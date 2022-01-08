Greetings, Java Hipster!

This is the JHipster React utilities library

Full documentation and information is available on our website at http://www.jhipster.tech/

Please read our guidelines before submitting an issue. If your issue is a bug, please use the bug template pre populated here. For feature requests and queries you can use this template.

Development setup

You need NodeJS and NPM.

Fork the react-jhipster project

Go to the react-jhipster project and click on the "fork" button. You can then clone your own fork of the project, and start working on it.

Please read the Github forking documentation for more information

Build

Run npm install to install all dependencies.

Make some changes, run npm run test to run both eslint and karma tests.

Package the library with npm run build .

Set NPM to use the cloned project

In your cloned react-jhipster project, type npm link .

This will do a symbolic link from the global node_modules version to point to this folder.

For testing, you will want to integrate your version of react-jhipster into an application generated by JHipster.

Go to your application folder, run npm link react-jhipster so that the local version has a symbolic link to the development version of react-jhipster .

You should see your changes reflected in the application.