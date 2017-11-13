React-based JSON inspector that features tree expansion and fast search.
npm install react-json-inspector
var Inspector = require('react-json-inspector');
var data = { /* ... */ };
React.render(
<Inspector data={ data } />,
document.getElementById('inspector')
);
Make sure to include
json-inspector.css in your stylesheet. Feel free to
override or amend default styles, for instance, when using a dark background.
cd /path/to/project
npm install
npm run watch
Then, visit http://localhost/path/to/project/example
The only required propery, JSON object or array to inspect.
The class name to be added to the root component element.
Search bar component that accepts
onChange,
data and
query properties.
Defaults to built-in search bar. Pass
false to disable search.
Optional parameters for search (toolbar). Must be an object.
debounceTime, wait time (ms) between search field
onChange events before actually performing search. This can help provide a better user experience when searching larger data sets. Defaults to
0.
Optional initial search query, defaults to an empty string.
Pass component factory that would receive the following properties:
value, either stringified property value or key value that is being interacted with,
originalValue, either the original property value or key value,
isKey, boolean flag to differentiate between interacting with keys or properties,
keypath, keypath of the node being interacted with, will be the same for keys and properties
Can be used to create custom input fields for JSON property names and primitive values, see #3 for more information.
Callback to be run whenever any key-value pair is clicked. Receives an object
with
key,
value and
path properties.
Function to check whether the entered search term is sufficient to query data.
Defaults to
(query) => query.length >= 2.
Optional predicate that can determine whether the leaf node should be expanded
on initial render. Receives two arguments:
keypath and
value. Defaults to
(keypath, query) => false.
Optional parameters for filterer (search). Must be an object.
cacheResults, Set to
false to disable the filterer cache. This can sometimes provide performance enhancements with larger data sets. Defaults to
true.
ignoreCase, Set to
true to enable case insensitivity in search. Defaults to
false.
Set to
true for full
showOriginal expansion of children containing search term. Defaults to
false.