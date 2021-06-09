React{ions} is a suite of React components that implement Ambassador's Design and UX patterns. They are designed to be re-usable and composable across large-scale web applications.

Check out our documentation site for live examples.

Installation

Ambassador's React{ions} is available as an npm package.

$ npm install react-ions

Prerequisites

React{ions} currently requires React 15.1+.

We use CSS Modules by default to import stylesheets written in SASS. In case you want to import the components already bundled with CSS, your module bundler should be able to require these SASS modules.

Example Webpack App

Here is an example React{ions} Webpack app to get you started.

Basic Usage

In this minimal example, we import a Button with styles already bundled:

import React from 'react' import Button from 'react-ions/lib/Button' <Button>I am a Button</Button>

Icons

To limit the number of network requests, this library dynamically generates an .svg sprite, to handle our user interfaces. The list of available icons is here: http://reactions.getambassador.com/foundations/iconography.

The list is primarily made up of Material Icons. However, there are a few social icons that we have added on our own.

If you've cloned the React:ions library, and wish to add/remove Material icons, or add custom (eg: non-Material) icons, to the sprite, follow the directions below.

To add a Material Icon to the svg sprite:

Search for the icon on the Material Icon site.

Open the master list /react-ions/src/assets/icons/master-list.js , and add the icon to the material array. The category of the icon is needed to construct the path. The hash after the path will be the name prop as passed into the React:ions Icon component. All Material icon names should be prefixed with md- .

, and add the icon to the array. Stop the app, and run npm run build:sprite .

. Run the app again, and go to: http://localhost:3000/foundations/iconography.

Your icon will be visible in the list.

To make a Custom Icon available in our apps:

Follow the instructions for adding a Material icon, however instead you will add to the mbsy array, and include a raw .svg file here: /react-ions/src/assets/icons/svg .

icon, however instead you will add to the array, and include a raw file here: . Open the new svg in an editor of your choice.

Remove the auto-generated code eg: title, desc, <— comments —>.

Remove the xml wrapper.

Remove any fill attributes from path or group nodes.

Save.

Run npm run build:sprite .

. Open /docs/src/app/pages/components/Icons/ExampleCustom.js.

Replace the name attribute with mbsy-[new icon name] .

. Run npm start and hit http://localhost:3000/components/icons.

and hit http://localhost:3000/components/icons. The icon should inherit the custom color and size.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license