openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rjp

react-js-pagination

by Sergey Vayser
3.0.3 (see all)

Simple, easy to use component for pagination. Compatible with bootstrap paginator stylesheets

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

136K

GitHub Stars

328

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

6

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Pagination

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/54
Read All Reviews
akashz19
v-50

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use

Readme

Build Status

NPM

react-js-pagination

A ReactJS dumb component to render a pagination.

The component comes with no built-in styles. HTML layout compatible with Bootstrap 3 pagination stylesheets.

If you would like it to work for Bootstrap 4, you will need to add 2 additional props when using this component:

itemClass="page-item"
linkClass="page-link"

Installation

Install react-js-pagination with npm:

$ npm install react-js-pagination

Usage

Very easy to use. Just provide props with total amount of things that you want to display on the page.

import React, { Component } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Pagination from "react-js-pagination";
require("bootstrap/less/bootstrap.less");

class App extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      activePage: 15
    };
  }

  handlePageChange(pageNumber) {
    console.log(`active page is ${pageNumber}`);
    this.setState({activePage: pageNumber});
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <Pagination
          activePage={this.state.activePage}
          itemsCountPerPage={10}
          totalItemsCount={450}
          pageRangeDisplayed={5}
          onChange={this.handlePageChange.bind(this)}
        />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));

Check Live example

Example

Params

NameTypeDefaultDescription
totalItemsCountNumberRequired. Total count of items which you are going to display
onChangeFunctionRequired. Page change handler. Receive pageNumber as arg
activePageNumber1Required. Active page
itemsCountPerPageNumber10Count of items per page
pageRangeDisplayedNumber5Range of pages in paginator, exclude navigation blocks (prev, next, first, last pages)
prevPageTextString / ReactElementText of prev page navigation button
firstPageTextString / ReactElement«Text of first page navigation button
lastPageTextString / ReactElement»Text of last page navigation button
nextPageTextString / ReactElementText of next page navigation button
getPageUrlFunctionGenerate href attribute for page
innerClassStringpaginationClass name of <ul> tag
activeClassStringactiveClass name of active <li> tag
activeLinkClassStringClass name of active <a> tag
itemClassStringDefault class of the <li> tag
itemClassFirstStringClass of the first <li> tag
itemClassPrevStringClass of the previous <li> tag
itemClassNextStringClass of the next <li> tag
itemClassLastStringClass of the last <li> tag
disabledClassStringdisabledClass name of the first, previous, next and last <li> tags when disabled
hideDisabledBooleanfalseHide navigation buttons (prev, next, first, last) if they are disabled.
hideNavigationBooleanfalseHide navigation buttons (prev page, next page)
hideFirstLastPagesBooleanfalseHide first/last navigation buttons
linkClassStringDefault class of the <a> tag
linkClassFirstStringClass of the first <a> tag
linkClassPrevStringClass of the previous <a> tag
linkClassNextStringClass of the next <a> tag
linkClassLastStringClass of the last <a> tag

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow2
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akash Anand72 Ratings74 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

One of the best pagination package for react, it's predefined react components done your work of pagination in just few line of code, you have to define item per page and total item and done, it is very easy to use and documentation is well documented and it has amazing community supports, i really enjoyed this package

0
v-5030 Ratings44 Reviews
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow

Best pagination package for react, It give you power to Implement pagination in just few line of code. but i feel it little bit slow. it is very easy to use and documentation is well documented and it has amazing community supports.

0
gowdhamGM1 Rating0 Reviews
September 26, 2020
Hard to Use

Alternatives

mp
mongoose-paginateMongoose.js (Node.js & MongoDB) Document Query Pagination
GitHub Stars
982
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/paginatorA result paging utility used by Google node.js modules
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2M
hap
helium-animated-pagesA light spiritual succesor to neon-animated-pages using only css animations
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
41
gp
gatsby-paginateA simple library for paginating posts in Gatsby js.
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
5K
express-paginatePaginate middleware
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
5K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial