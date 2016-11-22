openbase logo
react-islands

by Vladimir Varankin
0.17.0 (see all)

react-islands Components Library

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-islands

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

A set of react components implementing Yandex's islands design.

Check out showcase page first. react-islands showcase

Usage

react-islands can be installed as an npm package:

› npm install --save react-islands

Require and use components:

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Button from 'react-islands/components/Button';

ReactDOM.render(
    React.createElement(Button, { theme: 'islands', size: 'm' }, 'Click me!'),
    document.getElementById('root'));

You can use named import as well, however this may lead to the unwanted growth of the bundle. Considder to use technics like tree-shaking in this case.

import { Button, Link } from 'react-islands';

// ...

Development

Examples

› npm start

Open http://localhost:3000/build/.

Tests

› npm test

or

mocha --watch --compilers js:babel-register -r jsdom-global/register blocks/**/test.js

License

MIT

