A JSON editor packed as a React.js component, but also the simplest way of creating web forms.

React-json is like having an special input type for JSON objects, developers only need to listen to changes in the JSON instead of writing all the boilerplate needed to handle every single input of the form. It comes with top features:

Field type guessing for quick forms

Validation

Styles easily customizable

Extensible with custom field types

Examples

Do you want to edit some JSON in your app? Pass it to the Json component:

var doc = { hola : "amigo" , array : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }; React.render( < Json value = { doc } onChange = { logChange } /> , document.body ); function logChange( value ){ console.log( value ); }

A simple form creator

Do you hate creating forms? React-json handles all the dirty markup for you, and makes you focus in what is important;

var doc = { user : "" , password : "" }; var settings = { form : true , fields : { password : { type : 'password' } } }; React.render( < Json value = { doc } settings = { settings }/> , document.body );

Docs

MIT licensed

