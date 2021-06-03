Getting started

npm i react-json-editor-viewer

Easily view json in react

import { JSONViewer } from "react-json-editor-viewer" ; < JSONViewer data = {{ the: " men ", that: " landed ", on: " the ", moon: " were ", maybe: 2 , i: " think ", probably: [" neil armstrong ", " buzz aldrin "], am_i_right: true , }} /> ;

Make your json viewer collapsible

import { JSONViewer } from "react-json-editor-viewer" ; < JSONViewer data = {{ the: " men ", that: " landed ", on: " the ", moon: " were ", maybe: 2 , i: " think ", probably: [" neil armstrong ", " buzz aldrin "], am_i_right: true , }} collapsible /> ;

Edit json easily and listen to changes in the data, hover on elements to add/remove keys

import {JSONEditor} from 'react-json-editor-viewer' ; constructor (){ this .onJsonChange = this .onJsonChange.bind( this ); } onJsonChange(key, value, parent, data){ console .log(key, value, parent, data); } <JSONEditor data={{ the : "men" , that : "landed" , on : "the" , moon : "were" , maybe : 2 , i : "think" , probably : [ "neil armstrong" , "buzz aldrin" ], am_i_right : true }} collapsible onChange={ this .onJsonChange} />

View both the json editor and viewer side by side

import {JSONEditor} from 'react-json-editor-viewer' ; constructor (){ this .onJsonChange = this .onJsonChange.bind( this ); } onJsonChange(key, value, parent, data){ console .log(key, value, parent, data); } <JSONEditor data={{ the : "men" , that : "landed" , on : "the" , moon : "were" , maybe : 2 , i : "think" , probably : [ "neil armstrong" , "buzz aldrin" ], am_i_right : true }} collapsible onChange={ this .onJsonChange} view= "dual" />

Configure your optional custom styles

See the source for the Demo App

default

override custom styles

License: MIT