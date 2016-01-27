A base package for creating NPM packages with ES2015.

Writing in ES2015 is an amazing experience. Setting up babel and the development environment in a kind of a pain.

If you want to write a NPM module in ES2015 and publish to NPM with backward compatibility, this is the easiest way.

Basic Usage

Simply clone this project.

Change the package.json as you want.

as you want. lib/index.js in your entry point.

in your entry point. Then publish to npm via npm publish .

Linting

ESLINT support is added to the project.

It's configured for ES2015 and inherited configurations from graphql/graphql-js.

Use npm run lint to lint your code and npm run lintfix to fix common issues.

Testing

You can write test under __test__ directory anywhere inside lib including sub-directories.

directory anywhere inside including sub-directories. Then run npm test to test your code. (It'll lint your code as well).

to test your code. (It'll lint your code as well). You can also run npm run testonly to run tests without linting.

ES2015 Setup

ES2015 support is added with babel6.

After you publish your project to NPM, it can be run on older node versions and browsers without the support of Babel.

This project uses ES2015 and some of the upcoming features like async await .

. You can change them with adding and removing presets.

All the polyfills you use are taken from the local babel-runtime package. So, this package won't add any global polyfills and pollute the global namespace.

Kudos