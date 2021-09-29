className string - Additional CSS class for the root DOM node

theme light | dark | auto dark color of the music player theme dark , light , auto (follow system)

locale zh_CN | en_US | CustomLocale en_US Detail

defaultPosition object {top:0,left:0} audio controller initial position with left,top,right,and bottom

playModeShowTime number 600 play mode toggle show time (ms)

bounds object , number body specifies movement boundaries. Accepted values: parent restricts movement within the node's offsetParent (nearest node with position relative or absolute), or a selector, restricts movement within the targeted node An object with left, top, right, and bottom properties. These indicate how far in each direction the draggable can be moved.

preload boolean , string false Whether to load audio immediately after the page loads. can be set to `auto

remember boolean false The next time you access the player, do you keep the last state

glassBg boolean false Whether the player's background displays frosted glass effect

remove boolean true The Audio Can be deleted

defaultPlayIndex number 0 Default play index of the audio player

playIndex number 0 play index of the audio player

defaultPlayMode string order default play mode of the audio player options can be set to order , orderLoop , singleLoop , shufflePlay or omitted

mode string mini audio theme switch checkedText can be set to mini , full or omitted

once boolean false The default audioPlay handle function will be played again after each pause, If you only want to trigger it once, you can set 'true'

autoPlay boolean true Whether the audio is played after loading is completed. mobile devices are invalid autoplay-policy-changes

toggleMode boolean true Whether you can switch between two modes, full => mini or mini => full

drag boolean true audio controller is can be drag of the "mini" mode

seeked boolean true Whether you can drag or click the progress bar to play in the new progress.

showMiniModeCover boolean true audio cover is show of the "mini" mode

showMiniProcessBar boolean false audio progress circle bar is show of the "mini" mode

showProgressLoadBar boolean true Displays the audio load progress bar.

showPlay boolean true play button display of the audio player panel

showReload boolean true reload button display of the audio player panel

showDownload boolean true download button display of the audio player panel

showPlayMode boolean true play mode toggle button display of the audio player panel

showThemeSwitch boolean true theme toggle switch display of the audio player panel

showLyric boolean false audio lyric button display of the audio player panel

showMediaSession boolean false https://web.dev/media-session/

lyricClassName string - audio lyric class name

extendsContent ReactNode \| boolean \| string - Extensible custom content like <><button>button1</button> <button>button2</button></>

defaultVolume number 1 default volume of the audio player , range 0 - 1

loadAudioErrorPlayNext boolean true Whether to try playing the next audio when the current audio playback fails

responsive boolean true Whether to turn on the response mode, if set false, audio controller always show desktop ui

onAudioDownload function(audioInfo) - audio is downloaded handle

onAudioPlay function(audioInfo) - audio play handle

onAudioPause function(audioInfo) - audio pause handle

onAudioSeeked function(audioInfo) - When the user has moved/jumped to a new location in audio handle

onAudioVolumeChange function(volume) - When the volume has changed handle min = 0.0 max = 1.0

onAudioEnded function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo) - The single song is ended handle

onAudioAbort function(currentPlayId, audioLists, audioInfo) - audio load abort The target event like {...,audioName:xx,audioSrc:xx,playMode:xx}

onAudioProgress function(audioInfo) - audio play progress handle

onAudioError function(errMsg,currentPlayId, audioLists, audioInfo) - audio load failed error handle

onAudioReload function(audioInfo) - audio reload handle

onAudioListsChange function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo) - audio lists change handle

onAudioPlayTrackChange function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo) - audio current play track change handle

onAudioPlayModeChange function(playMode) - play mode change handle

onAudioListsPanelChange function(panelVisible) - audio lists panel change handle

onThemeChange function(theme) - theme change handle

onModeChange function(mode) - mode change handle

onAudioListsSortEnd function(oldIndex,newIndex) - audio lists sort end handle, use SortableJS

onAudioLyricChange function(lineNum, currentLyric) - audio lyric change handle

getContainer () => HTMLElement | Selectors document.body Return the mount node for Music player

getAudioInstance (instance: HTMLAudioElement) => void - get origin audio element instance , you can use it do everything

autoHiddenCover boolean false Auto hide the cover photo if no cover photo is available

onBeforeAudioDownload (audioInfo: ReactJkMusicPlayerAudioInfo) => Promise<TransformedDownloadAudioInfo> - transform download audio info before

clearPriorAudioLists boolean false Replace a new playlist with the first loaded playlist and reset playIndex to 0

autoPlayInitLoadPlayList boolean false Play your new play list right after your new play list is loaded turn false.

spaceBar boolean false Play and pause audio through space bar （Desktop effective）.

showDestroy boolean false Destroy player button display

onBeforeDestroy function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo) - custom destroy handler before

onDestroyed function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo) - player destroyed handle

customDownloader function(downloadInfo: TransformedDownloadAudioInfo) - custom download handle

onCoverClick function(mode,audioLists,audioInfo) - audio cover clicked handle

onPlayIndexChange function(playIndex) - audio play index change handle

quietUpdate boolean false Detail

renderAudioTitle (audioInfo, isMobile) => ReactNode - use locale.audioTitle to set audio tag title, the api can render custom jsx element for display

mobileMediaQuery string (max-width: 768px) and (orientation : portrait) custom mobile media query string, eg use the mobile version UI on iPad. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Media_Queries/Using_media_queries

volumeFade { fadeIn: number(ms), fadeOut: number(ms) } - audio fade in and out. Detail

sortableOptions object {swap: true, animation: 100, swapClass: 'audio-lists-panel-sortable-highlight-bg'} SortableJs Options