Asynchronously resolve data for your components, with support for server side rendering.
export default withJob({
work: (props) => fetch(`/categories/${props.categoryID}`).then(r => r.json()),
LoadingComponent: (props) => <div>Loading...</div>, // Optional
ErrorComponent: ({ error }) => <div>{error.message}</div>, // Optional
})(Category)
This library provides you with a generic mechanism of attaching jobs to asynchronously resolve data for your React Components.
function and
Promise based API which allows you to easily compose additional features such as caching or 3rd party integrations (e.g. Redux).
react-async-component for your code splitting needs.
npm
npm i react-jobs -S
yarn
yarn add react-jobs
In the naive example below we will use the
fetch API (you may need to polyfill it for older browsers) to retrieve data from an API endpoint.
import React from 'react'
import { withJob } from 'react-jobs' // 👈
import Product from './Product'
// When the work has completed your component will be rendered
// with a "jobResult" prop containing the result of the work.
// 👇
function Products({ categoryID, jobResult }) {
return (
<div>
{ jobResult.map(product =>
<Product key={product.id} product={product} />
)}
</div>
)
}
// You use the "withJob" function to attach work to your component.
// 👇
export default withJob({
work: (props) =>
fetch(`/products/category/${props.categoryID}`)
.then(response => response.json())
})(Products)
This component can then be used like so:
<Products categoryID={1} />
withJob(config)
Attaches a "job" to a target Component.
When the job has completed successfully your component will be rendered and provided a
jobResult prop containing the result of the job.
config (Object) : The configuration object for the async Component. It has the following properties available:
work ((props) => Promise|Result): A function containing the actual work that needs to be done for a job. It will be provided the props that are given to your component. It can return a
Promise to asynchronously resolve the result of the job, or anything else in order to resolve synchronously.
LoadingComponent (Component, Optional, default:
null) : A Component that will be displayed until the
work is complete. All props will be passed to it.
ErrorComponent (Component, Optional, default:
null) : A Component that will be displayed if any error occurred whilst trying to execute the
work. All props will be passed to it as well as an
error prop containing the
Error.
shouldWorkAgain ((prevProps, nextProps, jobStatus) => boolean, Optional, default:
null): A function that is executed with every
componentWillReceiveProps lifecycle event. It receives the previous props, next props, and a
jobStatus object. If the function returns
true then the
work function will be executed again, otherwise it will not. If this function is not defined, then the work will never get executed for any
componentWillReceiveProps events. The
jobStatus object has the following members:
completed (Boolean): Has the job completed execution?
data (Any): The result if the job succeeded, else undefined.
error (Error): The error if the job failed, else undefined.
serverMode (Boolean, Optional, default:
'resolve') : Only applies for server side rendering applications. Please see the documentation on server side rendering. The following values are allowed.
'resolve' - The
work will be executed on the server.
'defer' - The
work will not be executed on the server, being deferred to the browser.
The
work will fire under the following conditions:
componentWillMount fires. i.e. any time your component mounts. If your component is mounted and then remounted later, it will execute the work again. You may want work to only be executed once, in which case I suggest you store your work result in a cache or state management system such as
redux. You can then check to see if the result exists in cache/state and resolve the existing value rather than perform a fetch for data.
OR
componentWillReceiveProps fires AND
shouldWorkAgain returns
true.
A React component.
export default withJob({
work: (props) => new Promise('/fetchSomething')
})(YourComponent);
export default withJob({
work: (props) => 'foo'
})(YourComponent);
shouldWorkAgain
export default withJob({
work: ({ productId }) => getProduct(productId),
shouldWorkAgain: function (prevProps, nextProps, jobStatus) {
// We will return true any time the productId changes
// This will allow our work to re-execute, and the
// appropriate product data can then be fetched.
return prevProps.productId !== nextProps.productId;
}
})(YourComponent);
let resultCache = null;
export default withJob({
work: (props) => {
if (resultCache) {
return resultCache;
}
return new Promise('/fetchSomething')
.then((result) => {
resultCache = result;
return result;
});
}
})(YourComponent);
You could use something like @sindresorhus's
p-retry within your work.
import pRetry from 'p-retry';
export default withJob({
work: ({ productId }) => {
const run = () => fetch(`https://foo.com/products/${productId}`)
.then(response => {
// abort retrying if the resource doesn't exist
if (response.status === 404) {
throw new pRetry.AbortError(response.statusText);
}
return response.json();
});
return pRetry(run, {retries: 5}).then(result => {});
}
})(YourComponent);
This library has been designed for interoperability with
react-async-bootstrapper.
react-async-bootstrapper allows us to do a "pre-render parse" of our React Element tree and execute an
asyncBootstrap function that are attached to a components within the tree. In our case the "bootstrapping" process involves the resolution of our jobs prior to the render on the server. We use this 3rd party library as it allows interoperability with other libraries which also require a "bootstrapping" process (e.g. code splitting as supported by
react-async-component).
Firstly, install
react-async-bootstrapper:
npm install react-async-bootstrapper
Now, let's configure the "server" side. You could use a similar
express (or other HTTP server) middleware configuration:
import React from 'react'
import { JobProvider, createJobContext } from 'react-jobs' // 👈
import asyncBootstrapper from 'react-async-bootstrapper' // 👈
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server'
import serialize from 'serialize-javascript'
import MyApp from './shared/components/MyApp'
export default function expressMiddleware(req, res, next) {
// Create the job context for our provider, this grants
// 👇 us the ability to track the resolved jobs to send back to the client.
const jobContext = createJobContext()
// 👇 Ensure you wrap your application with the provider.
const app = (
<JobProvider jobContext={jobContext}>
<MyApp />
</JobProvider>
)
// 👇 This makes sure we "bootstrap" resolve any jobs prior to rendering
asyncBootstrapper(app).then(() => {
// We can now render our app 👇
const appString = renderToString(app)
// Get the resolved jobs state. 👇
const jobsState = jobContext.getState()
const html = `
<html>
<head>
<title>Example</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="app">${appString}</div>
<script type="text/javascript">
// Serialise the state into the HTML response
// 👇
window.JOBS_STATE = ${serialize(jobsState)}
</script>
</body>
</html>`
res.send(html)
});
}
Then on the "client" side you would do the following:
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import { JobProvider } from 'react-jobs'
import MyApp from './shared/components/MyApp'
// Get any "rehydrate" state sent back by the server
// 👇
const rehydrateState = window.JOBS_STATE
// Surround your app with the JobProvider, providing
// the rehydrateState
// 👇
const app = (
<JobProvider rehydrateState={rehydrateState}>
<MyApp />
</JobProvider>
)
// Render 👍
render(app, document.getElementById('app'))
Let me know if you have any questions.