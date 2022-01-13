ReactJS Cron

A React cron editor built with antd

Live demo and usage at https://xrutayisire.github.io/react-js-cron/

Features

Zero dependencies except React and antd

Supports all standard cron expressions

Supports cron names for months and week days

Supports cron shortcuts

Supports "7" for Sunday

Supports two-way sync binding with input

Supports locale customization

Supports multiple selection by double-clicking on an option

And many more (disabled, read-only, 12-hour clock...)

Inspired by

Installation

Be sure that you have these dependencies on your project:

react (>=16.8.0)

antd (>=4.6.0)

yarn add react-js-cron npm install --save react-js-cron

TypeScript

react-js-cron is written in TypeScript with complete definitions

Usage

Learn more with dynamic settings.

API

CronProps { value: string setValue: | ( value: string ) => void | Dispatch<SetStateAction< string >> className?: string humanizeLabels?: boolean humanizeValue?: boolean leadingZero?: boolean | [ 'month-days' , 'hours' , 'minutes' ] defaultPeriod?: 'year' | 'month' | 'week' | 'day' | 'hour' | 'minute' | 'reboot' disabled?: boolean readOnly?: boolean allowEmpty?: 'always' | 'never' | 'for-default-value' shortcuts?: boolean | [ '@yearly' , '@annually' , '@monthly' , '@weekly' , '@daily' , '@midnight' , '@hourly' , '@reboot' ] clockFormat?: '12-hour-clock' | '24-hour-clock' clearButton?: boolean clearButtonProps?: ButtonProps clearButtonAction?: 'empty' | 'fill-with-every' displayError?: boolean onError?: | (error: { type : 'invalid_cron' description: string }) => void | Dispatch<SetStateAction<{ type : 'invalid_cron' description: string }>> | undefined periodicityOnDoubleClick?: boolean locale?: { everyText?: string emptyMonths?: string emptyMonthDays?: string emptyMonthDaysShort?: string emptyWeekDays?: string emptyWeekDaysShort?: string emptyHours?: string emptyMinutes?: string emptyMinutesForHourPeriod?: string yearOption?: string monthOption?: string weekOption?: string dayOption?: string hourOption?: string minuteOption?: string rebootOption?: string prefixPeriod?: string prefixMonths?: string prefixMonthDays?: string prefixWeekDays?: string prefixWeekDaysForMonthAndYearPeriod?: string prefixHours?: string prefixMinutes?: string prefixMinutesForHourPeriod?: string suffixMinutesForHourPeriod?: string errorInvalidCron?: string weekDays?: string [] months?: string [] altWeekDays?: string [] altMonths?: string [] } }

License

MIT © xrutayisire