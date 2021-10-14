Introducing a component for viewing/traversing (complex) JSON Schemas for the sake of documentation and potentially assisting users of a domain-specific model in finding a particular piece of information.
The component is expressly not intended for visualising the whole of a JSON Schema (there are already quite a few JSON Schema Viewer components out there doing a great job at that). A possible use-case is inside an application that allows its users to define business rules or other kinds of expressions (e.g. within decision tables) while providing rather complex data structures as input which may also be subject to frequent changes – both good reasons why you wouldn't want to maintain a separate documentation of the all of the available fields. And the majority of generated forms of documentation (e.g. JSDoc, JavaDoc, etc.) may be too big/technical for your users.
At the same time, there are a number of tools that automatically generate schema definitions from your code. Taking these automatically generated schemas, the JSON Schema Inspector component allows your users to iterate through the data structure (if they know roughly where to look) or even search through the whole structure to find the particular piece of information they are looking for. All the while showing the path to the selected field as breadcrumbs underneath, allowing your users to simply copy-paste it into their business rule/expression.
Have a look at the Storybook
npm i react-jsonschema-inspector
<Inspector>
|Prop
|Description
schemas (required)
|Object: keys will be displayed in the root column, the values are expected to be independent JSON Schema definitions (compatible to Draft 6, 7 or 2019-09)
referenceSchemas
|Array of objects: the entries are expected to be JSON Schema definitions with an absolute URI as
$id (compatible to Draft 6, 7 or 2019-09). These schemas will not be shown on the root column, but are used to resolve URI
$ref-erences in any of the displayed
schemas or in another entry of the
referenceSchemas
hideSingleRootItem
|Boolean: flag indicating whether the properties of the single entry in the given
schemas properties should be listed in the root column – in case of multiple entries in
schemas this is being ignored
defaultSelectedItems
|Array of strings: each referring to the name of the selected item in the respective column (i.e. the first entry in this array should match one key in the
schemas object)
onSelect
|Function: call-back being invoked after the selection changed. Receives two parameters: (1) the selection - as per the
defaultSelectedItems, (2) an object containing the "columnData" - the full render information for all visible columns
buildArrayProperties
|Function: accepting a
JsonSchema instance representing an array's declared type of items and returning an object listing the available properties to offer with either
JsonSchema or raw JSON Schemas as values. The default, providing access to the array's items, is:
arrayItemSchema => ({ "[0]": arrayItemSchema })
parserConfig
|Object: enabling the inclusion/exclusion of optional parts of a JSON Schema – both for the inclusion of properties and their attributes as well as in the search.
parserConfig.anyOf
|Object: specifying details of the inclusion of JSON Schema parts wrapped in
anyOf.
parserConfig.anyOf.groupTitle
|String: alternative title to show in option selection column – defaults to
"any of"
parserConfig.anyOf.optionNameForIndex
|Function: providing the name/label to show for a single option – defaults to
(optionIndexes) => `Option ${optionIndexes.map(index => index + 1).join("-")}` , resulting in e.g. "Option 1", "Option 2-1", "Option 3"
parserConfig.oneOf
|Object: specifying details of the inclusion of JSON Schema parts wrapped in
oneOf.
parserConfig.oneOf.groupTitle
|String: alternative title to show in option selection column – defaults to
"one of"
parserConfig.oneOf.optionNameForIndex
|Function: providing the name/label to show for a single option – defaults to
(optionIndexes) => `Option ${optionIndexes.map(index => index + 1).join("-")}` , resulting in e.g. "Option 1", "Option 2-1", "Option 3"
breadcrumbs
|Object: enabling the definition of options for the breadcrumbs feature in the footer (can be disabled by setting to
null)
breadcrumbs.prefix
|String: to be shown in front of the root selection (e.g. "//" or "./") – defaults to
""
breadcrumbs.separator
|String: to be shown in front of any non-root selection (e.g. "/") – defaults to
"."
breadcrumbs.skipSeparator
|Function: expecting a
JsonSchema as input and should return an object containing
JsonSchema or raw JSON Schemas as values – defaults to excluding
"[0]"
breadcrumbs.mutateName
|Function: expecting the following inputs: (1) the selected item's name, (2) the full information for the respective column and (3) the index of the respective column; a column's breadcrumb can be skipped by returning
null
breadcrumbs.preventNavigation
|Boolean: set to
true in order to turn-off the default behaviour of discarding any following selections when double-clicking on a breadcrumbs item
searchOptions
|Object: enabling the definition of options for the search/filter feature in the header (is disabled by default) – either
searchOptions.fields or
searchOptions.filterBy needs to be specified to enable it. the component itself will take care of looking-up sub-schemas (e.g. in
properties) and also respects
$ref-erences and has no problem with circular references.
searchOptions.fields
|Array of strings: each referring to the name of a text field in a JSON Schema (e.g.
["title", "description"]) in which to search/filter – this applies a case-insensitive contains() check on each of the given fields
searchOptions.filterBy
|Function: overrides the default search logic based on
searchOptions.fields. Input is a raw JSON Schema (i.e. as plain object), output is expected to be a
boolean indicating whether an immediate match was found
searchOptions.byPropertyName
|Boolean: toggle to enable/disable additional filter option besides
fields/
filterBy, checking for case-insensitive (partial) matches on property names.
searchOptions.inputPlaceholder
|String: for setting the input hint in the search field. This defaults to
"Search".
searchOptions.debounceWait
|Number indicating the delay in milliseconds between the last change to the search term being entered and it actually being applied. This defaults to
200 but may be increased when used with exceptionally large schemas and you experience performance issues. Please refer to the documentation on
lodash.debounce.
searchOptions.debounceMaxWait
|Number indicating the maximum delay in milliseconds after the search term was changed. This defaults to
500. Please refer to the documentation on
lodash.debounce.
renderHeaderToolBar
|Function: custom render function for additional header tool-bar besides search input. Receives one parameter: object with a: "columnData" property
renderSearchInput
|Function: custom render function for the search input. Receives one parameter: object with the following properties: "searchFilter", "placeholder", "onChange"
renderItemContent
|Function: custom render function for name of single property/sub-schema in a column. Receives one parameter: object with the following properties: "name", "hasNestedItems", "selected", "schemaGroup"
renderSelectionDetails
|Function: custom render function for the "Details" block on the right for the single property/sub-schema being selected. Receives one parameter: object with the following properties: "itemSchemaGroup", "columnData", "selectionColumnIndex", "optionIndexes"
renderEmptyDetails
|Function: custom render function for the "Details" block on the right if nothing is selected yet. Receives one parameter, which is an object with the "rootColumnSchemas" property, which holds the array of top-level schemas (as derived from the
schemas prop and augmented by any given
referenceSchemas)
Besides the main
<Inspector> component, there are additional named helper functions being provided in the scope of this library:
getFieldValueArrayFromSchemaGroup() – listing all values of the targeted field in an array (skipping
undefined and
null values)
getCommonFieldValuesFromSchemaGroup() – listing only those values of the targeted field in an array that are included in all occurrences of the field not being
undefined or
null
getMinimumFieldValueFromSchemaGroup() – expecting numeric values in the targeted field and returning the single lowest value (ignoring
undefined and
null values)
getMaximumFieldValueFromSchemaGroup() – expecting numeric values in the targeted field and returning the single highest value (ignoring
undefined and
null values)
All four of these are intended to be used within props enabling the customisation of an
<Inspector> instance, e.g. in
onSelect,
buildArrayProperties,
breadcrumbs.mutateName,
renderItemContent,
renderSelectionDetails,
renderEmptyDetails.
All four helper functions expect the same input parameters:
schemaGroup – a group object representing a single schema with all its parts, as provided to the various call-back functions mentioned above
fieldName – textual name of the targeted field in the schema (group), e.g.
"title",
"maximum",
"minLength"
defaultValue – value to return if there is no value for the targeted field; or as initial/base value for the
Array.reduce() being performed for the encountered values
optionIndexes – only provided if the
schemaGroup contains optional parts (i.e.
anyOf/
oneOf); used to identify the particular optional path within the
anyOf/
oneOf part(s) – this is also provided in one way or another in those call-back functions listed above
As output, the respective helper functions either return a single value or – in case of multiple values – an array.
This component supports JSON Schema Draft 2019-09. It is also backwards-compatible with Drafts 4, 6 and 7.
Please refer to the more detailed listing below regarding particular keywords.
|Property
|Support
|Description
$schema
|-
|ignored (assumed to be compatible to JSON Schema Draft 6, 7 or 2019-09)
$vocabulary
|-
|ignored
$id
|Yes
|allowed as sub-schema reference in
$ref or as source for the base URI to prepend to a non-fragment
$ref (as per Draft 6 upwards), but not displayed; ignored if specified anywhere but in the root schema or inside an entry in
$defs/
definitions
id
|-
|ignored (as of release 5.0.0)
$anchor
|Yes
|allowed as sub-schema reference in
$ref (as per Draft 2019-09) when preceded by
#, but not displayed; ignored if specified anywhere but in the root schema or inside an entry in
$defs/
definitions
$ref
|Yes
|used to look-up re-usable sub-schemas transparently (i.e. not displayed), supporting:
$recursiveAnchor
|-
|ignored
$recursiveRef
|Partially
|treated as alias for
$ref but not yet for advanced scenarios involving
$recursiveAnchor (as per Draft 2019-09)
$defs
|Yes
|used to provide re-usable sub-schemas that are being referenced via
$ref (only in the respective root schemas) (as per Draft 2019-09)
definitions
|Yes
|used to provide re-usable sub-schemas that are being referenced via
$ref (only in the respective root schemas) (as per Draft 6 or 7)
properties
|Yes
|used to populate the whole structure to be traversed
required
|Yes
|used to add empty
properties to structure if they are not also mentioned in
properties directly
additionalProperties
|-
|ignored
patternProperties
|-
|ignored
propertyNames
|-
|ignored
unevaluatedProperties
|-
|ignored
items
|Partially
|used to look-up
properties of single kind of items in an array; however if
items is an array of multiple sub-schemas they are being ignored
additionalItems
|Yes
|used to look-up
properties of kind of items in an array if
items is not present or defined as an array (which is not supported itself), otherwise
additionalItems are being ignored
unevaluatedItems
|-
|ignored
allOf
|Yes
|used to combine sub-schemas transparently
anyOf
|Yes
|used to combine sub-schemas
oneOf
|Yes
|used to combine sub-schemas
not
|-
|ignored
contains
|-
|ignored
dependencies
|-
|ignored
dependentSchemas
|-
|ignored
if
|-
|ignored
then
|-
|ignored
else
|-
|ignored
|Property
|Support
|Comment
title
|Yes
description
|Yes
examples
|Yes
|without further formatting
default
|Yes
|without further formatting
type
|Yes
enum
|Yes
|without further formatting
const
|Yes
|without further formatting
minLength
|Yes
maxLength
|Yes
pattern
|Yes
format
|Yes
|without further explanations
multipleOf
|Yes
minimum
|Yes
exclusiveMinimum
|Yes
|supported both as
number per Draft 6 upwards and
boolean per Draft 4
maximum
|Yes
exclusiveMaximum
|Yes
|supported both as
number per Draft 6 upwards and
boolean per Draft 4
required
|Yes
|not on the individual items per default
dependentRequired
|-
|ignored
minItems
|Yes
maxItems
|Yes
uniqueItems
|Yes
minContains
|-
|ignored
maxContains
|-
|ignored
minProperties
|-
|ignored
maxProperties
|-
|ignored