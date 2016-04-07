Add an
isDeprecatedto your React PropTypes.
$ npm install --save react-is-deprecated
react-is-deprecated provides two options for wrapping
React.PropTypes. You can use the
deprecate function (recommended) to wrap a specific type and output a warning
whenever the prop is defined:
static propTypes = {
deprecated: deprecate(PropTypes.string, `Your message here`)
}
If you'd like to have an
isDeprecated function attached to all
React.PropTypes options you can use
addIsDeprecated.
const PropTypes = addIsDeprecated(React.PropTypes);
...
static propTypes = {
deprecated: PropTypes.object.isDeprecated('Your message here.')
}
Note:
addIsDeprecated returns a copy of the passed
PropTypes instance
and does not mutate the
React.PropTypes.
isDeprecated will only work on the PropType object returned.
deprecate(propType: React.PropTypes.[type], message: string)
Returns a function wrapping the
propType argument with a check to determine if the prop is defined and, if so, log out a warning via
console.warn once.
addIsDeprecated(input: React.PropTypes)
Returns an augmented version of
React.PropTypes with
isDeprecated added to all top level properties.
[type].isDeprecated(message: string)
If you use the
addIsDeprecated function to return a new copy of
React.PropTypes then each type will have an
isDeprecated message.
It is identical to
deprecate with the exception that it is already
bound to the
[type] and just accepts the message.
MIT © Brandon Dail