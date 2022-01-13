openbase logo
Readme

ReactJS Cron

A React cron editor built with antd

npm package MIT License Badge

Live demo and usage at https://xrutayisire.github.io/react-js-cron/

react-js-cron example

Features

  • Zero dependencies except React and antd
  • Supports all standard cron expressions
  • Supports cron names for months and week days
  • Supports cron shortcuts
  • Supports "7" for Sunday
  • Supports two-way sync binding with input
  • Supports locale customization
  • Supports multiple selection by double-clicking on an option
  • And many more (disabled, read-only, 12-hour clock...)

Inspired by

Installation

Be sure that you have these dependencies on your project:

  • react (>=16.8.0)
  • antd (>=4.6.0)
# Yarn
yarn add react-js-cron

# NPM
npm install --save react-js-cron

TypeScript

react-js-cron is written in TypeScript with complete definitions

Usage

Learn more with dynamic settings.

API

CronProps {
  /**
   * Cron value, the component is by design a controlled component.
   * The first value will be the default value.
   * 
   * required
   */
  value: string

  /**
   * Set the cron value, similar to onChange.
   * The naming tells you that you have to set the value by yourself.
   * 
   * required
   */
  setValue: 
    | (value: string) => void
    | Dispatch<SetStateAction<string>>

  /**
   * Set the container className and used as a prefix for other selectors.
   * Available selectors: https://xrutayisire.github.io/react-js-cron/?path=/story/reactjs-cron--custom-style
   */
  className?: string

  /**
   * Humanize the labels in the cron component, SUN-SAT and JAN-DEC.
   * 
   * Default: true
   */
  humanizeLabels?: boolean

  /**
   * Humanize the value, SUN-SAT and JAN-DEC.
   * 
   * Default: false
   */
  humanizeValue?: boolean

  /**
   * Add a "0" before numbers lower than 10.
   * 
   * Default: false
   */
  leadingZero?: boolean | ['month-days', 'hours', 'minutes']

  /**
   * Define the default period when the default value is empty.
   * 
   * Default: 'day'
   */
  defaultPeriod?: 'year' | 'month' | 'week' | 'day' | 'hour' | 'minute' | 'reboot'

  /**
   * Disable the cron component.
   *
   * Default: false
   */
  disabled?: boolean
  
  /**
   * Make the cron component read-only.
   * 
   * Default: false
   */
  readOnly?: boolean

  /**
   * Define if empty should trigger an error.
   * 
   * Default: 'for-default-value'
   */
  allowEmpty?: 'always' | 'never' | 'for-default-value'

  /**
   * Support cron shortcuts.
   * 
   * Default: ['@yearly', '@annually', '@monthly', '@weekly', '@daily', '@midnight', '@hourly']
   */
  shortcuts?: boolean | ['@yearly', '@annually', '@monthly', '@weekly', '@daily', '@midnight', '@hourly', '@reboot']

  /**
   * Define the clock format.
   */
  clockFormat?: '12-hour-clock' | '24-hour-clock'

  /**
   * Display the clear button.
   * 
   * Default: true
   */
  clearButton?: boolean

  /**
   * antd button props to customize the clear button.
   */
  clearButtonProps?: ButtonProps

  /**
   * Define the clear button action.
   *
   * Default: 'fill-with-every'
   */
  clearButtonAction?: 'empty' | 'fill-with-every'

  /**
   * Display error style (red border and background).
   * 
   * Display: true
   */
  displayError?: boolean

  /**
   * Triggered when the cron component detects an error with the value.
   */
  onError?: 
    | (error: {
      type: 'invalid_cron'
      description: string
    }) => void
    | Dispatch<SetStateAction<{
      type: 'invalid_cron'
      description: string
    }>>
    | undefined

  /**
   * Define if a double click on a dropdown option should automatically
   * select / unselect a periodicity.
   *
   * Default: true
   */
  periodicityOnDoubleClick?: boolean

  /**
   * Change the component language.
   * Can also be used to remove prefix and suffix.
   *
   * When setting 'humanizeLabels' you can change the language of the
   * alternative labels with 'altWeekDays' and 'altMonths'.
   *
   * The order of the 'locale' properties 'weekDays', 'months', 'altMonths'
   * and 'altWeekDays' is important! The index will be used as value.
   *
   * Default './src/locale.ts'
   */
  locale?: {
    everyText?: string
    emptyMonths?: string
    emptyMonthDays?: string
    emptyMonthDaysShort?: string
    emptyWeekDays?: string
    emptyWeekDaysShort?: string
    emptyHours?: string
    emptyMinutes?: string
    emptyMinutesForHourPeriod?: string
    yearOption?: string
    monthOption?: string
    weekOption?: string
    dayOption?: string
    hourOption?: string
    minuteOption?: string
    rebootOption?: string
    prefixPeriod?: string
    prefixMonths?: string
    prefixMonthDays?: string
    prefixWeekDays?: string
    prefixWeekDaysForMonthAndYearPeriod?: string
    prefixHours?: string
    prefixMinutes?: string
    prefixMinutesForHourPeriod?: string
    suffixMinutesForHourPeriod?: string
    errorInvalidCron?: string
    weekDays?: string[]
    months?: string[]
    altWeekDays?: string[]
    altMonths?: string[]
  }
}

License

MIT © xrutayisire

100
alphonsemutuaNairobi Kenya1 Rating0 Reviews
Full-stack Web Developer with 6 years of commercial experience providing both front-end and back-end development.
8 months ago
Great Documentation

