React JSON Viewer Component, Extracted from redux-devtools. Supports iterable objects, such as Immutable.js.

Usage

import JSONTree from 'react-json-tree' import { Map } from 'immutable' const json = { array : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], bool : true , object : { foo : 'bar' }, immutable : Map ({ key : 'value' }) } <JSONTree data={json} />

Check out examples directory for more details.

Theming

This component now uses react-base16-styling module, which allows to customize component via theme property, which can be the following:

base16 theme data. The example theme data can be found here.

object that contains style objects, strings (that treated as classnames) or functions. A function is used to extend its first argument { style, className } and should return an object with the same structure. Other arguments depend on particular context (and should be described here). See createStylingFromTheme.js for the list of styling object keys. Also, this object can extend base16 theme via extend property.

Every theme has a light version, which is enabled with invertTheme prop.

const theme = { scheme : 'monokai' , author : 'wimer hazenberg (http://www.monokai.nl)' , base00 : '#272822' , base01 : '#383830' , base02 : '#49483e' , base03 : '#75715e' , base04 : '#a59f85' , base05 : '#f8f8f2' , base06 : '#f5f4f1' , base07 : '#f9f8f5' , base08 : '#f92672' , base09 : '#fd971f' , base0A : '#f4bf75' , base0B : '#a6e22e' , base0C : '#a1efe4' , base0D : '#66d9ef' , base0E : '#ae81ff' , base0F : '#cc6633' }; < div > < JSONTree data = {data} theme = {theme} invertTheme = {false} /> </ div >

Result (Monokai theme, dark background):

Advanced Customization

<div> < JSONTree data = {data} theme = {{ extend: theme , // underline keys for literal values valueLabel: { textDecoration: ' underline ' }, // switch key for objects to uppercase when object is expanded. // ` nestedNodeLabel ` receives additional arguments ` expanded ` and ` keyPath ` nestedNodeLabel: ({ style }, nodeType , expanded ) => ({ style: { ...style, textTransform: expanded ? 'uppercase' : style.textTransform } }) }} /> </ div >

Customize Labels for Arrays, Objects, and Iterables

You can pass getItemString to customize the way arrays, objects, and iterable nodes are displayed (optional).

By default, it'll be:

<JSONTree getItemString={(type, data, itemType, itemString) => < span > {itemType} {itemString} </ span > }

But if you pass the following:

const getItemString = ( type, data, itemType, itemString ) => ( < span > // {type} </ span > );

Then the preview of child elements now look like this:

Customize Rendering

You can pass the following properties to customize rendered labels and values:

<JSONTree labelRenderer={raw => < strong > {raw} </ strong > } valueRenderer={raw => < em > {raw} </ em > } />

In this example the label and value will be rendered with <strong> and <em> wrappers respectively.

For labelRenderer , you can provide a full path - see this PR.

More Options

shouldExpandNode: function(keyName, data, level) - determines if node should be expanded (root is expanded by default)

- determines if node should be expanded (root is expanded by default) hideRoot: Boolean - if true , the root node is hidden.

- if , the root node is hidden. sortObjectKeys: Boolean | function(a, b) - sorts object keys with compare function (optional). Isn't applied to iterable maps like Immutable.Map .

Credits

License

MIT