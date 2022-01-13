A React cron editor built with antd
Live demo and usage at https://xrutayisire.github.io/react-js-cron/
Be sure that you have these dependencies on your project:
# Yarn
yarn add react-js-cron
# NPM
npm install --save react-js-cron
react-js-cron is written in TypeScript with complete definitions
Learn more with dynamic settings.
CronProps {
/**
* Cron value, the component is by design a controlled component.
* The first value will be the default value.
*
* required
*/
value: string
/**
* Set the cron value, similar to onChange.
* The naming tells you that you have to set the value by yourself.
*
* required
*/
setValue:
| (value: string) => void
| Dispatch<SetStateAction<string>>
/**
* Set the container className and used as a prefix for other selectors.
* Available selectors: https://xrutayisire.github.io/react-js-cron/?path=/story/reactjs-cron--custom-style
*/
className?: string
/**
* Humanize the labels in the cron component, SUN-SAT and JAN-DEC.
*
* Default: true
*/
humanizeLabels?: boolean
/**
* Humanize the value, SUN-SAT and JAN-DEC.
*
* Default: false
*/
humanizeValue?: boolean
/**
* Add a "0" before numbers lower than 10.
*
* Default: false
*/
leadingZero?: boolean | ['month-days', 'hours', 'minutes']
/**
* Define the default period when the default value is empty.
*
* Default: 'day'
*/
defaultPeriod?: 'year' | 'month' | 'week' | 'day' | 'hour' | 'minute' | 'reboot'
/**
* Disable the cron component.
*
* Default: false
*/
disabled?: boolean
/**
* Make the cron component read-only.
*
* Default: false
*/
readOnly?: boolean
/**
* Define if empty should trigger an error.
*
* Default: 'for-default-value'
*/
allowEmpty?: 'always' | 'never' | 'for-default-value'
/**
* Support cron shortcuts.
*
* Default: ['@yearly', '@annually', '@monthly', '@weekly', '@daily', '@midnight', '@hourly']
*/
shortcuts?: boolean | ['@yearly', '@annually', '@monthly', '@weekly', '@daily', '@midnight', '@hourly', '@reboot']
/**
* Define the clock format.
*/
clockFormat?: '12-hour-clock' | '24-hour-clock'
/**
* Display the clear button.
*
* Default: true
*/
clearButton?: boolean
/**
* antd button props to customize the clear button.
*/
clearButtonProps?: ButtonProps
/**
* Define the clear button action.
*
* Default: 'fill-with-every'
*/
clearButtonAction?: 'empty' | 'fill-with-every'
/**
* Display error style (red border and background).
*
* Display: true
*/
displayError?: boolean
/**
* Triggered when the cron component detects an error with the value.
*/
onError?:
| (error: {
type: 'invalid_cron'
description: string
}) => void
| Dispatch<SetStateAction<{
type: 'invalid_cron'
description: string
}>>
| undefined
/**
* Define if a double click on a dropdown option should automatically
* select / unselect a periodicity.
*
* Default: true
*/
periodicityOnDoubleClick?: boolean
/**
* Change the component language.
* Can also be used to remove prefix and suffix.
*
* When setting 'humanizeLabels' you can change the language of the
* alternative labels with 'altWeekDays' and 'altMonths'.
*
* The order of the 'locale' properties 'weekDays', 'months', 'altMonths'
* and 'altWeekDays' is important! The index will be used as value.
*
* Default './src/locale.ts'
*/
locale?: {
everyText?: string
emptyMonths?: string
emptyMonthDays?: string
emptyMonthDaysShort?: string
emptyWeekDays?: string
emptyWeekDaysShort?: string
emptyHours?: string
emptyMinutes?: string
emptyMinutesForHourPeriod?: string
yearOption?: string
monthOption?: string
weekOption?: string
dayOption?: string
hourOption?: string
minuteOption?: string
rebootOption?: string
prefixPeriod?: string
prefixMonths?: string
prefixMonthDays?: string
prefixWeekDays?: string
prefixWeekDaysForMonthAndYearPeriod?: string
prefixHours?: string
prefixMinutes?: string
prefixMinutesForHourPeriod?: string
suffixMinutesForHourPeriod?: string
errorInvalidCron?: string
weekDays?: string[]
months?: string[]
altWeekDays?: string[]
altMonths?: string[]
}
}
