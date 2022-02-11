Deeksha Gupta ● Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India ● 4 Rating s ● 3 Review s ● Software Engineer, Security Enthusiast.

January 20, 2021

Great Documentation

I utilized this library in a full fledged react application, having plenty of forms. Pros: the library has awesome support for json schema, robustness, ample components for general forms, and an awesome online playground to tweak and test props! Con: Only that it did not provide the fancy multi-select widget with pills and input combo box (rather it was common html multi-select which is cumbersome to use). We had to workaround by using another library - react-select, the integration of which increased repetitive lines of codes for state management etc. All in all awesome otherwise!