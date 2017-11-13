openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rji

react-json-inspector

by Aziz Yuldoshev
7.1.1 (see all)

React JSON inspector component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.5K

GitHub Stars

284

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React JSON Inspector Component

Component screenshot

React-based JSON inspector that features tree expansion and fast search.

Live demo

Installation

npm install react-json-inspector

Usage

var Inspector = require('react-json-inspector');
var data = { /* ... */ };

React.render(
    <Inspector data={ data } />,
    document.getElementById('inspector')
);

Make sure to include json-inspector.css in your stylesheet. Feel free to override or amend default styles, for instance, when using a dark background.

Run the example

cd /path/to/project
npm install
npm run watch

Then, visit http://localhost/path/to/project/example

Properties

props.data

The only required propery, JSON object or array to inspect.

props.className

The class name to be added to the root component element.

props.search

Search bar component that accepts onChange, data and query properties. Defaults to built-in search bar. Pass false to disable search.

props.searchOptions

Optional parameters for search (toolbar). Must be an object.

  • debounceTime, wait time (ms) between search field onChange events before actually performing search. This can help provide a better user experience when searching larger data sets. Defaults to 0.

props.query

Optional initial search query, defaults to an empty string.

props.interactiveLabel

Pass component factory that would receive the following properties:

  • value, either stringified property value or key value that is being interacted with,
  • originalValue, either the original property value or key value,
  • isKey, boolean flag to differentiate between interacting with keys or properties,
  • keypath, keypath of the node being interacted with, will be the same for keys and properties

Can be used to create custom input fields for JSON property names and primitive values, see #3 for more information.

props.onClick

Callback to be run whenever any key-value pair is clicked. Receives an object with key, value and path properties.

props.validateQuery

Function to check whether the entered search term is sufficient to query data. Defaults to (query) => query.length >= 2.

props.isExpanded

Optional predicate that can determine whether the leaf node should be expanded on initial render. Receives two arguments: keypath and value. Defaults to (keypath, query) => false.

props.filterOptions

Optional parameters for filterer (search). Must be an object.

  • cacheResults, Set to false to disable the filterer cache. This can sometimes provide performance enhancements with larger data sets. Defaults to true.
  • ignoreCase, Set to true to enable case insensitivity in search. Defaults to false.

props.verboseShowOriginal

Set to true for full showOriginal expansion of children containing search term. Defaults to false.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial