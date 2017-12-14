I don't know much about making NPM packages, so the minified bundle is ~500kb. Enabling DataTables.net plugins (various themes, buttons, pdfmaker, etc) as configuration options would be great, but I have other stuff to do for now. Hopefully someone will make pure react components with all the features DataTables.net provides
Work in progress PRs encouraged proof of concept
Most of the time you should stay within React's "faked browser" world since it's more performant and easier to reason about. However, sometimes you simply need to access the underlying API, perhaps to work with a third-party library like a jQuery plugin. React provides escape hatches for you to use the underlying DOM API directly.
(ref: https://facebook.github.io/react/docs/working-with-the-browser.html)
see Table.js if you want to understand the internals.
Basically each column can have a unique renderer for full cell customization, and each row can have unique classNames.
Internally, Table.js uses ReactDOM.renderToStaticMarkup to make the table, and then jQuery.DataTable is a function which jQuerifies it. If any rows have classnames of
pushState or
dtClickAction, the cells in those rows will have handlers attached to them after the jQuerification of the table.
pushState classed cells with anchor tags will have their default href anchor tag behavior prevented, and instead use
{push} from 'react-router-redux' to navigate around (if you can use react-router-redux) without the whole page refreshing like a normal anchor tag would.
dtClickAction allows more flexibility.
The DataTable accepts a prop
clickHandler: if this is present, datatable will look for any rows with the
class
.dtClickAction. If any of the cells has an anchor tag with
data-<foo> attribute(s), and is clicked, then it will pass back to the clickHandler the values of such dataAttrs. Different cells might have different dataAttrs, and so the clickHandler in the jsfiddle shows a switch statement approach for handling multiple dtClickAction types.
###Warning
Many have warned jQuery DataTables and React shouldn't be used together as both are trying to manipulate the DOM and it can cause conflicts.
If you understand React lifecycle hook methods & are not changing the underlying data too often (i.e. not inline editing like its Google sheets, polling async data sources etc), it might not be a problem.
Still, if the underlying data is constantly being updated with many rows, it will probably be a performance bottleneck for these use cases.
Angular DataTables is quite nice as an alternative.
npm install react-jquery-datatables --save
Styles (tbd)
If you are using Webpack and the
css-loader you can also require the css
with
require('react-jquery-datatables/css/datatables.min.css'). I'm not sure how to include the styles in this package properly, as each user may prefer different styles and use different bundling methods.
Forked from (React Data Components)[https://github.com/carlosrocha/react-data-components]
The default implementation includes a filter for case insensitive global search, pagination and page size.