react-jsonschema-form

by rjsf-team
1.8.1 (see all)

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

Overview

Downloads/wk

54.4K

GitHub Stars

11.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

250

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Forms, React Validation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/5
eksha

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation

Readme

Build Status Contributors Apache 2.0 License

Logo

react-jsonschema-form

A simple React component capable of using JSON Schema to declaratively build and customize web forms.
playground animation

Supported Themes

Documentation

Read our documentation on Read the Docs.

Live Playground

A live playground is hosted on gh-pages.

Contributing

Read our contributors' guide to get started.

Credits

Testing powered by BrowserStack

January 20, 2021
Software Engineer, Security Enthusiast.
January 20, 2021
Great Documentation

I utilized this library in a full fledged react application, having plenty of forms. Pros: the library has awesome support for json schema, robustness, ample components for general forms, and an awesome online playground to tweak and test props! Con: Only that it did not provide the fancy multi-select widget with pills and input combo box (rather it was common html multi-select which is cumbersome to use). We had to workaround by using another library - react-select, the integration of which increased repetitive lines of codes for state management etc. All in all awesome otherwise!

Great Documentation

