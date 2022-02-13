openbase logo
react-json-tree

by reduxjs
0.15.1

DevTools for Redux with hot reloading, action replay, and customizable UI

Overview

Readme

Redux DevTools

Developer Tools to power-up Redux development workflow or any other architecture which handles the state change (see integrations).

It can be used as a browser extension (for Chrome, Edge and Firefox), as a standalone app or as a React component integrated in the client app.

Documentation

License

MIT

100
Bruno Vego
January 26, 2021
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Very similar to react-json-view, but with a huge advantage: you can provide custom key and value components. I love it and recommend it if you need to render json values anywhere in your app. The only bad in my opinion part is the theming - it is a hassle to set up because it uses 16bit colours and you don't know color is assigned to which component just by the name.

0

Tutorials

