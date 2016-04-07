openbase logo
rid

react-is-deprecated

by Brandon Dail
0.1.2 (see all)

Adds an optional isDeprecated method to React.PropTypes

Documentation
17.3K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-is-deprecated Build Status

Add an isDeprecated to your React PropTypes.

Install

$ npm install --save react-is-deprecated

Usage

react-is-deprecated provides two options for wrapping React.PropTypes. You can use the deprecate function (recommended) to wrap a specific type and output a warning whenever the prop is defined:


static propTypes = {
  deprecated: deprecate(PropTypes.string, `Your message here`)
}

If you'd like to have an isDeprecated function attached to all React.PropTypes options you can use addIsDeprecated.


const PropTypes = addIsDeprecated(React.PropTypes);
...
static propTypes = {
  deprecated: PropTypes.object.isDeprecated('Your message here.')
}

Note: addIsDeprecated returns a copy of the passed PropTypes instance and does not mutate the React.PropTypes. isDeprecated will only work on the PropType object returned.

API

deprecate(propType: React.PropTypes.[type], message: string)

Returns a function wrapping the propType argument with a check to determine if the prop is defined and, if so, log out a warning via console.warn once.

addIsDeprecated(input: React.PropTypes)

Returns an augmented version of React.PropTypes with isDeprecated added to all top level properties.

[type].isDeprecated(message: string)

If you use the addIsDeprecated function to return a new copy of React.PropTypes then each type will have an isDeprecated message. It is identical to deprecate with the exception that it is already bound to the [type] and just accepts the message.

License

MIT © Brandon Dail

Tutorials

