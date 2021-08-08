openbase logo
rjp

react-js-pull-to-refresh

by Carlos
1.2.3 (see all)

React pull To refresh

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-js-pull-to-refresh

Pull to refresh with react

Support all mobile(iOS, Android) and Desktop browser (Chrome, Safari, firefox, Opera, QQ, UC, ... etc)

Demo

See the demo in action at https://echoulen.github.io/react-pull-to-refresh/

installation

npm install react-js-pull-to-refresh --save

or

yarn add react-js-pull-to-refresh

Props

NameTypeRequired
pullDownContentJSX.Elementtrue
releaseContentJSX.Elementtrue
refreshContentJSX.Elementtrue
pullDownThresholdnumbertrue
onRefreshPromisetrue
triggerHeightnumber or 'auto'false
backgroundColorstringfalse
startInvisiblebooleanfalse

Usage

import PullToRefresh

import {PullToRefresh} from "react-js-pull-to-refresh";

import default content (optional)

import {PullDownContent, ReleaseContent, RefreshContent} from "react-js-pull-to-refresh";

Sample

<PullToRefresh
  pullDownContent={<PullDownContent />}
  releaseContent={<ReleaseContent />}
  refreshContent={<RefreshContent />}
  pullDownThreshold={200}
  onRefresh={this.onRefresh}
  triggerHeight={50}
  backgroundColor='white'
  startInvisible={true}
>
  <div style={{height: '150vh', textAlign: 'center'}}>
    <div>PullToRefresh</div>
  </div>
</PullToRefresh>

Sample code in typescript

Link

Contributing

npm run dev

