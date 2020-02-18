A ReactJS dumb component to render a pagination.

The component comes with no built-in styles. HTML layout compatible with Bootstrap 3 pagination stylesheets.

If you would like it to work for Bootstrap 4, you will need to add 2 additional props when using this component:

itemClass = "page-item" linkClass = "page-link"

Installation

Install react-js-pagination with npm:

npm install react-js-pagination

Usage

Very easy to use. Just provide props with total amount of things that you want to display on the page.

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Pagination from "react-js-pagination" ; require ( "bootstrap/less/bootstrap.less" ); class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { activePage : 15 }; } handlePageChange(pageNumber) { console .log( `active page is ${pageNumber} ` ); this .setState({ activePage : pageNumber}); } render() { return ( < div > < Pagination activePage = {this.state.activePage} itemsCountPerPage = {10} totalItemsCount = {450} pageRangeDisplayed = {5} onChange = {this.handlePageChange.bind(this)} /> </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("root"));

Params