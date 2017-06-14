openbase logo
rjd

react-js-diagrams

by Jeff Wooden
3.1.3 (see all)

A flow based diagramming library written in React

Readme

React JS Diagrams

npm version npm downloads

Demo

A React diagramming libary using lodash as its only additional dependency. Initially this project started as an ECMAScript / JSX port of the awesome react-diagrams@2.3.6 repository by dylanvorster. It has since diverged with different features and goals. If you like TypeScript or a non JSX approach, check out the original repository.

How To Install

npm install --save react-js-diagrams

or

yarn add react-js-diagrams

The above assumes that you are using npm with a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify in order to consume CommonJS modules.

Viewing The Examples / Developing

From the repository directory, ensure you've run npm install then run npm start to spin up the development server and navigate to http://localhost:3000.

Alternatively, you can run ./node_modules/.bin/webpack from the repository directory to build the demo bundles and run them from the file system.

How Does It Work

The library uses a Model Graph to represent the virtual diagram and then renders the diagram using 2 layers:

  • Node Layer -> responsible for rendering nodes as React components
  • Link Layer -> responsible for rendering links as SVG paths

Each node and link is fed into a factory that then generates the corresponding node or link React widget. This allows for deep customization when creating your own nodes. Browse the demos directory to learn how to create your own custom nodes (see demo3 or demo4).

Demo 3 Custom Node: CustomNode

Events

The RJD Diagram Widget utilizes a standard onChange to capture events.

class MyDiagram extends React.Component {
  onChange(model, action) {
    console.log(model) // Serialized diagramModel
    console.log(action) // Object containing the event type and returned properties
  }

  render() {
    return <RJD.DiagramWidget diagramEngine={diagramEngine} onChange={this.onChange.bind(this)} />;
  }
}

Action Types And Return Properties

items-drag-selected -> Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel)

items-moved -> Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel)

items-selected -> NodeModel model, Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel)

items-select-all -> Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel)

items-deselect-all -> Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel)

items-deleted -> Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel | PointModel)

items-copied -> Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel)

items-pasted -> Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel)

link-created -> PointModel model

link-selected -> LinkModel model

link-deselected -> LinkModel model, Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel)

link-connected -> LinkModel linkModel, PortModel portModel

node-selected -> NodeModel model

node-deselected -> NodeModel model, Array items (NodeModel | LinkModel)

node-moved -> NodeModel model

point-created -> PointModel model

point-selected -> PointModel model

point-deselected -> PointModel model

canvas-drag -> event

canvas-shift-select -> event

canvas-click -> event

Keyboard / Mouse Commands

Delete removes any selected items __Delete__

Shift + Mouse Drag triggers a multi-selection box Shift + Mouse Drag

Shift + Mouse Click selects the item (items can be multi-selected) Shift + Mouse Click

Mouse Drag drags the entire diagram Mouse Drag

Mouse Wheel zooms the diagram in / out Mouse Wheel

Click Link + Drag creates a new link point Click Link + Drag

Click Node Port + Drag creates a new link Click Node Port + Drag

Ctrl or ⌘ + C copy any selected items; note that only links that belong to a selected source node will be copied to the internal clipboard

Ctrl or ⌘ + V paste items previously copied to the internal clipboard

Ctrl or ⌘ + A select all items

Ctrl or ⌘ + D deselect all items

Disable Actions / Key Commands

The diagram widget accepts an actions property which is an object containing specific keys with boolean values that disable / enable the given action. If a specific key isn't passed it will be enabled by default (passing null will disable all actions).

Example

The following example disables the keyboard commands listed in the below actions prop.

render() {
  return (
    <RJD.DiagramWidget
      diagramEngine={engine}
      actions={{
        deleteItems: false,
        copy: false,
        paste: false,
        selectAll: false,
        deselectAll: false
      }}
    />
  );
}

Supported Keys

deleteItems The deletion of items via delete keypress

selectItems The ability to select any item,

moveItems The ability to move items,

multiselect Shift selecting items,

multiselectDrag Multiselect box selection of items,

canvasDrag Dragging the canvas to move items,

zoom Zoom in / out by mouse wheel,

copy Copy items keyboard command,

paste Paste items keyboard command,

selectAll Select all keyboard command,

deselectAll Deselect all keyboard command

