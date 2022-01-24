React Json Schema Form (Mui)

This Project will soon become a umbrella repo for JSON Schema Support to major Frameworks and UI Frameworks.

More info on this has been outlined in Universal JSON Schema document.

A Material UI port of jsonschema-form.

A live playground and Detailed Docs

Install instructions via npm (MUI 5+)

npm install --save react-jsonschema-form-material-ui

Follow Releases page to use latest or preleased tags.

For legacy version of < MUI 4

npm install --save react-jsonschema-form-material-ui@3.0.0-mui-4

Basic Example Usage

import React from 'react' ; import MaterialJsonSchemaForm from 'react-jsonschema-form-material-ui' ; import schema from '../simple/schema.json' ; import uiSchema from '../simple/ui-schema.json' ; const givenXhrSchema = require ( './path-to your-xhr-schema.json' ); import givenFormData from '../simple/form-data.json' ; export default () => { const [formData, setFormData] = React.useState(givenFormData); return < MaterialJsonSchemaForm schema = {schema} uiSchema = {uiSchema} xhrSchema = {givenXhrSchema || {}} // Optional theme = {} // Optional - You need to explicitly provide your custom theme from MUI5 onwards formData = {formData} onChange = {({ formData }) => setFormData(formData)} onSubmit={(submittedData) => console.log('form submitted', submittedData)} />; };

Advanced Example Usage

More detailed example can be seen here

import React from 'react' ; import MaterialJsonSchemaForm from 'react-jsonschema-form-material-ui' ; const givenSchema = require ( './path-to your-schema.json' ); const givenUISchema = require ( './path-to your-ui-schema.json' ); const givenXhrSchema = require ( './path-to your-xhr-schema.json' ); const givenFormData = require ( './path-to your-ui-formData.json' ); const Example () => { const [formData, setFormData] = React.useState(givenFormData); const onSubmit = ( value, callback ) => { console .log( 'onSubmit: %s' , JSON .stringify(value)); setTimeout( () => callback && callback(), 2000 ); } const onCancel = () => { console .log( 'on reset being called' ); } const onFormChanged = ( { formData } ) => setFormData(formData); const onUpload = ( value ) => { console .log( 'onUpload: ' , value); } return ( <MaterialJsonSchemaForm // Define Schema schema={givenSchema} uiSchema={givenUISchema} xhrSchema={givenXhrSchema || {}} formData={formData} theme={} // Optional - You need to explicitly provide your custom theme from MUI5 onwards // Define Event handlers onChange={onFormChanged} onSubmit={onSubmit} // Every Prop below is optional - every prop above this line is required onCancel={onCancel} /* optional */ onUpload={onUpload} /* optional */ onError={onError} /* optional */ /* Optional Prop for custom functions to be executed for transforming data */ interceptors={{ translateRatings: (givenData, uiData) => ({ givenData, uiData }), }} /* Optional Prop for custom components */ components={{ customComponent: ({ onChange, ...rest }) => ( <CustomComponent onChange={onChange} formData={givenFormData} uiData={givenUIData} {...rest} /> ), customRating: ({ onChange, ...rest }) => ( <CustomRating onChange={onChange} formData={givenFormData} uiData={givenUIData} {...rest} /> ), }} /* Optional Prop for custom validation */ validations={{ confirmPassword: ({ schema, validations, formData, value }) => value !== formData.pass1 && ({ message: validations.confirmPassword.message, inline: true, }), }} /* Optional Prop to auto submit form on press of enter */ submitOnEnter /> ); } export default Example;

Latest Version [JSONSchema-Draft-7 Support]

Build system now upgraded to webpack 5

React select values are no longer stringify results but array values.

New Tabs UI to divide sub sections to tabs

Additional Properties and Additional Items feature enabled

"ui:options" and "ui:style" enabled for prop passing and styling every field

and enabled for prop passing and styling every field On the fly module creation

Reference Schema's via http and inline references

Support alternatives - oneOf , anyOf , allOf

, , Support for dependencies - array of conditionals

new Prop onError to get errors available in form on every change

to get errors available in form on every change new Prop uiData to control ui only data to add separation of concern with form data

to control ui only data to add separation of concern with form data Demo updated with monaco editor and live validation changes

New interceptors to transform form and uiData using uiSchema - ui:interceptor

For more info you can follow our changelog

Contributing

To build/test the project locally on your computer:

Fork this repo and then clone git clone https://github.com/vip-git/universal-json-schema.git

Install dependencies and module generator npm install

Run the demo to test your changes npm start ( open http://localhost: 3005 once build is successful)

Run the tests once you are done with your changes npm test

You can send a PR through and a release will be made following Semantic Versioning once your PR gets merged.