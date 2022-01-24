This Project will soon become a umbrella repo for JSON Schema Support to major Frameworks and UI Frameworks.
More info on this has been outlined in Universal JSON Schema document.
A Material UI port of jsonschema-form.
A live playground and Detailed Docs
npm install --save react-jsonschema-form-material-ui
Follow Releases page to use latest or preleased tags.
npm install --save react-jsonschema-form-material-ui@3.0.0-mui-4
// Library
import React from 'react';
import MaterialJsonSchemaForm from 'react-jsonschema-form-material-ui';
// Internals
import schema from '../simple/schema.json';
import uiSchema from '../simple/ui-schema.json';
const givenXhrSchema = require('./path-to your-xhr-schema.json'); // Optional
import givenFormData from '../simple/form-data.json';
export default () => {
const [formData, setFormData] = React.useState(givenFormData);
return <MaterialJsonSchemaForm
schema={schema}
uiSchema={uiSchema}
xhrSchema={givenXhrSchema || {}} // Optional
theme={} // Optional - You need to explicitly provide your custom theme from MUI5 onwards
formData={formData}
onChange={({ formData }) => setFormData(formData)}
onSubmit={(submittedData) => console.log('form submitted', submittedData)}
/>;
};
More detailed example can be seen here
// Library
import React from 'react';
import MaterialJsonSchemaForm from 'react-jsonschema-form-material-ui';
// Internals
const givenSchema = require('./path-to your-schema.json');
const givenUISchema = require('./path-to your-ui-schema.json');
const givenXhrSchema = require('./path-to your-xhr-schema.json');
const givenFormData = require('./path-to your-ui-formData.json');
const Example () => {
const [formData, setFormData] = React.useState(givenFormData);
const onSubmit = (value, callback) => {
console.log('onSubmit: %s', JSON.stringify(value)); // eslint-disable-line no-console
setTimeout(() => callback && callback(), 2000); // just an example in real world can be your XHR call
}
const onCancel = () => {
console.log('on reset being called');
}
const onFormChanged = ({ formData }) => setFormData(formData);
const onUpload = (value) => {
console.log('onUpload: ', value); // eslint-disable-line no-console
}
return (
<MaterialJsonSchemaForm
// Define Schema
schema={givenSchema}
uiSchema={givenUISchema}
xhrSchema={givenXhrSchema || {}}
formData={formData}
theme={} // Optional - You need to explicitly provide your custom theme from MUI5 onwards
// Define Event handlers
onChange={onFormChanged}
onSubmit={onSubmit}
// Every Prop below is optional - every prop above this line is required
onCancel={onCancel} /* optional */
onUpload={onUpload} /* optional */
onError={onError} /* optional */
/* Optional Prop for custom functions to be executed for transforming data */
interceptors={{
translateRatings: (givenData, uiData) => ({ givenData, uiData }),
}}
/* Optional Prop for custom components */
components={{
customComponent: ({ onChange, ...rest }) => (
<CustomComponent onChange={onChange} formData={givenFormData} uiData={givenUIData} {...rest} />
),
customRating: ({ onChange, ...rest }) => (
<CustomRating onChange={onChange} formData={givenFormData} uiData={givenUIData} {...rest} />
),
}}
/* Optional Prop for custom validation */
validations={{
confirmPassword: ({ schema, validations, formData, value }) => value !== formData.pass1 && ({
message: validations.confirmPassword.message,
inline: true,
}),
}}
/* Optional Prop to auto submit form on press of enter */
submitOnEnter
/>
);
}
export default Example;
"ui:options" and
"ui:style" enabled for prop passing and styling every field
oneOf,
anyOf,
allOf
onError to get errors available in form on every change
uiData to control ui only data to add separation of concern with form data
ui:interceptor
For more info you can follow our changelog
We welcome all contributions, enhancements, and bug-fixes. Open an issue on GitHub and submit a pull request.
To build/test the project locally on your computer:
Fork this repo and then clone
git clone https://github.com/vip-git/universal-json-schema.git
Install dependencies and module generator
npm install
Run the demo to test your changes
npm start (open http://localhost:3005 once build is successful)
Run the tests once you are done with your changes
npm test
You can send a PR through and a release will be made following Semantic Versioning once your PR gets merged.