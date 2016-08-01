A simple but flexible table react component to display JSON data.
As simple as feeding it with an array of objects.
var items = [
{ name: 'Louise', age: 27, color: 'red' },
{ name: 'Margaret', age: 15, color: 'blue'},
{ name: 'Lisa', age:34, color: 'yellow'}
];
React.render(<JsonTable rows={ items } />, document.body);
Features:
className attributes to let you style it your own way.
Creating tables in react is a repetitive work:
<tbody> tags so it is not working! Add them!
I don't want to do it ever again, JsonTable component will do that ugly stuff so on.
Using node package manager:
npm install react-json-table --save
You can also use the built UMD files react-json-table.js(6KB) and react-json-table.min.js(3KB) if you want
JsonTable globally or as an AMD package.
Half of the built version size is the code to create the UMD module. NPM version is really lightweight.
You can see the simplest example of use at the top of this page, but probably you would like to customize a bit the behaviour of the table to adapt it to your needs. Have a look at the accepted component props.
|Prop name
|Values
|Description
|rows
|Array[Object]
|The data you want to display in the table.
|columns
|Array[String|Object]
|The columns and their order for the table. If it is a
string the value attribute of the current row that matches it will be shown as cell content. But also it is possible to use an
object to customize the column, see column definition.
|className
|string
|Class to use for the
<table> element.
|settings
|Object
|Further customization of the table, see table settings.
|onClickCell
|Function
|Callback triggered when a cell is clicked:
fn( event, columnName, rowData ).
|onClickRow
|Function
|Callback triggered when a row is clicked:
fn( event, rowData )
|onClickHeader
|Function
|Callback triggered when a column header is clicked:
fn( event, columnName )
Using column definitions you can change the behaviour of the column easily. To do so you need to pass an array of the column definitions as the
columns prop to the JsonTable:
var items = [
{ name: 'Louise', age: 27, color: 'red' },
{ name: 'Margaret', age: 15, color: 'blue'},
{ name: 'Lisa', age:34, color: 'yellow'}
];
var columns = [
'name',
{key: 'age', label: 'Age'},
{key: 'color', label: 'Colourful', cell: function( item, columnKey ){
return <span style={{color: item.color}}>{ item.color }</span>;
}}
];
React.render(<JsonTable rows={ items } columns={ columns } />, document.body);
http://codepen.io/arqex/pen/waJREq?editors=011
As you can see in the example, a column definition can be just a string with the name of the field to display or an object. But if an object is passed the customization can be much more. A column definition can be an object with the following properties:
key: It is the internal name use for the column by JsonTable. It is added to the className of the cells and headers to apply styles to the column. It is also passed as an argument for the click callbacks. If the column definition has no
cell property, it also represent the property of the current row to be shown as cell content.
label: It is the content of the column header. You can use a
string or a
ReactComponent to show inside the header cell.
cell: What is going to be displayed inside the column cells. It can be a
string or
ReactComponent to show static contents, but tipically it is a
function( rowData, columnKey ) that return the contents for the cell. This way different contents are shown in the column for different rows.
Using the prop
settings we can customize some details that are not related to columns. It is an object with the following properties:
|Setting name
|Values
|Description
cellClass
|function
|It is possible to add custom classes to the cells if you pass a function
fn( currentClass, columnKey, rowData ) in this setting.
classPrefix
|string
|JsonTable uses
class attributes for its markup like
jsonRow or
jsonCell. The default prefix is
json but you can use this setting to change it in the case it is conflicting with other classes in your app.
header
|boolean
|If
false, no header will be shown for the table. Default
true.
headerClass
|function
|It is possible to add custom classes to the column headers if you pass a function
fn( currentClass, columnKey ) in this setting.
keyField
|string
|React components that have a list of children need to give to every children a different
key prop in order to make the diff algorithm check if something has change. You can define here what field of your rows will be used as a row key. JsonTable uses the
id or
_id property of your rows automatically if you don't give this setting, but you must be sure that there is a keyField for your rows if you don't want strange behaviours on update. More info.
noRowsMessage
|string, ReactComponent
|Message shown when the table has no rows. Default "No items".
rowClass
|function
|It is possible to add custom classes to the rows if you pass a function
fn( currentClass, rowData ) in this setting.
cellRenderer
|function(item,field)
|If provided, this function will be used to render all the cells' content, so it is a way of programatically customize every cell. If no provided, the cell contents will just be
item[field], the value of the item for that field.
You can play with the table settings here.
It is always useful binding some callbacks when the user clicks on the table.
Click callbacks can be added using the props
onClickCell,
onClickHeader and
onClickRow. In the next example we create a component using JsonTable where rows and cells are selected on click, and columns are sorted when the column header is clicked:
var SelectTable = React.createClass({
getInitialState: function(){
// We will store the selected cell and row, also the sorted column
return {row: false, cell: false, sort: false};
},
render: function(){
var me = this,
// clone the rows
items = this.props.rows.slice()
;
// Sort the table
if( this.state.sort ){
items.sort( function( a, b ){
return a[ me.state.sort ] > b[ me.state.sort ] ? 1 : -1;
});
}
return <JsonTable
rows={items}
settings={ this.getSettings() }
onClickCell={ this.onClickCell }
onClickHeader={ this.onClickHeader }
onClickRow={ this.onClickRow } />;
},
getSettings: function(){
var me = this;
// We will add some classes to the selected rows and cells
return {
keyField: 'name',
cellClass: function( current, key, item){
if( me.state.cell == key && me.state.row == item.name )
return current + ' cellSelected';
return current;
},
headerClass: function( current, key ){
if( me.state.sort == key )
return current + ' headerSelected';
return current;
},
rowClass: function( current, item ){
if( me.state.row == item.name )
return current + ' rowSelected';
return current;
}
};
},
onClickCell: function( e, column, item ){
this.setState( {cell: column} );
},
onClickHeader: function( e, column ){
this.setState( {sort: column} );
},
onClickRow: function( e, item ){
this.setState( {row: item.name} );
}
});
http://codepen.io/arqex/pen/pJPzox?editors=011
Tests, tests, tests... I need to add tests for the different settings in order to continue the developing of new features.
Of course, issues reports, feature and pull requests are welcome. If JsonTable can make you not to code a react table again I will be happy to help.