Greetings, Java Hipster!
This is the JHipster React utilities library
Full documentation and information is available on our website at http://www.jhipster.tech/
Please read our guidelines before submitting an issue. If your issue is a bug, please use the bug template pre populated here. For feature requests and queries you can use this template.
You need NodeJS and NPM.
Go to the react-jhipster project and click on the "fork" button. You can then clone your own fork of the project, and start working on it.
Please read the Github forking documentation for more information
Run
npm install to install all dependencies.
Make some changes, run
npm run test to run both eslint and karma tests.
Package the library with
npm run build.
In your cloned
react-jhipster project, type
npm link.
This will do a symbolic link from the global
node_modules version to point to this folder.
For testing, you will want to integrate your version of
react-jhipster into an application generated by JHipster.
Go to your application folder, run
npm link react-jhipster so that the local version has a symbolic link to the development version of
react-jhipster.
You should see your changes reflected in the application.
Another way is to run
npm pack on react-jhipster and then do
npm install path-to/react-jhipster/react-jhipster-0.15.0.tgz on the generated application. this is the most fool proof way to test if
npm link doesn't work