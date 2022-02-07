This is a react component for Dan Finlay's jazzicon.

usage

import Jazzicon from 'react-jazzicon' export default function App ( ) { … return ( < Jazzicon diameter = {100} seed = {Math.round(Math.random() * 10000000 )} /> ) }

for Ethereum addresses

import Jazzicon, { jsNumberForAddress } from 'react-jazzicon' export default function App ( ) { … return ( < Jazzicon diameter = {100} seed = {jsNumberForAddress( ' 0x1111111111111111111111111111111111111111 ')} /> ) }

setup

$ git clone https://github.com/marcusmolchany/react-jazzicon $ cd react-jazzicon $ yarn

storybooks

the storybooks github pages are hosted from the /docs directory on the gh-pages branch.

run the storybooks locally by running the following commands: