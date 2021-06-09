React{ions} is a suite of React components that implement Ambassador's Design and UX patterns. They are designed to be re-usable and composable across large-scale web applications.
Check out our documentation site for live examples.
Ambassador's React{ions} is available as an npm package.
$ npm install react-ions
React{ions} currently requires React 15.1+.
We use CSS Modules by default to import stylesheets written in SASS. In case you want to import the components already bundled with CSS, your module bundler should be able to require these SASS modules.
Here is an example React{ions} Webpack app to get you started.
In this minimal example, we import a Button with styles already bundled:
import React from 'react'
import Button from 'react-ions/lib/Button'
<Button>I am a Button</Button>
Live examples and more info documentation site.
To limit the number of network requests, this library dynamically generates an
.svg sprite, to handle our user interfaces. The list of available icons is here: http://reactions.getambassador.com/foundations/iconography.
The list is primarily made up of Material Icons. However, there are a few social icons that we have added on our own.
If you've cloned the React:ions library, and wish to add/remove Material icons, or add custom (eg: non-Material) icons, to the sprite, follow the directions below.
/react-ions/src/assets/icons/master-list.js, and add the icon to the
material array.
name prop as passed into the React:ions
Icon component.
md-.
npm run build:sprite.
Material icon, however instead you will add to the
mbsy array, and include a raw
.svg file here:
/react-ions/src/assets/icons/svg.
npm run build:sprite.
mbsy-[new icon name].
npm start and hit http://localhost:3000/components/icons.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license