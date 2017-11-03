Isomorphic starterkit with server-side React rendering using npm, koa, webpack, babel, react, react-router, react-transform-hmr, react-transmit, react-inline-css
It just works out-of-the-box.
Development
git clone https://github.com/RickWong/react-isomorphic-starterkit.git
cd react-isomorphic-starterkit
npm install
npm run watch # Yes, ONE command for both server AND client development!
Production
npm run build
npm run start
Run
npm run watch in your terminal and play with
views/Main.js to get a feel of
the server-side rendering and client-side hot updates.
