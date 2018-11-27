React component for wrapping iScroll library.
iScroll is a high performance, small footprint, dependency free, multi-platform javascript scroller.
Works on mobile and desktop, supports zooming, pagging, parallax scrolling, carousels and is incredibly small (4kb compress gzipped).
React components are a great way to compose your application. And they are a great way to handle third party libraries. You can wrap complex logic around a library and expose a simple API, which react users are used to.
npm install react-iscroll
Simple example app. Allow scrolling on long list and catch event when scrolling starts.
var React = require('react'),
ReactIScroll = require('react-iscroll'),
iScroll = require('iscroll');
var ExampleApp = React.createClass({
getDefaultProps: function() {
return ({
options: {
mouseWheel: true,
scrollbars: true
}
})
},
onScrollStart: function() {
console.log("iScroll starts scrolling")
},
render: function() {
var i = 0, len = 1000, listOfLi = [];
for(i; i < len; i++) {
listOfLi.push(<li key={i}>Row {i+1}</li>)
}
return (
<div style={height: '100vh'}>
<h1>Example of scrollable list</h1>
<ReactIScroll iScroll={iScroll}
options={this.props.options}
onScrollStart={this.onScrollStart}>
<ul>
{listOfLi}
</ul>
</ReactIScroll>
</div>
)
}
})
You have to use probe version of iScroll and add
probeType to
<ReactIScroll options={{probeType:2}}>. Check iScroll documentation for more information.
Basic configuration. Just component with iScroll library. You can pick build which you want.
var iScroll = require('iscroll/build/iscroll-lite')
<ReactIScroll iScroll={iScroll}>
<div>Long content...</div>
</ReactIScroll>
You can customize iScroll options with
options property. Supports all from iScroll manual
var iScroll = require('iscroll/build/iscroll-probe')
var options = {
mouseWheel: true,
scrollbars: true,
freeScroll: true,
invertWheelDirection: true,
momentum: false,
indicators: {...}
}
<ReactIScroll iScroll={iScroll}
options={options}>
<div>Long content...</div>
</ReactIScroll>
Component supports all iScroll events. All of them passed iScroll instance to callback.
var iScroll = require('iscroll/build/iscroll-probe')
<ReactIScroll iScroll={iScroll}
onBeforeScrollStart={this.onBeforeScrollStart}
onScrollCancel={this.onScrollCancel}
onScrollStart={this.onScrollStart}
onScroll={this.onScroll}
onScrollEnd={this.onScrollEnd}
onFlick={this.onFlick}
onZoomStart={this.onZoomStart}
onZoomEnd={this.onZoomEnd}>
<div>Long content...</div>
</ReactIScroll>
Plus there is one special event 'onRefresh' which is triggered when iScroll is refreshed. You can then get state of iScroll like
iscroll.hasVerticalScroll,
iscroll.x or
iscroll.scale.
Watch out when updating state by value from iScroll. Always update state only when value changed to prevent circular updating (stack level too deep)
var iScroll = require('iscroll/build/iscroll-lite')
onRefresh: function(iScrollInstance) {
var yScroll = iScrollInstance.y;
console.log("vertical position:" + yScroll)
if(this.state.y != yScroll) {
this.setState({y: yScroll})
}
},
render: function() {
return (
<ReactIScroll iScroll={iScroll}
onRefresh={this.onRefresh}>
<div>Long content...</div>
</ReactIScroll>
)
}
Return iScroll instance if initialized
Run callback with iScroll instance as argument if instance is initialized.
You can pass
true as first argument for call callback after iScroll is initialized
onSomethingClick: function(ev) {
ev.preventDefault()
this.refs.iScroll.withIScroll(function(iScroll) {
iScroll.scrollTo(0,0)
})
},
render: function() {
return(
<div>
<ReactIScroll ref="iScroll"
iScroll={iScroll}
onRefresh={this.onRefresh}>
<div>Long content...</div>
<a class="#" onClick={this.onSomethingClick}>Back to top</a>
</ReactIScroll>
</div>
)
}
Common usecase of horizontal scrolling
var React = require('react'),
ReactIScroll = require('react-iscroll'),
iScroll = require('iscroll');
var HorizontalScroll = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<ReactIScroll iScroll={iScroll}
options={{mouseWheel: true, scrollbars: true, scrollX: true}}>
<div style={{width:'200%'}}>
<ul>
{listOfLi}
</ul>
</div>
</ReactIScroll>
)
}
})
There is example application. You can run it with this commands:
npm install
npm run example
open http://localhost:8080/
shouldComponentUpdate. Now it is always true because
this.props.children are new object everytime and can't be compared via
== or
===. Maybe there is some way how to cheaply compare them.
onRefresh event when iScroll is internally refreshed (e.g. on window resize)
require('iscroll') by itself. Instead pass it in props (there is few different versions of iScroll and you want to pick correct one for you)
React iScroll is released under the MIT License.