A set of react components implementing Yandex's islands design.

Check out showcase page first.

Usage

react-islands can be installed as an npm package:

› npm install

Require and use components:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Button from 'react-islands/components/Button' ; ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(Button, { theme : 'islands' , size : 'm' }, 'Click me!' ), document .getElementById( 'root' ));

You can use named import as well, however this may lead to the unwanted growth of the bundle. Considder to use technics like tree-shaking in this case.

import { Button, Link } from 'react-islands' ;

Development

Examples

› npm start

Open http://localhost:3000/build/ .

Tests

› npm test

or

› mocha --watch --compilers js :babel-register -r jsdom-global / register blocks test .js

License

MIT