A stylish, editor-like, modular, react component for viewing, editing, and debugging javascript object syntax!
$ npm i --save react-json-editor-ajrm
import JSONInput from 'react-json-editor-ajrm';
import locale from 'react-json-editor-ajrm/locale/en';
<JSONInput
id = 'a_unique_id'
placeholder = { sampleObject }
colors = { darktheme }
locale = { locale }
height = '550px'
/>
Hint: There are two different root paths:
react-json-editor-ajrm and
react-json-editor-ajrm/es. The first contains polyfilled ES5 code, the second unpolyfilled ES6. The
react-json-editor-ajrm/es version is not compatible with
create-react-app. If you are unsure of which one you need/want, pick the first - it has the best compatibility with tools and browsers.
The
./examples folder contains two examples:
$ cd path/to/repo/react-json-editor-ajrm/example/webpack-project
$ npm i
$ npm start
http://localhost:8080 in the web browser
placeholder property to display after component mounts.
English,
German,
Spanish,
Chinese,
French,
Indonesian,
Russian,
Hindi,
Japanese and
Tamil.
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
|locale
|The locale of your editor. Import locales like this:
import locale from 'react-json-editor-ajrm/locale/en'. Learn More
|object
|Mandatory
|id
|An optional
id to assign to the actual text input DOM node. Asides the from the text input, the following nodes will also receive an id:
{id}-outer-box,
{id}-container,
{id}-warning-box,
{id}-labels
|string
|Optional
|placeholder
|Send a valid javascript object to be shown once the component is mounted. Assign a different value to have the component's initial content re-rendered.
|object
|Optional
|reset
|Send
true to have component always re-render or 'reset' to the value provided on the
placeholder property.
|boolean
|Optional
|viewOnly
|Send
true if you would like for content shown not to be editable.
|boolean
|Optional
|onChange
|Whenever
onKeyPress event take place, it will return content values.
|object
|Optional
|onBlur
|Whenever
onBlur event take place, it will return content values.
|object
|Optional
|confirmGood
|Send
false if you would like for the checkmark to confirm good syntax to be hidden.
|boolean
|Optional
|height
|A shorthand property to set a specific height for the entire component.
|string
|Optional
|width
|A shorthand property to set a specific width for the entire component.
|string
|Optional
|onKeyPressUpdate
|Send
false if you would like for component not to automatically update on key press.
|boolean
|Optional
|waitAfterKeyPress
|Amount of milliseconds to wait before re-rendering content after keypress. Value defaults to
1000 when not specified. In other words, component will update if there is no additional keystroke after the last one within 1 second. Less than
100 milliseconds does not makes a difference.
|number
|Optional
|modifyErrorText
|A custom function to modify the component's original warning text. This function will receive a single parameter of type
string and must equally return a
string.
|function
|Optional
|error
|Contains the following properties:
|object
|Optional
|error.reason
|A string containing a custom error messsage
|string
|Optional
|error.line
|A number indicating the line number related to the custom error message
|number
|Optional
|theme
|Specify which built-in theme to use.
|string
|Optional
|colors
|Contains the following properties:
|object
|Optional
|colors.default
|Hex color code for any symbols, like curly
braces, and
comma.
|string
|Optional
|colors.string
|Hex color code for tokens identified as
string values.
|string
|Optional
|colors.number
|Hex color code for tokens identified as
integeter,
double, or
float values.
|string
|Optional
|colors.colon
|Hex color code for tokens identified as
colon.
|string
|Optional
|colors.keys
|Hex color code for tokens identified as
keys or property names.
|string
|Optional
|colors.keys_whiteSpace
|Hex color code for tokens identified as
keys wrapped in quotes.
|string
|Optional
|colors.primitive
|Hex color code for tokens identified as
boolean values and null.
|string
|Optional
|colors.error
|Hex color code for tokens marked with an
error tag.
|string
|Optional
|colors.background
|Hex color code for component's background.
|string
|Optional
|colors.background_warning
|Hex color code for warning message displaying at the top in component.
|string
|Optional
|style
|Contains the following properties:
|object
|Optional
|style.outerBox
|Property to modify the default style of the outside container div of component.
|object
|Optional
|style.container
|Property to modify the default style of the
container of component.
|object
|Optional
|style.warningBox
|Property to modify the default style of the container div of the warning message.
|object
|Optional
|style.errorMessage
|Property to modify the default style of the warning message.
|object
|Optional
|style.body
|Property to modify the default style of the container div of row labels and code.
|object
|Optional
|style.labelColumn
|Property to modify the default style of the container div of row labels.
|object
|Optional
|style.labels
|Property to modify the default style of each row label.
|object
|Optional
|style.contentBox
|Property to modify the default style of the container div of the code.
|object
|Optional
outerBox
+-- container
+--- warningBox
+---- errorMessage
+--- body
+---- labelColumn
+----- labels
+---- contentBox
+----- auto generated markup
Whenever RJEA re-renders its content, any function passed onto
onChange property will receive a single object parameter with the following keys and values:
|Key
|Description
|plainText
|A string representation of then content which includes linebreaks and indentation. Great to console.log()
|markupText
|A string representation of the auto-generated markup used to render content.
|json
|A JSON.stringify version of content.
|jsObject
|A
javascript object version of content. Will return
undefined if the content's syntax is incorrect.
|lines
|Number of lines rendered for content to be displayed.
|error
|Returns
false unless the content's syntax is incorrect, in which case returns an object with a
token and a
line number which corresponds to the location at which error occurred and a
reason
RJEA supports built-in theme. Here is the list.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people 😄:
|
Andrew Redican
📢 💻 🌍 ⚠️
|
Patrick Sachs
💻 🌍 ⚠️
|
Allan Kehl
🌍
|
esbenvb
📖
|
Markus Petrykowski
💡
|
Rick Brunstedt
💻
|
ADirtyCat
🌍
|
Cédric
🌍
|
Radit
🌍
|
asketes
🌍
|
C.G.Vedant
🤔
|
Shehbaz Jafri
🌍
|
Vasantha Kumar R B
🌍
|
Aditya Periwal
🌍
|
Alexey Lyakhov
💻
|
Terence Huynh
💻
|
Richard Hull
💻
|
tonynguyenit18
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!