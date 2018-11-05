npm install react-json-schema
Construct React elements from JSON by mapping JSON definitions to React components. Use react-json-schema for data-driven layouts, or as an abstraction layer for React components and props.
Render anywhere (as long as it's DOM)! Since react-json-schema does not perform any rendering, the method in which you want to render is up to you. For example, you can use ReactDOMServer.render, ReactDOM.renderToString, etc. if you'd like. This also means JSX is not a dependency for react-json-schema.
Quick Documentation and Examples
The primary resource needed is a defined schema in JSON or a JavaScript object literal. It's recommended that schema attributes mainly define React component props. The parser explicitly handles the following attributes:
Example JSON schema
const schema = {
"component": "CommentList",
"children": [
{
"component": "Comment",
"author": "Pete Hunt",
"children": "This is one comment"
},
{
"component": "Comment",
"author": "Jordan Walke",
"children": "This is *another* comment"
},
{
"component": "a",
"href": "#help",
"text": "I need help"
}
]
};
Example JS literal
...
{
"component": Comment,
"author": "Pete Hunt",
"children": "This is one comment"
},
...
When arrays of components exist (like children), react-json-schema will resolve a key for the element, which follows the rules for dynamic children. It will either use a custom key if defined, or resolve a numeric key based on the array index.
Example of defining child keys
...
{
"component": "Comment",
"key": "0ab19f8e", // defined key
"author": "Pete Hunt",
"children": "This is one comment"
},
...
React components need to be exposed to the react-json-schema so that the parser can create React elements. If the schema contains object literals with component references, the schema is exposing the React components and no additional configuration is needed. If the schema does not contain references to components, the components can be exposed via
setComponentMap.
Example for exposing non-exposed components (ES6)
/* es6 object literal shorthand: { ContactForm } == { ContactForm: ContactForm } */
contactForm.setComponentMap({ ContactForm, StringField });
Use
parseSchema to render React elements. It returns the root node. Note that if your schema's root is an array, you'll have to wrap the schema in an element.
Example (ES6)
ReactDOM.render(contactForm.parseSchema(schema),
document.getElementById('contact-form'));
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactJsonSchema from 'react-json-schema';
import FormStore from 'FormStore';
import CommentList from 'CommentList';
import Comment from 'Comment';
// For this example, let's pretend I already have data and am ignorant of actions
const schema = FormStore.getFormSchema();
const view = new ReactJsonSchema();
view.setComponentMap({ CommentList, Comment });
ReactDOM.render(view.parseSchema(schema),
document.getElementById('content'));
To run the demo
cd demo && npm install
npm start
If you'd like to ask a question, raise a concern, or contribute, please follow our contribution guidelines.