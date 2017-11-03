openbase logo
react-isomorphic-starterkit

by Rick Wong
5.4.0 (see all)

Create an isomorphic React app in less than 5 minutes

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

103

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

19

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

screenshot

React Isomorphic Starterkit

Isomorphic starterkit with server-side React rendering using npm, koa, webpack, babel, react, react-router, react-transform-hmr, react-transmit, react-inline-css

version license Package Quality installs downloads

Features

  • Fully automated toolchain with npm run scripts
  • React 0.14 + React Router 2.0 on the client and server
  • Babel 6 automatically compiles ES2015 + ES7 stage-0
  • Webpack HMR for instant server updates
  • React Transform HMR for instant client updates
  • React Transmit to preload on server and hydrate client
  • InlineCss-component for styling components

It just works out-of-the-box.

Installation

Development

git clone https://github.com/RickWong/react-isomorphic-starterkit.git
cd react-isomorphic-starterkit
    
npm install
npm run watch     # Yes, ONE command for both server AND client development!

Production

npm run build
npm run start

Usage

Run npm run watch in your terminal and play with views/Main.js to get a feel of the server-side rendering and client-side hot updates.

Community

Let's start one together! After you ★Star this project, follow @Rygu on Twitter.

License

BSD 3-Clause license. Copyright © 2015, Rick Wong. All rights reserved.

