using
yarn :
yarn add react-jinke-music-player
using
npm :
npm install react-jinke-music-player --save
mini mode
Light Theme
Dark Theme
mobile
live example :
local example : http://localhost:8081/
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import ReactJkMusicPlayer from 'react-jinke-music-player'
import 'react-jinke-music-player/assets/index.css'
ReactDOM.render(
<ReactJkMusicPlayer {...options} />,
document.getElementById('root'),
)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|className
string
-
|Additional CSS class for the root DOM node
|audioLists
|AudioListProps[]
-
|Detail
|theme
light |
dark |
auto
dark
|color of the music player theme
dark,
light,
auto (follow system)
|locale
zh_CN |
en_US | CustomLocale
en_US
|Detail
|icon
|Customize player icon
-
|Customize player icon
|defaultPosition
object
{top:0,left:0}
|audio controller initial position with
left,top,right,and bottom
|playModeShowTime
number
600
|play mode toggle show time (ms)
|bounds
object,
number
body
|specifies movement boundaries. Accepted values:
parent restricts movement within the node's offsetParent (nearest node with position relative or absolute), or a selector, restricts movement within the targeted node An object with
left, top, right, and bottom properties. These indicate how far in each direction the draggable can be moved.
|preload
boolean,
string
false
|Whether to load audio immediately after the page loads. can be set to `auto
|remember
boolean
false
|The next time you access the player, do you keep the last state
|glassBg
boolean
false
|Whether the player's background displays frosted glass effect
|remove
boolean
true
|The Audio Can be deleted
|defaultPlayIndex
number
0
|Default play index of the audio player
|playIndex
number
0
|play index of the audio player
|defaultPlayMode
string
order
|default play mode of the audio player options can be set to
order,
orderLoop,
singleLoop,
shufflePlay or omitted
|mode
string
mini
|audio theme switch checkedText can be set to
mini,
full or omitted
|once
boolean
false
|The default audioPlay handle function will be played again after each pause, If you only want to trigger it once, you can set 'true'
|autoPlay
boolean
true
|Whether the audio is played after loading is completed. mobile devices are invalid autoplay-policy-changes
|toggleMode
boolean
true
|Whether you can switch between two modes, full => mini or mini => full
|drag
boolean
true
|audio controller is can be drag of the "mini" mode
|seeked
boolean
true
|Whether you can drag or click the progress bar to play in the new progress.
|showMiniModeCover
boolean
true
|audio cover is show of the "mini" mode
|showMiniProcessBar
boolean
false
|audio progress circle bar is show of the "mini" mode
|showProgressLoadBar
boolean
true
|Displays the audio load progress bar.
|showPlay
boolean
true
|play button display of the audio player panel
|showReload
boolean
true
|reload button display of the audio player panel
|showDownload
boolean
true
|download button display of the audio player panel
|showPlayMode
boolean
true
|play mode toggle button display of the audio player panel
|showThemeSwitch
boolean
true
|theme toggle switch display of the audio player panel
|showLyric
boolean
false
|audio lyric button display of the audio player panel
|showMediaSession
boolean
false
|https://web.dev/media-session/
|lyricClassName
string
-
|audio lyric class name
|extendsContent
ReactNode \| boolean \| string
-
|Extensible custom content like
<><button>button1</button> <button>button2</button></>
|defaultVolume
number
1
|default volume of the audio player , range
0-
1
|loadAudioErrorPlayNext
boolean
true
|Whether to try playing the next audio when the current audio playback fails
|responsive
boolean
true
|Whether to turn on the response mode, if set false, audio controller always show desktop ui
|onAudioDownload
function(audioInfo)
-
|audio is downloaded handle
|onAudioPlay
function(audioInfo)
-
|audio play handle
|onAudioPause
function(audioInfo)
-
|audio pause handle
|onAudioSeeked
function(audioInfo)
-
|When the user has moved/jumped to a new location in audio handle
|onAudioVolumeChange
function(volume)
-
|When the volume has changed handle min = 0.0 max = 1.0
|onAudioEnded
function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo)
-
|The single song is ended handle
|onAudioAbort
function(currentPlayId, audioLists, audioInfo)
-
|audio load abort The target event like {...,audioName:xx,audioSrc:xx,playMode:xx}
|onAudioProgress
function(audioInfo)
-
|audio play progress handle
|onAudioError
function(errMsg,currentPlayId, audioLists, audioInfo)
-
|audio load failed error handle
|onAudioReload
function(audioInfo)
-
|audio reload handle
|onAudioListsChange
function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo)
-
|audio lists change handle
|onAudioPlayTrackChange
function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo)
-
|audio current play track change handle
|onAudioPlayModeChange
function(playMode)
-
|play mode change handle
|onAudioListsPanelChange
function(panelVisible)
-
|audio lists panel change handle
|onThemeChange
function(theme)
-
|theme change handle
|onModeChange
function(mode)
-
|mode change handle
|onAudioListsSortEnd
function(oldIndex,newIndex)
-
|audio lists sort end handle, use SortableJS
|onAudioLyricChange
function(lineNum, currentLyric)
-
|audio lyric change handle
|getContainer
() => HTMLElement |
Selectors
document.body
|Return the mount node for Music player
|getAudioInstance
(instance: HTMLAudioElement) => void
-
|get origin audio element instance , you can use it do everything
|autoHiddenCover
boolean
false
|Auto hide the cover photo if no cover photo is available
|onBeforeAudioDownload
(audioInfo: ReactJkMusicPlayerAudioInfo) => Promise<TransformedDownloadAudioInfo>
-
|transform download audio info before
|clearPriorAudioLists
boolean
false
|Replace a new playlist with the first loaded playlist and reset playIndex to 0
|autoPlayInitLoadPlayList
boolean
false
|Play your new play list right after your new play list is loaded turn false.
|spaceBar
boolean
false
|Play and pause audio through space bar （Desktop effective）.
|showDestroy
boolean
false
|Destroy player button display
|onBeforeDestroy
function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo)
-
|custom destroy handler before
|onDestroyed
function(currentPlayId,audioLists,audioInfo)
-
|player destroyed handle
|customDownloader
function(downloadInfo: TransformedDownloadAudioInfo)
-
|custom download handle
|onCoverClick
function(mode,audioLists,audioInfo)
-
|audio cover clicked handle
|onPlayIndexChange
function(playIndex)
-
|audio play index change handle
|quietUpdate
boolean
false
|Detail
|renderAudioTitle
(audioInfo, isMobile) => ReactNode
-
|use
locale.audioTitle to set
audio tag title, the api can render custom jsx element for display
|mobileMediaQuery
string
(max-width: 768px) and (orientation : portrait)
|custom mobile media query string, eg use the mobile version UI on iPad. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Media_Queries/Using_media_queries
|volumeFade
{ fadeIn: number(ms), fadeOut: number(ms) }
-
|audio fade in and out. Detail
|sortableOptions
object
{swap: true, animation: 100, swapClass: 'audio-lists-panel-sortable-highlight-bg'}
|SortableJs Options
|restartCurrentOnPrev
boolean
false
|Restarts the current track when trying to play previous song, if the current time of the song is more than 1 second
Support feature:
play
pause
reload
change play time
change playback rate
change volume
destroy audio player
toggle play
clear audio list
toggle play
play next audio
play prev audio
play audio by custom play index
update play index
class App extends React.Component {
constructor() {
this.audioInstance = null
}
render() {
return (
<>
<ReactJkMusicPlayer
getAudioInstance={(instance) => {
this.audioInstance = instance
}}
/>
<button onClick={() => this.audioInstance.play()}>play</button>
<button onClick={() => this.audioInstance.pause()}>pause</button>
<button onClick={() => this.audioInstance.load()}>reload</button>
<button onClick={() => this.audioInstance.currentTime = 40}>
change current play time
</button>
<button onClick={() => this.audioInstance.playbackRate = 2}>
change play back rate
</button>
<button onClick={() => this.audioInstance.volume = 0.2}>
change volume
</button>
<button onClick={() => this.audioInstance.destroy()}>
destroy player
</button>
<button onClick={this.audio.togglePlay}>toggle play</button>
<button onClick={this.audio.clear}>clear audio lists</button>
<button onClick={this.audio.playNext}>play next</button>
<button onClick={this.audio.playPrev}>play prev</button>
<button onClick={() => this.audio.playByIndex(1)}>play by index</button>
<button onClick={() => this.audio.updatePlayIndex(1)}>
update play index
</button>
</>
)
}
}
<ReactJkMusicPlayer glassBg />
Default use downloadjs, you can use any download library
eg. https://www.npmjs.com/package/file-saver, or use
download attribute
const customDownloader = (downloadInfo) => {
const link = document.createElement('a')
link.href = downloadInfo.src // a.mp3
link.download = downloadInfo.filename || 'test'
document.body.appendChild(link)
link.click()
}
;<ReactJkMusicPlayer
audioLists={[{ src: 'a.mp3' }]}
customDownloader={customDownloader}
/>
// use onBeforeAudioDownload
const onBeforeAudioDownload = () => {
return Promise.resolve({
src: '1.mp3',
})
}
const customDownloader = (downloadInfo) => {
console.log(downloadInfo.src) // 1.mp3
}
;<ReactJkMusicPlayer
customDownloader={customDownloader}
onBeforeAudioDownload={onBeforeAudioDownload}
/>
const onBeforeDestroy = (currentPlayId, audioLists, audioInfo) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
// your custom validate
if (window.confirm('Are you confirm destroy the player?')) {
// if resolve, player destroyed
resolve()
} else {
// if reject, skip.
reject()
}
})
}
const onDestroyed = (currentPlayId, audioLists, audioInfo) => {
console.log('onDestroyed:', currentPlayId, audioLists, audioInfo)
}
;<ReactJkMusicPlayer
showDestroy
onBeforeDestroy={onBeforeDestroy}
onDestroyed={onDestroyed}
/>
// so cool, so easy !!!
<ReactJkMusicPlayer showMediaSession />
Version: 4.11.0
import Locale from 'react-jinke-music-player/lib/config/locale'
// Two languages are provided by default
// one of zh_CN | en_US
<ReactJkMusicPlayer locale={Locale.zh_CN}/>
// <ReactJkMusicPlayer locale={'en_US'}/>
// Custom override
const customLocale = {
playModeText: {
order: '',
orderLoop: '',
singleLoop: '',
shufflePlay: ''
},
openText: '',
closeText: '',
emptyText: '',
clickToPlayText: '',
clickToPauseText: '',
nextTrackText: '',
previousTrackText: '',
reloadText: '',
volumeText: '',
playListsText: '',
toggleLyricText: '',
toggleMiniModeText: '',
destroyText: '',
downloadText: '',
lightThemeText: '',
darkThemeText: '',
switchThemeText: '',
removeAudioListsText: '',
controllerTitle: '',
emptyLyricText: '',
clickToDeleteText: (name) => ``,
audioTitle: ''
// audioTitle: (audioInfo) => ``
}
<ReactJkMusicPlayer locale={customLocale}/>
// Support partial override, auto merge
<ReactJkMusicPlayer locale={{ audioTitle: "xxx" }}/>
import ReactJkMusicPlayer from 'react-jinke-music-player'
import 'react-jinke-music-player/lib/styles/index.less'
@primary-color: #31c27c;
@default-color: #d9d9d9;
@bg-color: #f7f8fa;
@border-color: #d9d9d9;
@panel-bg-light: #fff;
@controller-bg-light: #fff;
@music-player-panel-height: 80px;
@lists-panel-width: 480px;
@lists-panel-height: 410px;
@lists-panel-item-bg: #40444b;
@lists-panel-item-bg-light: #fff;
@panel-header-height: 50px;
@panel-bg: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
@font-color: #444;
@player-width: 80px;
@player-height: @player-width;
@base-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.6);
@common-animate-type: cubic-bezier(0.43, -0.1, 0.16, 1.1);
@common-animate-time: 350ms @common-animate-type;
@progress-load-bar-bg-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.11);
@progress-load-bar-bg-color-light: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.06);
@progress-bar-bg-color-light: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.09);
@progress-bar-bg-color-dark: #fff;
@player-lyric-color: @primary-color;
@player-lyric-font-size: 36px;
@player-lyric-font-size-mobile: 16px;
@player-lyric-z-index: 999;
Customize in webpack
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
rules: [{
test: /\.less$/,
use: [
...
{
loader: 'less-loader',
+ options: {
+ modifyVars: {
+ 'primary-color': '#444',
+ // or
+ 'hack': `true; @import "your-less-file-path.less";`, // Override with less file
+ },
+ javascriptEnabled: true,
+ },
}],
}],
}
Customize in less file
@import 'react-jinke-music-player/lib/styles/index.less';
@import 'your-theme-file.less';
Default: by this.audio.duration, if cannot get current play audio's duration, you can customize to set.
<ReactJkMusicPlayer audioLists={[{
...
duration: 100.00
}]} />
export interface ReactJkMusicPlayerIcon {
pause?: React.ReactNode | string
play?: React.ReactNode | string
destroy?: React.ReactNode | string
close?: React.ReactNode | string
delete?: React.ReactNode | string
download?: React.ReactNode | string
toggle?: React.ReactNode | string
lyric?: React.ReactNode | string
volume?: React.ReactNode | string
mute?: React.ReactNode | string
next?: React.ReactNode | string
prev?: React.ReactNode | string
playLists?: React.ReactNode | string
reload?: React.ReactNode | string
loop?: React.ReactNode | string
order?: React.ReactNode | string
orderLoop?: React.ReactNode | string
shuffle?: React.ReactNode | string
loading?: React.ReactNode | string
}
<ReactJkMusicPlayer theme="auto" />
/**
* Don't interrupt current playing state when audio list updated
* eg. (A) is current playing...
* [A,B] => [A,C,B]
* [A,B] => [A,B,C]
*
* if (A) not in updated audio lists
* [A,B] => [C]
* (C) is playing
*/
function App() {
const [audioLists, setAudioLists] = useState([
{ musicSrc: 'A' },
{ musicSrc: 'B' },
])
useEffect(() => {
setTimeout(() => {
setAudioLists([{ musicSrc: 'A' }, { musicSrc: 'C' }, { musicSrc: 'B' }])
}, 1000)
}, [setAudioLists])
return (
<ReactJkMusicPlayer
quietUpdate
clearPriorAudioLists
audioLists={audioLists}
/>
)
}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/react-jinke-music-player@4.18.1/assets/index.css"
/>
</head>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
</body>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16.13.1/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16.13.1/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-jinke-music-player@4.18.1/dist/react-jinke-music-player.min.js"></script>
<script>
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(ReactJkMusicPlayer),
document.getElementById('root'),
)
</script>
</html>
// components/Player.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactJkMusicPlayer from 'react-jinke-music-player'
import styles from 'react-jinke-music-player/assets/index.module.css'
export const Player = () => <ReactJkMusicPlayer />
// pages/_app.js
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
const PlayerWithNoSSR = dynamic(() => import('../components/Player'), {
ssr: false,
})
eg. Use mobile UI on a iPad device
// Default '(max-width: 768px) and (orientation : portrait)'
<ReactJkMusicPlayer mobileMediaQuery="(max-width: 1024px)" />
<ReactJkMusicPlayer volumeFade={{ fadeIn: 500, fadeOut: 500 }} />
git clone https://github.com/lijinke666/react-music-player.git
yarn # npm install
yarn start # npm start
open `http://localhost:8084/`
npm run test
Like This
interface ReactJkMusicPlayerAudioListProps {
name: string | React.ReactNode,
musicSrc: string | () => Promise<string>,
cover: string,
singer?: string | React.ReactNode,
duration?: number,
lyric?: string,
[key: string]: any
}>
Like This
interface ReactJkMusicPlayerAudioInfo {
cover: string
currentTime: number
duration: number
ended: boolean
musicSrc: string
muted: boolean
name: string
networkState: number
paused: boolean
played: any
readyState: number
startDate: any
volume: number
lyric: string
[key: string]: any
}
Special thanks: @JeffreyCA