Add an isDeprecated to your React PropTypes.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

react-is-deprecated provides two options for wrapping React.PropTypes . You can use the deprecate function (recommended) to wrap a specific type and output a warning whenever the prop is defined:

static propTypes = { deprecated : deprecate(PropTypes.string, `Your message here` ) }

If you'd like to have an isDeprecated function attached to all React.PropTypes options you can use addIsDeprecated .

const PropTypes = addIsDeprecated(React.PropTypes); ... static propTypes = { deprecated : PropTypes.object.isDeprecated( 'Your message here.' ) }

Note: addIsDeprecated returns a copy of the passed PropTypes instance and does not mutate the React.PropTypes . isDeprecated will only work on the PropType object returned.

API

Returns a function wrapping the propType argument with a check to determine if the prop is defined and, if so, log out a warning via console.warn once.

Returns an augmented version of React.PropTypes with isDeprecated added to all top level properties.

If you use the addIsDeprecated function to return a new copy of React.PropTypes then each type will have an isDeprecated message. It is identical to deprecate with the exception that it is already bound to the [type] and just accepts the message.

License

MIT © Brandon Dail