayer from 'react-jw-player' ; const displayName = 'ReactJWPlayerContainer' ; const propTypes = { playlist : PropTypes.string.isRequired, playerScript : PropTypes.string.isRequired }; class ReactJWPlayerContainer extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { videoTitle : '' , }; this .onAdPlay = this .onAdPlay.bind( this ); this .onReady = this .onReady.bind( this ); this .onVideoLoad = this .onVideoLoad.bind( this ); this .playerId = someFunctionToRandomlyGenerateId(); } onReady(event) { const player = window .jwplayer( this .playerId); } onAdPlay(event) { } onVideoLoad(event) { this .setState({ videoTitle : event.item.description }); } render() { return ( < div className = 'react-jw-player-container' > < h1 > { this.state.videoTitle } </ h1 > < ReactJWPlayer playlist = {this.props.playlist} licenseKey = 'your-license-key' onAdPlay = {this.onAdPlay} onReady = {this.onReady} onVideoLoad = {this.onVideoLoad} playerId = {this.playerId} // bring in the randomly generated playerId playerScript = 'https://link-to-your-jw-player-script.js' /> </ div > ); } } ReactJWPlayerContainer.propTypes = propTypes; ReactJWPlayerContainer.defaultProps = defaultProps; ReactJWPlayerContainer.displayName = displayName; export default ReactJWPlayerContainer;

Contributing

Just do it!