A jitsi meet component wrapper and custom hook moulded with react's chakra 💠

Install

yarn add react-jutsu

Add the Jitsi Meet API js file to the html body

< body > < script src = 'https://meet.jit.si/external_api.js' > </ script > </ body >

You can choose to load the script another way, the hook will return an error until the jitsi API is available in window scope.

Two options

You can use the provided component for simple scenarios or the hook for access to the jitsi meet api import { Jutsu } from 'react-jutsu' import { useJitsi } from 'react-jutsu'

Sample Usage (Hook)

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' import { useJitsi } from 'react-jutsu' const App = () => { const jitsiConfig = { roomName : 'konoha' , displayName : 'Naruto Uzumaki' , password : 'dattebayo' , subject : 'fan' , parentNode : 'jitsi-container' , }; const { loading, error, jitsi } = useJitsi(jitsiConfig); return ( < div > {error && < p > {error} </ p > } < div id = {jitsiConfig.parentNode} /> </ div > ); }

Sample Usage (Component)

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { Jutsu } from 'react-jutsu' const App = () => { const [room, setRoom] = useState( '' ) const [name, setName] = useState( '' ) const [call, setCall] = useState( false ) const [password, setPassword] = useState( '' ) const handleClick = event => { event.preventDefault() if (room && name) setCall( true ) } return call ? ( <Jutsu roomName={room} displayName={name} password={password} onMeetingEnd={() => console.log('Meeting has ended')} loadingComponent={<p>loading ...</p>} errorComponent={<p>Oops, something went wrong</p>} /> ) : ( <form> <input id='room' type='text' placeholder='Room' value={room} onChange={(e) => setRoom(e.target.value)} /> <input id='name' type='text' placeholder='Name' value={name} onChange={(e) => setName(e.target.value)} /> <input id='password' type='text' placeholder='Password (optional)' value={password} onChange={(e) => setPassword(e.target.value)} /> <button onClick={handleClick} type='submit'> Start / Join </button> </form> ) } export default App

Supported Configuration

Check the Jitsi Meet API docs for full configuration and how to use api commands when using the useJitsi hook

Room Name

The meeting room name

This prop is required to start a meeting

Display Name

The participant's displayed name

This prop is optional

Password

The meeting room password

This prop is optional

onMeetingEnd

Callback function executed after readyToClose event is fired

This prop is optional

Subject

The meeting subject (what is displayed at the top)

This prop is optional

<Jutsu subject= 'fan' roomName= 'naruto' password= 'dattebayo' displayName= 'uzumaki' onMeetingEnd={() => console .log( 'Meeting has ended' )} />

Domain

<Jutsu domain= 'my-custom-domain.com' >

Your Jitsi domain to use, the default value is meet.jit.si

Loading Component

<Jutsu loadingComponent={<ProgressBar />}>

An optional loading component, the default value is <p>Loading ...</p>

Error Component

<Jutsu errorComponent={<p>Oops, something went wrong...< /p>}>

An optional error component, the default value is a <p> containing the error.

Styles

Internally Jutsu is constructed inside 2 containers, you can add custom styles for each by specifying containerStyles and jitsiContainerstyles

The default values set as

<div style={{...{ width : '800px' , height : '400px' }, ...containerStyles}} > < div style = {{...{ display: loading ? ' none ' : ' block ', // < - used for loadingComponent logic width: ' 100 %', height: ' 100 %' }, ...jitsiContainerStyles }} /> </ div >

An example override could be

<Jutsu containerStyles={{ width : '1200px' , height : '800px' }}>

configOverwrite

Configuration object to overwrite.

This prop is optional More details about possible key/values here

interfaceConfigOverwrite

Interface configuration object to overwrite.

This prop is optional More details about possible key/values here

onError

Callback function to be called with an error as the only parameter if any.

This prop is optional

onJitsi

Callback function to be called with the jitsi API client when instantiated.

This prop is optional

any other prop

Any other prop passed to the component will be passed to jitsi API constructor as part of the options parameter.

For instance: jwt , devices , userInfo

License

MIT © this-fifo