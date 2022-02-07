This is a react component for Dan Finlay's jazzicon.
import Jazzicon from 'react-jazzicon'
export default function App(){
…
return (
<Jazzicon diameter={100} seed={Math.round(Math.random() * 10000000)} />
)
}
for Ethereum addresses
import Jazzicon, { jsNumberForAddress } from 'react-jazzicon'
export default function App () {
…
return (
<Jazzicon diameter={100} seed={jsNumberForAddress('0x1111111111111111111111111111111111111111')} />
)
}
$ git clone https://github.com/marcusmolchany/react-jazzicon
$ cd react-jazzicon
$ yarn # or npm i
the storybooks github pages are hosted from the
/docs directory on the
gh-pages branch.
run the storybooks locally by running the following commands:
$ yarn # or npm i
$ yarn storybooks # or npm run storybooks