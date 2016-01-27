A base package for creating NPM packages with ES2015.
Writing in ES2015 is an amazing experience. Setting up babel and the development environment in a kind of a pain.
If you want to write a NPM module in ES2015 and publish to NPM with backward compatibility, this is the easiest way.
package.json as you want.
lib/index.js in your entry point.
npm publish.
npm run lint to lint your code and
npm run lintfix to fix common issues.
__test__ directory anywhere inside
lib including sub-directories.
npm test to test your code. (It'll lint your code as well).
npm run testonly to run tests without linting.
async await.
babel-runtime package. So, this package won't add any global polyfills and pollute the global namespace.