This project provides light integration over established React components, trying to keep configurations compatible with original project. All configurations you can specify in original projects, can be reused here.
This project uses internal react-jsonschema-form extension mechanism, through ui:field option in uiSchema. The simplest example of using it out of the box, is like this:
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
import fields from "react-jsonschema-form-extras";
ReactDOM.render(
<Form fields={fields}/>,
document.getElementById("app")
);
If you have additional extensions, that are not part of this project, you can enable them, like this
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
import otherFields from "other-fields";
import fields from "react-jsonschema-form-extras";
let allFields = Object.assign({}, fields, otherFields);
ReactDOM.render(
<Form fields={allFields}/>,
document.getElementById("app")
);
You can load only one field you need if want to keep the bundle small.
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
import { TypeaheadField } from "react-jsonschema-form-extras/lib/TypeaheadField";
ReactDOM.render(
<Form fields={{ typeahead: TypeaheadField }}/>,
document.getElementById("app")
);
If you want multiple fields:
import Form from "react-jsonschema-form";
import { TypeaheadField } from "react-jsonschema-form-extras/lib/TypeaheadField";
import ReactDatePicker from "react-jsonschema-form-extras/lib/ReactDatePicker";
ReactDOM.render(
<Form fields={{ typeahead: TypeaheadField, rdp: ReactDatePicker }}/>,
document.getElementById("app")
);
This is a simple UI pattern, where you want to separate entering a new value to the array and working with existing values.
The simplest
uiSchema configuration would be:
{
"ui:field": "compositeArray",
"inputField": "typeahead",
"arrayField": "table",
"typeahead": { },
"table": { }
}
This means the final field will be presented in 2 parts
typeahead field
table form
You can specify configurations for each field representation independently.
There are only 2 properties needed for it to work
inputField field from form registry to use as a new field input presentation
arrayField field from form registry to use to present existing array values
collapsible)
Collapsible helps you to hide content, that might take up too much space on the screen an expand it if user wishes.
The simplest
uiSchema configuration would be:
{
"ui:field": "collapsible",
"collapse": {
"field": "table"
}
}
This is a hidden
table field configuration, which will be presented as collapsed
schema
title name.
You can customize presentation of collapsible field, with "collapse" object in uiSchema
field
string an actual hidden field to use
collapsed
boolean - indicating initial state (default
true)
icon
object icons configuration in
enabled and
disabled state
enabled
string icon, when the field is shown (default
glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-down)
disabled
string icon, when field is hidden (default
glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right)
add
string icon, to use in place of an add sign (default
glyphicon glyphicon-plus-sign)
separate
boolean enable
true)
wrapClassName
string class name to use on a parent collapse menu div (default
lead)
addTo
string array field name, to which icon will be added enables an add icon, that will be shown besides collapsible icon
addElement (experimental) representation element for add function (for example if you want to show modal on add icon press, here where this would be)
function(schema, uiSchema, onChange) that returns React Component to render for add function
string
field definition from
react-jsonschema-form catalogue
actions (experimental) allows to add additional actions to collapsible menu
array of
objects that allows to render any kind of
action you need, which will be sourced from
formContext
allActions configuration
component
string name of the component, that will be sourced from
formContext.allActions object
props
object additional properties for rendered component
legend (experimental) allows to add additional information under collapsed field
string text to be rendered under collapsible field
object that allows to render any kind of
legend you need, which will be sourced from
formContext
legends configuration
component
string name of the component, that will be sourced from
formContext.legends object
props
object additional properties for rendered component
Additional feature of the Collapsible field is to allow adding empty value to hidden
array, it's enabled with
addTo feature, which can
be either
self which assumes that Collapsible field is the target array, or it can be a property field.
Field
schema
title used as a header of the collapsible action.
Task:
We have a
firstName field, which is collapsible and we need to display a
LanguageLegend, which would notify user of the language to use.
Solution:
The simplest configuration with
schema,
uiSchema and
formContext would look something like this
import React from "react";
import fields from "react-jsonschema-form-extras"
let schema = {
type: "object",
properties: {
firstName: { type: "string" }
}
}
let uiSchema = {
firstName: {
"ui:field": "collapsible",
collapse: {
field: "StringField",
legend: {
component: "LanguageLegend",
props: {
language: "EN"
}
}
}
}
}
let formContext = {
legends: {
LanguageLegend: (props) => (<h1>Expected {props.language} characters</h1>)
}
}
<Form formContext={formContext} schema={schema} uiSchema={uiSchema} fields={fields}>
altInput)
You want to enter the same
field in 2 different ways. For example if a field might be a
string and
number
The simplest configuration would look something like this
{
"ui:field": "altInput",
"defInput": "typeahead",
"altInput": "asyncTypeahead",
"typeahead": { },
"asyncTypeahead": { }
}
In this case user would be able to enter the same field, either by using async typeahead or regular one.
In order to configure presentation there are few options
defInput
string registry field to use as primary input method
altInput
string registry field to use as an alternative input method
altInputSeparator
string string to use in between those 2 presentations
typeahead)
This is a wrap of react-bootstrap-typeahead, which allows you to use this project in your
jsonschema-form
The simplest configuration would be
{
"ui:field": "typeahead",
"typeahead": {
"options": [ { "state": "New York" }, { "code": "Washington" }],
"labelKey": "state"
}
}
In this case the typeahead would only have 2 options -
New York and
Washigton
All properties that you specify under
typeahead will be used in the original project.
focusOnMount focusOn typeahead, after it was mounted to page
typeahead all properties that you specify under
typeahead will be used in the original project.
Additionally, there are few project specific properties
labelKey have more flexibility in configuration
labelKey
string used a labelKey in typeahead project
labelKey
array in this case array is a list of fields in original object, which are combined in a single string with a space separator
labelKey
object with
fields
array of fields to use,
separator string separator to use between fields
cleanAfterSelection
boolean clean selection after component was selected (default false)
mapping
object that maps selected object to schema object
For complete list of configurations refer to react-bootstrap-typeahead
Here are some use case examples
With following options
[
{
"name": "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn", "author": "Mark Twain"
},
{
"name": "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer", "author": "Mark Twain"
}
]
With labelKey
name there will be 2 options
Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
With labelKey
[ "author", "name" ], options will be
Mark Twain Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
Mark Twain The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
With lableKey
{ fields: [ "author", "name" ], separator: " - " }, options will be
Mark Twain - Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
Mark Twain - The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
Mapping can be one of
string which is field name in typeahead selected object
object with fields corresponding to final schema fields and values, corresponding to fields in typeahead
function which will be called with typeahead selected objects, which ever value you specify will be used
Mapping as undefined (we accept values as is)
{
"mapping": undefined
}
would result in
{ "name": "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn", "author": "Mark Twain" }
{ "name": "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer", "author": "Mark Twain" }
Mapping as string (we want only name of the book)
{
"mapping": "name"
}
would result in
"Adventures of Huckleberry Finn"
"The Adventures of Tom Sawyer"
Mapping as object (we want to change mapping to creator and book)
{
"mapping": {
"creator": "author",
"book": "name"
}
}
would result in
{ book: "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn", creator: "Mark Twain" }
{ book: "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer", creator: "Mark Twain" }
Mapping as function (let's say we want to take a first name of the author)
let uiSchema = {
mapping: (event) => event.creator.split(" ")[0]
}
would result in
"Mark"
"Mark"
asyncTypeahead)
This is a wrap around
async functionality of typeahead, supporting some additional defaults.
The simplest configuration would be
{
"ui:field": "asyncTypeahead",
"asyncTypeahead": {
"url": "https://example.com/state"
}
}
This will result in typeahead search with
https://example.com/state?query=${query}
Async typeahead extends default configuration list for
typeahead, by adding few properties under
asyncTypeahead
focusOnMount focusOn typeahead, after it was mounted to page
asyncTypeahead all properties that you specify under
typeahead will be used in the original project.
url search url, that will be used during autocomplete
search function that will be querying server for data, which takes 2 parameters, and must return a Promise with a json result
url configured URL
query typed query string
optionsPath path to options array in response
labelKey have more flexibility in configuration
labelKey
string used a labelKey in typeahead project
labelKey
array in this case array is a list of fields in original object, which are combined in a single string with a space separator
labelKey
object with
fields
array of fields to use,
separator string separator to use between fields
cleanAfterSelection
boolean clean selection after component was selected (default false)
overrideOptions if true, the user can type any text in the input field (or select an option, then modify it),
and it will be saved in the RJSF model (default false)
mapping
object that maps selected object to schema object
For example, let's consider query with
Was on
url
https://example.com/state.
By default field will query results with -
https://example.com/state?query=Was.
Let's say we want to override it and query -
https://example.com/state?name=Was&maxSize=1.
Here is how we can do that:
let uiSchema = {
"ui:field": "asyncTypeahead",
asyncTypeahead: {
url: "https://example.com/state",
search: (url, query) => fetch(`${url}?name=${query}&maxSize=1`)
}
}
That is it.
For complete list of async typeahead configurations refer to react-bootstrap-typeahead
rte)
This is a simple field, that allows you to enter RTE text inside your string field.
The simplest configuration would be
{
"ui:field": "rte",
"rte": {
"format": "html"
}
}
The only property this field requires is
format
format
string an
rte output format (default
html)
updateOnBlur
boolean allows for RTE update parent form only after edit finished, to minimize calculations and redraw (default
false)
As with other projects, all configurations, that you'll configure under
uiSchema
rte field will be transferred to the actual component.
table)
This component wraps react-bootstrap-table for array components, with smart default configurations.
The simplest configuration would be
{
"ui:field": "table"
}
You can use
table field without any predefined configurations, it will generate default table schema with columns.
tableCols an array of react-bootstrap-table configurations, that override default generated configurations for the field.
focusOnAdd column number, when set, adding new row to the table, it will focus on a specified column.
By default table component will generate table columns, based on an array schema, with editables, based on field types.
You can reuse react-jsonschema-form Components, in table column editing, to do that, you need to define
field property in tableCols override section, with
uiSchema to use for the field.
For example let's say we have allergy array, with
allergyName coming from server source,
we can enable
asyncTypeahead on allergyName field in
tableCols override like this:
let uiSchema = {
allergies: {
classNames: "col-md-12",
"ui:field": "table",
table: {
tableCols: [
{
dataField: "allergyName",
field: "asyncTypeahead",
uiSchema: {
"ui:field": "asyncTypeahead",
asyncTypeahead: {
bodyContainer: true,
url: "/allergies/typeahead"
},
},
},
],
},
},
};
By default order of columns is defined by
schema properties field order.
It might be not always reliable, so there is a way to override it.
By default the order will follow order of columns in
tableCols configuration.
let schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
medications: {
type: 'array',
items: {
type: "object",
properties: {
dosage: { type: "number" },
name: { type: "string" }
}
}
}
}
};
let uiSchema = {
medications: {
"ui:field": "table",
table: {
tableCols: [
{
dataField: "name",
},
{
dataField: "dosage",
},
],
},
},
};
Here although in medications property schema
dosage goes before
name, it will be shown first due to
tableCols order of columns.
react-bootstrap-table provides custom dataFormat for rendering data in columns. We needed to support serialized configuration, so we extended native functionality, with string configuration,
object dataFormat can be a
string which translates into field name in the object.
date-time &
date
string dataFormat is a format of string presentation, that is generated with moment.js
For example, let's say we have an allergies table, with identifier, which consists of some numeric id and string name. When showing to the user, we want to show only name. Here is how we can do this:
let schema = {
type: 'object',
properties: {
allergies: {
type: 'array',
items: {
type: "object",
properties: {
identified: {
type: "object",
properties: {
id: { type: "string"},
name: { type: "string" }
}
},
added: { type: "date-time" }
}
}
}
}
}
let uiSchema = {
medications: {
"ui:field": "table",
table: {
tableCols: [
{
dataField: "identifier",
dataFormat: "name"
},
{
dataField: "dosage",
dataFormat: "YYYY-MM-DD"
},
],
},
},
};
In this case dataFormat on identifier field, will translate into selecting name field in identifier object.
If you need to define additional column actions to the left or to the right of column content you can do that in
a standard way with
uiSchema with
leftActions or
rightActions defined
let uiSchema = {
table: {
leftActions: [
{
action: "delete",
className: "col-md-1",
columnClassName: "col-md-1",
editColumnClassName: "col-md-1",
icon: "glyphicon glyphicon-minus"
}
],
rightActions: [
{
action: "delete",
icon: "glyphicon glyphicon-minus",
text: "Remove"
}
]
}
}
Both left and right actions can accept full column configuration, that will be appended to the rendered column,
For example, to define delete on each column, you can:
let uiSchema = {
table: {
leftActions: [
{
dataField: "delete-button",
dataFormat: (cell, row, enumObject, rowIndex, formData, onChange) => (
<span onClick={() => onChange(formData.filter((el, i) => rowIndex !== i))}>"Remove All"</span>
),
editable: false,
displayName: "Left Panel"
},
],
rightActions: [
{
action: "delete",
icon: "glyphicon glyphicon-minus",
text: "Delete",
displayName: "Right Panel"
}
]
}
}
In left panel, we have defined delete with a standard
react-bootstrap-table format, the only difference is dataFormat signature changed,
appending original formData and onChange callback to relay changes to the listening component.
Right panel is defined with small syntactic sugar to simpify action defintion
action can be either
delete string or function, that is equivalent on onClick function with
cell,
row,
enumObject,
rowIndex,
formData,
onChange parameters
icon icon to use for the column
text text to use for the column
displayName column name
rdp)
Allows you to use react-day-picker as input
ui:field. This component works only with
string formatted as
date and
date-time.
The simplest configuration would be
{
"ui:field": "rdp"
}
All configurations, that you'll configure under
uiSchema
rdp field will be transferred to the actual component.
For example to enable
Today button, you would need to specify following uiSchema
{
"ui:field": "rdp",
"rdp": {
"dayPickerProps": {
"todayButton": "Today"
}
}
}
For the full list of properties refer to React Day Picker.
to enable expandable row in table component
to expand table rows
{
"table": {
"isTableExpandable":false,
"allowOneRowExpanding":true
}
}
All configurations, that you'll configure under
uiSchema
table field will be transferred to the actual component.
For example to enable
ExpandRow button, you would need to specify following uiSchema
{
"table": {
"isTableExpandable":false,
"allowOneRowExpanding":true
}
}
If you are having issues, please let us know here or on StackOverflow.
The project is licensed under the Apache Licence 2.0.