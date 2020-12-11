children * node[] The cards to render in the carousel. You must specify a height for each card.

requestToChangeActive * function This function accepts the new activeItemIndex and should update your component state.

activeItemIndex * int This defines which item should be active.

numberOfCards number 3 Number of cards to show per slide.

infiniteLoop boolean false Enable infinite loop. see Infinite loop limitations

gutter number 0 Space between cards.

showSlither boolean false If true a slither of next card will be shown.

firstAndLastGutter boolean false If true first and last cards will have twice the space.

enablePlaceholder boolean false If true, component will render placeholderItem until children are passed.

placeholderItem node null If enablePlaceholder is true, this will be rendered until children are passed.

numberOfPlaceholderItems number 0 This controls how many placeholderItem to render if enablePlaceholder is true.

activePosition enum ('left', 'center', 'right') left The position of the active item.

rightChevron node null Right chevron node.

leftChevron node null Left chevron node.

chevronWidth number 0 This value should be the width of left and right chevron.

outsideChevron boolean false If true the chevron will be rendered outside the carousel.

alwaysShowChevrons boolean false If true the chevrons will always be visible even if there were no cards to scroll.

slidesToScroll number 1 Number of cards to scroll when right and left chevrons are clicked.

disableSwipe boolean false Disables left and right swiping on touch devices.

onStateChange func null This function will be called when state change with { isFirstScroll: Boolean, isLastScroll: Boolean } . It can be used to fetch more data for example.