Bruno Vego ● Split, Croatia ● 141 Rating s ● 129 Review s ● Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit

January 26, 2021

Easy to Use Great Documentation

Very similar to react-json-view, but with a huge advantage: you can provide custom key and value components. I love it and recommend it if you need to render json values anywhere in your app. The only bad in my opinion part is the theming - it is a hassle to set up because it uses 16bit colours and you don't know color is assigned to which component just by the name.