This project extends react-jsonschema-form with conditional logic, which allow to have more complicated logic expressed and controlled with JSON schema. This is primarily useful for complicated schemas with extended business logic, which are suspect to changes and need to be manageable and changeable without modifying running application.
If you need simple rule logic, that does not change a lot, you can use original mozilla project, by following examples like https://jsfiddle.net/69z2wepo/68259/
The project is done to be fully compatible with mozilla, without imposing additional limitations.
Install
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals by running:
npm install --s react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
The simplest example of using
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
import applyRules from 'react-jsonschema-form-conditionals';
import Engine from 'json-rules-engine-simplified';
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
...
const rules = [{
...
}];
let FormWithConditionals = applyRules(schema, uiSchema, rules, Engine)(Form);
ReactDOM.render(
<FormWithConditionals .../>,
document.querySelector('#app')
);
To show case uses for this library we'll be using simple registration schema example
import applyRules from 'react-jsonschema-form-conditionals';
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
let schema = {
definitions: {
hobby: {
type: "object",
properties: {
name: { type: "string" },
durationInMonth: { "type": "integer" },
}
}
},
title: "A registration form",
description: "A simple form example.",
type: "object",
required: [
"firstName",
"lastName"
],
properties: {
firstName: {
type: "string",
title: "First name"
},
lastName: {
type: "string",
title: "Last name"
},
age: {
type: "integer",
title: "Age",
},
bio: {
type: "string",
title: "Bio",
},
country: {
type: "string",
title: "Country"
},
state: {
type: "string",
title: "State"
},
zip: {
type: "string",
title: "ZIP"
},
password: {
type: "string",
title: "Password",
minLength: 3
},
telephone: {
type: "string",
title: "Telephone",
minLength: 10
},
hobbies: {
type: "array",
items: { "$ref": "#/definitions/hobby" }
}
}
}
let rules = [{
...
}]
let FormWithConditionals = applyRules(schema, uiSchema, rules, Engine)(Form);
render((
<FormWithConditionals />
), document.getElementById("app"));
Conditionals functionality is build using 2 things
Rules engine responsibility is to trigger events, action mechanism performs needed actions on the requests.
Project supports 2 rules engines out of the box:
In order to use either of those, you need to specify
Engine in
applyRules configuration.
For example:
To use Simplified Json Rules Engine, you can do following:
import applyRules from 'react-jsonschema-form-conditionals';
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
import Engine from 'json-rules-engine-simplified';
...
let FormWithConditionals = applyRules(schema, uiSchema, rules, Engine)(Form);
ReactDOM.render(
<FormWithConditionals />,
document.querySelector('#app')
);
To use Json Rules Engine, is almost the same:
import applyRules from 'react-jsonschema-form-conditionals';
import Engine from 'json-rules-engine';
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
// ...
let FormWithConditionals = applyRules(schema, uiSchema, rules, Engine)(Form);
ReactDOM.render(
<FormWithConditionals />,
document.querySelector('#app')
);
If non of the provided engines satisfies, your needs, you can
implement your own
Engine which should
comply to following:
class Engine {
constructor(rules, schema) {
}
addRule = (rule) => {
}
run = (formData) => {
return Promise[Event]
}
}
Original
rules and
schema is used as a parameter for a factory call,
in order to be able to have additional functionality, such as rules to schema compliance validation,
like it's done in Simplified Json Rules Engine](https://github.com/RxNT/json-rules-engine-simplified)
Rules engine emits events, which are expected to have a
type and
params field,
type is used to distinguish action that is needed,
params are used as input for that action:
{
"type": "remove",
"params": {
"field": "name"
}
}
By default action mechanism defines a supported set of rules, which you can extend as needed:
remove removes a field or set of fields from
schema and
uiSchema
require makes a field or set of fields required
If you want to remove a field, your configuration should look like this:
{
"conditions": { },
"event": {
"type": "remove",
"params": {
"field": "password"
}
}
}
When
condition is met,
password will be removed from both
schema and
uiSchema.
In case you want to remove multiple fields
name,
password, rule should look like this:
{
"conditions": { },
"event": {
"type": "remove",
"params": {
"field": [ "name", "password" ]
}
}
}
To remove nested schema properties, use json dot notation. e.g. For schema object:
{
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"someParentWrapper": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"booleanValA": {
"type": "boolean",
"title": "Some boolean input"
},
"booleanValB": {
"type": "boolean",
"title": "Another boolean input"
}
}
}
}
}
You can remove the nested booleanValA or booleanValB like so:
{
"conditions": { },
"event": {
"type": "remove",
"params": {
"field": "someParentWrapper.booleanValA"
}
}
}
The same convention goes for
require action
For a single field:
{
"conditions": { },
"event": {
"type": "require",
"params": {
"field": "password"
}
}
}
For multiple fields:
{
"conditions": { },
"event": {
"type": "require",
"params": {
"field": [ "name", "password"]
}
}
}
API defines a set of actions, that you can take on
uiSchema, they cover most of the
uiAppend appends
uiSchema specified in params with an original
uiSchema
uiOverride replaces field in original
uiSchema with fields in
params, keeping unrelated entries
uiRepalce replaces whole
uiSchema with a conf schema
To show case, let's take a simple
schema
{
"properties": {
"lastName": { "type": "string" },
"firstName": { "type": "string" },
"nickName": { "type": "string"}
}
}
and
uiSchema
{
"ui:order": ["firstName"],
"lastName": {
"classNames": "col-md-1",
},
"firstName": {
"ui:disabled": false,
"num": 23
},
"nickName": {
"classNames": "col-md-12"
}
}
with event
params something like this
{
"ui:order": [ "lastName" ],
"lastName": {
"classNames": "has-error"
},
"firstName" : {
"classNames": "col-md-6",
"ui:disabled": true,
"num": 22
}
}
And look at different results depend on the choosen action.
UiAppend can handle
arrays and
string, with fallback to
uiOverride behavior for all other fields.
So the expected result
uiSchema will be:
{
"ui:order": ["firstName", "lastName"],
"lastName": {
"classNames": "col-md-1 has-error"
},
"firstName": {
"classNames": "col-md-6",
"ui:disabled": true,
"num": 22
},
"nickName": {
"classNames": "col-md-12"
}
}
In this case it
lastName to
ui:order array,
has-error to
classNames in
lastName field
classNames and enabled
firstName
num in
firstName it just overrode it
This is useful for example if you want to add some additional markup in your code, without touching layout that you've defined.
uiOverride behaves similar to append, but instead of appending it completely replaces overlapping values
So the expected result
uiSchema will be:
{
"ui:order": [ "lastName" ],
"lastName": {
"classNames": "has-error"
},
"firstName": {
"classNames": "col-md-6",
"ui:disabled": true,
"num": 22
},
"nickName": {
"classNames": "col-md-12"
}
}
In this case it
ui:order was replaced with configured value
className for the
lastName was replaced with
has-error
classNames and enabled
firstName
num in
firstName it just overrode it
uiReplace just replaces all fields in
uiSchema with
params fields, leaving unrelated fields untouched.
So the result
uiSchema will be
{
"ui:order": [ "lastName" ],
"lastName": {
"classNames": "has-error"
},
"firstName" : {
"classNames": "col-md-6",
"ui:disabled": true,
"num": 22
},
"nickName": {
"classNames": "col-md-12"
}
}
You can extend existing actions list, by specifying
extraActions on the form.
Let's say we need to introduce
replaceClassNames action, that
would just specify
classNames
col-md-4 for all fields except for
ignored one.
We also want to trigger it only when
password is
empty.
This is how we can do this:
import applyRules from 'react-jsonschema-form-conditionals';
import Engine from 'json-rules-engine-simplified';
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
...
const rules = [
{
conditons: {
password: "empty"
},
event: {
type: "replaceClassNames",
params: {
classNames: "col-md-4",
ignore: [ "password" ]
}
}
}
];
let extraActions = {
replaceClassNames: function(params, schema, uiSchema, formData) {
Object.keys(schema.properties).forEach((field) => {
if (uiSchema[field] === undefined) {
uiSchema[field] = {}
}
uiSchema[field].classNames = params.classNames;
}
}
};
let FormWithConditionals = applyRules(schema, uiSchema, rules, Engine, extraActions)(Form);
ReactDOM.render(
<FormWithConditionals/>,
document.querySelector('#app')
);
Provided snippet does just that.
In case you need to calculate value, based on other field values, you can also do that.
Let's say we want to have schema with
a,
b and
sum fields
import applyRules from 'react-jsonschema-form-conditionals';
import Engine from 'json-rules-engine-simplified';
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
...
const rules = [
{
conditons: {
a: { not: "empty" },
b: { not: "empty" }
},
event: {
type: "updateSum"
}
}
];
let extraActions = {
updateSum: function(params, schema, uiSchema, formData) {
formData.sum = formData.a + formData.b;
}
};
let FormWithConditionals = applyRules(schema, uiSchema, rules, Engine, extraActions)(Form);
ReactDOM.render(
<FormWithConditionals/>,
document.querySelector('#app')
);
This is how you can do that.
WARNING!!! You need to be careful with a rules order, when using calculated values. Put calculation rules at the top of your rules specification.
For example, let's say you want to mark
sum field, if you have sum
greater than
10. The rule would look something like this:
{
"conditions": {
"sum": { "greater" : 10 }
},
"event": {
"type": "appendClass",
"classNames": "has-success"
}
}
But it will work only if you put it after
updateSum rule, like this
[
{
"conditons": {
"a": { "not": "empty" },
"b": { "not": "empty" }
},
"event": {
"type": "updateSum"
}
},
{
"conditions": {
"sum": { "greater" : 10 }
},
"event": {
"type": "appendClass",
"classNames": "has-success"
}
}
];
Otherwise it will work with old
sum values and therefor show incorrect value.
Originally actions performed in sequence defined in the array. If you have interdependent rules, that you need to run in order
you can specify
order on a rule, so that it would be executed first. Rules are executed based on order from lowest to highest with
rules without order executed last.
For example to make updateSum work regardless the order rules were added, you can do following:
[
{
"conditions": {
"sum": { "greater" : 10 }
},
"order": 1,
"event": {
"type": "appendClass",
"classNames": "has-success"
}
},
{
"conditons": {
"a": { "not": "empty" },
"b": { "not": "empty" }
},
"order": 0,
"event": {
"type": "updateSum"
}
}
]
Here although
updateSum comes after
appendClass, it will be executed first, since it has a lower order.
All default actions are validated by default, checking that field exists in the schema, to save you some headaches. There are 2 levels of validation
propTypes validation, using FB
prop-types package
You can define those validations in your actions as well, to improve actions usability.
All validation is disabled in production.
This is reuse of familiar
prop-types validation used with React components, and it's used in the same way:
In case of
require it can look like this:
require.propTypes = {
field: PropTypes.oneOfType([
PropTypes.string,
PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string),
]).isRequired,
};
The rest is magic.
WARNING, the default behavior of
prop-types is to send errors to console,
which you need to have running in order to see them.
For our
replaceClassNames action, it can look like this:
replaceClassNames.propTypes = {
classNames: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
ignore: PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string)
};
In order to provide more granular validation, you can specify validate function on
your action, that will receive
params,
schema and
uiSchema so you could provide appropriate validation.
For example, validation for
require can be done like this:
require.validate = function({ field }, schema, uiSchema) {
if (Array.isArray(field)) {
field
.filter(f => schema && schema.properties && schema.properties[f] === undefined)
.forEach(f => console.error(`Field "${f}" is missing from schema on "require"`));
} else if (
schema &&
schema.properties &&
schema.properties[field] === undefined
) {
console.error(`Field "${field}" is missing from schema on "require"`);
}
};
Validation is not mandatory, and will be done only if field is provided.
For our
replaceClassNames action, it would look similar:
replaceClassNames.validate = function({ ignore }, schema, uiSchema) {
if (Array.isArray(field)) {
ignore
.filter(f => schema && schema.properties && schema.properties[f] === undefined)
.forEach(f => console.error(`Field "${f}" is missing from schema on "replaceClassNames"`));
} else if (
schema &&
schema.properties &&
schema.properties[ignore] === undefined
) {
console.error(`Field "${ignore}" is missing from schema on "replaceClassNames"`);
}
};
In order to listen for configuration changes you can specify
onSchemaConfChange, which will be notified every time
schema or
uiSchema changes it's value.
let FormWithConditionals = applyRules(schema, uiSchema, rules, Engine, extraActions)(Form);
ReactDOM.render(
<FormWithConditionals onSchemaConfChange = {({ schema, uiSchema }) => { console.log("configuration changed") }}/>,
document.querySelector('#app')
);
If you are having issues, please let us know.
The project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 license.
The only significant change is signature of
applyRules call. In 0.4.0
schema,
uiSchema,
rules,
Engine and
extraActions all consider to be constant that is why, they moved to
applyRules call.
This helps improve performance on large schemas.