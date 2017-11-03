React Isomorphic Starterkit

Isomorphic starterkit with server-side React rendering using npm, koa, webpack, babel, react, react-router, react-transform-hmr, react-transmit, react-inline-css

Features

Fully automated toolchain with npm run scripts

React 0.14 + React Router 2.0 on the client and server

Babel 6 automatically compiles ES2015 + ES7 stage-0

Webpack HMR for instant server updates

React Transform HMR for instant client updates

React Transmit to preload on server and hydrate client

InlineCss-component for styling components

It just works out-of-the-box.

Installation

Development

git clone https://github.com/RickWong/react-isomorphic-starterkit.git cd react-isomorphic-starterkit npm install npm run watch

Production

npm run build npm run start

Usage

Run npm run watch in your terminal and play with views/Main.js to get a feel of the server-side rendering and client-side hot updates.

Community

License

BSD 3-Clause license. Copyright © 2015, Rick Wong. All rights reserved.