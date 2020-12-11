$ npm install react-items-carousel --save
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import ItemsCarousel from 'react-items-carousel';
export default () => {
const [activeItemIndex, setActiveItemIndex] = useState(0);
const chevronWidth = 40;
return (
<div style={{ padding: `0 ${chevronWidth}px` }}>
<ItemsCarousel
requestToChangeActive={setActiveItemIndex}
activeItemIndex={activeItemIndex}
numberOfCards={2}
gutter={20}
leftChevron={<button>{'<'}</button>}
rightChevron={<button>{'>'}</button>}
outsideChevron
chevronWidth={chevronWidth}
>
<div style={{ height: 200, background: '#EEE' }}>First card</div>
<div style={{ height: 200, background: '#EEE' }}>Second card</div>
<div style={{ height: 200, background: '#EEE' }}>Third card</div>
<div style={{ height: 200, background: '#EEE' }}>Fourth card</div>
</ItemsCarousel>
</div>
);
};
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|children *
|node[]
|The cards to render in the carousel. You must specify a height for each card.
|requestToChangeActive *
|function
|This function accepts the new activeItemIndex and should update your component state.
|activeItemIndex *
|int
|This defines which item should be active.
|numberOfCards
|number
|3
|Number of cards to show per slide.
|infiniteLoop
|boolean
|false
|Enable infinite loop. see Infinite loop limitations
|gutter
|number
|0
|Space between cards.
|showSlither
|boolean
|false
|If true a slither of next card will be shown.
|firstAndLastGutter
|boolean
|false
|If true first and last cards will have twice the space.
|enablePlaceholder
|boolean
|false
|If true, component will render
placeholderItem until children are passed.
|placeholderItem
|node
|null
|If
enablePlaceholder is true, this will be rendered until children are passed.
|numberOfPlaceholderItems
|number
|0
|This controls how many
placeholderItem to render if
enablePlaceholder is true.
|activePosition
|enum ('left', 'center', 'right')
|left
|The position of the active item.
|rightChevron
|node
|null
|Right chevron node.
|leftChevron
|node
|null
|Left chevron node.
|chevronWidth
|number
|0
|This value should be the width of left and right chevron.
|outsideChevron
|boolean
|false
|If true the chevron will be rendered outside the carousel.
|alwaysShowChevrons
|boolean
|false
|If true the chevrons will always be visible even if there were no cards to scroll.
|slidesToScroll
|number
|1
|Number of cards to scroll when right and left chevrons are clicked.
|disableSwipe
|boolean
|false
|Disables left and right swiping on touch devices.
|onStateChange
|func
|null
|This function will be called when state change with
{ isFirstScroll: Boolean, isLastScroll: Boolean }. It can be used to fetch more data for example.
|classes
{ wrapper: string, itemsWrapper: string, itemsInnerWrapper: string, itemWrapper: string, rightChevronWrapper: string, leftChevronWrapper: string }
|{}
|An object of classes to pass to the carousel inner elements
If
infiniteLoop was set to true, the following props are ignored
activePosition: will always be
left
alwaysShowChevrons: will always be
true
To contribute, follow these steps:
yarn
yarn start:gh
localhost:9000
MIT