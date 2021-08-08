Pull to refresh with react
Support all mobile(iOS, Android) and Desktop browser (Chrome, Safari, firefox, Opera, QQ, UC, ... etc)
See the demo in action at https://echoulen.github.io/react-pull-to-refresh/
npm install react-js-pull-to-refresh --save
or
yarn add react-js-pull-to-refresh
|Name
|Type
|Required
|pullDownContent
|JSX.Element
|true
|releaseContent
|JSX.Element
|true
|refreshContent
|JSX.Element
|true
|pullDownThreshold
|number
|true
|onRefresh
|Promise
|true
|triggerHeight
|number or 'auto'
|false
|backgroundColor
|string
|false
|startInvisible
|boolean
|false
import {PullToRefresh} from "react-js-pull-to-refresh";
import {PullDownContent, ReleaseContent, RefreshContent} from "react-js-pull-to-refresh";
<PullToRefresh
pullDownContent={<PullDownContent />}
releaseContent={<ReleaseContent />}
refreshContent={<RefreshContent />}
pullDownThreshold={200}
onRefresh={this.onRefresh}
triggerHeight={50}
backgroundColor='white'
startInvisible={true}
>
<div style={{height: '150vh', textAlign: 'center'}}>
<div>PullToRefresh</div>
</div>
</PullToRefresh>
npm run dev