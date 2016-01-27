openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-js-text-editor

by kadirahq
2.0.37 (see all)

A base package for creating NPM packages with ES2015

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

162

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-base

A base package for creating NPM packages with ES2015.

Writing in ES2015 is an amazing experience. Setting up babel and the development environment in a kind of a pain.

If you want to write a NPM module in ES2015 and publish to NPM with backward compatibility, this is the easiest way.

Basic Usage

  • Simply clone this project.
  • Change the package.json as you want.
  • lib/index.js in your entry point.
  • Then publish to npm via npm publish.

Linting

  • ESLINT support is added to the project.
  • It's configured for ES2015 and inherited configurations from graphql/graphql-js.
  • Use npm run lint to lint your code and npm run lintfix to fix common issues.

Testing

  • You can write test under __test__ directory anywhere inside lib including sub-directories.
  • Then run npm test to test your code. (It'll lint your code as well).
  • You can also run npm run testonly to run tests without linting.

ES2015 Setup

  • ES2015 support is added with babel6.
  • After you publish your project to NPM, it can be run on older node versions and browsers without the support of Babel.
  • This project uses ES2015 and some of the upcoming features like async await.
  • You can change them with adding and removing presets.
  • All the polyfills you use are taken from the local babel-runtime package. So, this package won't add any global polyfills and pollute the global namespace.

Kudos

  • Babel6 and the team behind it.
  • Facebook's graphql-js authors for ESLint configurations and for the directory structure.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial