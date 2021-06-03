npm i react-json-editor-viewer
import { JSONViewer } from "react-json-editor-viewer";
<JSONViewer
data={{
the: "men",
that: "landed",
on: "the",
moon: "were",
maybe: 2,
i: "think",
probably: ["neil armstrong", "buzz aldrin"],
am_i_right: true,
}}
/>;
import { JSONViewer } from "react-json-editor-viewer";
<JSONViewer
data={{
the: "men",
that: "landed",
on: "the",
moon: "were",
maybe: 2,
i: "think",
probably: ["neil armstrong", "buzz aldrin"],
am_i_right: true,
}}
collapsible
/>;
import {JSONEditor} from 'react-json-editor-viewer';
constructor(){
this.onJsonChange = this.onJsonChange.bind(this);
}
onJsonChange(key, value, parent, data){
console.log(key, value, parent, data);
}
<JSONEditor
data={{
the: "men",
that: "landed",
on: "the",
moon: "were",
maybe: 2,
i: "think",
probably: ["neil armstrong", "buzz aldrin"],
am_i_right: true
}}
collapsible
onChange={this.onJsonChange}
/>
import {JSONEditor} from 'react-json-editor-viewer';
constructor(){
this.onJsonChange = this.onJsonChange.bind(this);
}
onJsonChange(key, value, parent, data){
console.log(key, value, parent, data);
}
<JSONEditor
data={{
the: "men",
that: "landed",
on: "the",
moon: "were",
maybe: 2,
i: "think",
probably: ["neil armstrong", "buzz aldrin"],
am_i_right: true
}}
collapsible
onChange={this.onJsonChange}
view="dual"
/>
