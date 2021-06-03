openbase logo
rje

react-json-editor-viewer

by Constant Oduol
1.0.7 (see all)

A react visual json editor

Overview

1.9K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Getting started

npm i react-json-editor-viewer

Easily view json in react

import { JSONViewer } from "react-json-editor-viewer";

<JSONViewer
  data={{
    the: "men",
    that: "landed",
    on: "the",
    moon: "were",
    maybe: 2,
    i: "think",
    probably: ["neil armstrong", "buzz aldrin"],
    am_i_right: true,
  }}
/>;

Alt text

Make your json viewer collapsible

import { JSONViewer } from "react-json-editor-viewer";

<JSONViewer
  data={{
    the: "men",
    that: "landed",
    on: "the",
    moon: "were",
    maybe: 2,
    i: "think",
    probably: ["neil armstrong", "buzz aldrin"],
    am_i_right: true,
  }}
  collapsible
/>;

Alt text

Edit json easily and listen to changes in the data, hover on elements to add/remove keys

import {JSONEditor} from 'react-json-editor-viewer';

constructor(){
  this.onJsonChange = this.onJsonChange.bind(this);
}

onJsonChange(key, value, parent, data){
  console.log(key, value, parent, data);
}

<JSONEditor
  data={{
    the: "men",
    that: "landed",
    on: "the",
    moon: "were",
    maybe: 2,
    i: "think",
    probably: ["neil armstrong", "buzz aldrin"],
    am_i_right: true
  }}
  collapsible
  onChange={this.onJsonChange}
/>

Alt text

View both the json editor and viewer side by side

import {JSONEditor} from 'react-json-editor-viewer';

constructor(){
  this.onJsonChange = this.onJsonChange.bind(this);
}

onJsonChange(key, value, parent, data){
  console.log(key, value, parent, data);
}

<JSONEditor
  data={{
    the: "men",
    that: "landed",
    on: "the",
    moon: "were",
    maybe: 2,
    i: "think",
    probably: ["neil armstrong", "buzz aldrin"],
    am_i_right: true
  }}
  collapsible
  onChange={this.onJsonChange}
  view="dual"
/>

Alt text

Configure your optional custom styles

See the source for the Demo App

default

Alt text

override custom styles

Alt text

License: MIT

