Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-jazzicon

This is a react component for Dan Finlay's jazzicon.

usage

import Jazzicon from 'react-jazzicon'

export default function App(){

  …

  return (
    <Jazzicon diameter={100} seed={Math.round(Math.random() * 10000000)} />
  )
}

for Ethereum addresses

import Jazzicon, { jsNumberForAddress } from 'react-jazzicon'

export default function App () {

  …

  return (
    <Jazzicon diameter={100} seed={jsNumberForAddress('0x1111111111111111111111111111111111111111')} />
  )
}

setup

$ git clone https://github.com/marcusmolchany/react-jazzicon
$ cd react-jazzicon
$ yarn # or npm i

storybooks

the storybooks github pages are hosted from the /docs directory on the gh-pages branch.

run the storybooks locally by running the following commands:

$ yarn # or npm i
$ yarn storybooks # or npm run storybooks

