openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rjq

react-joyride-q5

by Gil Barbara
2.0.0 (see all)

Create guided tours in your apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78

GitHub Stars

4.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Joyride

Joyride example image

Create awesome tours for your app!

Showcase your app to new users or explain functionality of new features.

It uses react-floater for positioning and styling.
And you can use your own components too!

View the demo here (or the codesandbox examples)

Read the docs

Chat about it in our Spectrum community

Setup

npm i react-joyride

Getting Started

import Joyride from 'react-joyride';

export class App extends React.Component {
  state = {
    steps: [
      {
        target: '.my-first-step',
        content: 'This is my awesome feature!',
      },
      {
        target: '.my-other-step',
        content: 'This another awesome feature!',
      },
      ...
    ]
  };

  render () {
    const { steps } = this.state;

    return (
      <div className="app">
        <Joyride
          steps={steps}
          ...
        />
        ...
      </div>
    );
  }
}

If you need to support legacy browsers you need to include the scrollingelement polyfill.

Development

Setting up a local development environment is easy!

Clone (or fork) this repo on your machine, navigate to its location in the terminal and run:

npm install
npm link # link your local repo to your global packages
npm run watch # build the files and watch for changes

Now clone https://github.com/gilbarbara/react-joyride-demo and run:

npm install
npm link react-joyride # just link your local copy into this project's node_modules
npm start

Start coding! 🎉

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial