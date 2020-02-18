A ReactJS dumb component to render a pagination.
The component comes with no built-in styles. HTML layout compatible with Bootstrap 3 pagination stylesheets.
If you would like it to work for Bootstrap 4, you will need to add 2 additional props when using this component:
itemClass="page-item"
linkClass="page-link"
Install
react-js-pagination with npm:
$ npm install react-js-pagination
Very easy to use. Just provide props with total amount of things that you want to display on the page.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Pagination from "react-js-pagination";
require("bootstrap/less/bootstrap.less");
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
activePage: 15
};
}
handlePageChange(pageNumber) {
console.log(`active page is ${pageNumber}`);
this.setState({activePage: pageNumber});
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Pagination
activePage={this.state.activePage}
itemsCountPerPage={10}
totalItemsCount={450}
pageRangeDisplayed={5}
onChange={this.handlePageChange.bind(this)}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
totalItemsCount
|Number
|Required. Total count of items which you are going to display
onChange
|Function
|Required. Page change handler. Receive pageNumber as arg
activePage
|Number
1
|Required. Active page
itemsCountPerPage
|Number
10
|Count of items per page
pageRangeDisplayed
|Number
5
|Range of pages in paginator, exclude navigation blocks (prev, next, first, last pages)
prevPageText
|String / ReactElement
⟨
|Text of prev page navigation button
firstPageText
|String / ReactElement
«
|Text of first page navigation button
lastPageText
|String / ReactElement
»
|Text of last page navigation button
nextPageText
|String / ReactElement
⟩
|Text of next page navigation button
getPageUrl
|Function
|Generate href attribute for page
innerClass
|String
pagination
|Class name of
<ul> tag
activeClass
|String
active
|Class name of active
<li> tag
activeLinkClass
|String
|Class name of active
<a> tag
itemClass
|String
|Default class of the
<li> tag
itemClassFirst
|String
|Class of the first
<li> tag
itemClassPrev
|String
|Class of the previous
<li> tag
itemClassNext
|String
|Class of the next
<li> tag
itemClassLast
|String
|Class of the last
<li> tag
disabledClass
|String
disabled
|Class name of the first, previous, next and last
<li> tags when disabled
hideDisabled
|Boolean
false
|Hide navigation buttons (prev, next, first, last) if they are disabled.
hideNavigation
|Boolean
false
|Hide navigation buttons (prev page, next page)
hideFirstLastPages
|Boolean
false
|Hide first/last navigation buttons
linkClass
|String
|Default class of the
<a> tag
linkClassFirst
|String
|Class of the first
<a> tag
linkClassPrev
|String
|Class of the previous
<a> tag
linkClassNext
|String
|Class of the next
<a> tag
linkClassLast
|String
|Class of the last
<a> tag
One of the best pagination package for react, it's predefined react components done your work of pagination in just few line of code, you have to define item per page and total item and done, it is very easy to use and documentation is well documented and it has amazing community supports, i really enjoyed this package
Best pagination package for react, It give you power to Implement pagination in just few line of code. but i feel it little bit slow. it is very easy to use and documentation is well documented and it has amazing community supports.