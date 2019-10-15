This is a lightweight and tiny react component that helps you to format and prettify the JSON data.
npm install --save react-json-pretty
The usage is quite simple, assuming that you already have an application using React. If you don't, visit Facebook React to create one or take a look at the example provided.
Firstly, you need to require the react-json-pretty:
var JSONPretty = require('react-json-pretty');
Or use the es2015 syntax with the help of tools like babel:
import JSONPretty from 'react-json-pretty';
Next, use it in your React component:
<JSONPretty id="json-pretty" data={yourData}></JSONPretty>
Where the property
data is the JSON string or just a plain JavaScript object.
Lastly, you can add themes stated below.
Note: if
yourData is not a plain object, use
circular-json or other similar tools to preprocess it before being passed to
JSONPretty.
And also you can import the style to the document, here is an example of using webpack loaders(
style!css) to load style, You can visit webpack to get more details:
require('react-json-pretty/themes/monikai.css');
Or
import 'react-json-pretty/themes/monikai.css';
theme property
If you don't want to use css,
theme property is also available. Properties of
theme will be used as
style property of the target DOM element.
var JSONPrettyMon = require('react-json-pretty/dist/monikai');
<JSONPretty data={yourJSON} theme={JSONPrettyMon}></JSONPretty>
Visit the example to get some details.
The preview is as below:
This can make control the extra styles of the specific type of value:
mainStyle?: string;
keyStyle?: string;
valueStyle?: string;
booleanStyle?: string;
stringStyle?: string;
errorStyle: string;
For example: set padding of the main area and the font size the normal value
<JSONPretty id="json-pretty" style={{fontSize: "1.1em"}} data={youJSON} mainStyle="padding:1em" valueStyle="font-size:1.5em"></JSONPretty>
Use
onJSONPrettyError function property to get
JSON.parse errors.
<JSONPretty data={invalid} onJSONPrettyError={e => console.error(e)}></JSONPretty>
Actually, react-json-pretty is based on
JSON.stringify(value[, replacer[, space]]). However,
JSON.stringify(value[, replacer[, space]]) has some optional parameters additionally such as
replacer and
space. This is also available in
react-json-pretty.
Here is an example:
<JSONPretty data={yourData} replacer={
function (key, value) {
if (key === 'cccc') {
value += '~~~abc';
}
if (key === 'gggg') {
value *=10;
}
return value;
}
} space="4"
>
</JSONPretty>
Note: The default value for property
replacer is
null，and
space is
2.
You can visit the example to see the details.
themeClassName
Your can also define your custome
themeClassName, the default value is
__json-pretty__.
Note: this may lead to the usage of default themes provided with css being invalid.
// The final className will be 'custom-json-pretty'
<JSONPretty themeClassName="custom-json-pretty" data={yourData}></JSONPretty>
There are some default themes provided including
"Adventure Time",
acai and
1337, to provide users more ready-made options.
All the css theme files are placed in the
themes folder.
It is also prossible to define a custom theme
themes property
Here is the property schema:
{
main?: string,
error?: string,
key?: string,
string?: string,
value?: string,
boolean?: string'
}
For example:
{
main: 'line-height:1.3;color:#66d9ef;background:#272822;overflow:auto;',
error: 'line-height:1.3;color:#66d9ef;background:#272822;overflow:auto;',
key: 'color:#f92672;',
string: 'color:#fd971f;',
value: 'color:#a6e22e;',
boolean: 'color:#ac81fe;',
}
For example the
monokai.styl:
.__json-pretty__
line-height 1.3
color rgba(248,248,242,1)
background #1e1e1e
overflow auto
.__json-key__
color rgba(255,94,94,1)
.__json-value__
color rgba(253,176,130,1)
.__json-string__
color rgba(233,253,172,1)
.__json-boolean__
color rgba(102,153,204,1)
.__json-pretty-error__
line-height 1.3
color rgba(248,248,242,1)
background #1e1e1e
overflow auto