react-inview-monitor

by snipsco
2.3.0 (see all)

Declarative in-view scroll monitor for React JS

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-inview-monitor

NPM version MIT License

Easy to use, declarative scroll into view component for animations and more

See the demos for some example usage.

There are other ~ scoll monitor libraries for React available, but none of them solved our use cases: to be able to declaratively configure animations and other effects to be triggered when individual elements came into the view. Inspired by the wow reveal animation library we set out to get to the same ease of use but within react's code paradigm.

Note: this library is not an overly generic, comprehensive, or low-level solution to managing scrolling. If you desire to solve one of the use cases we've had in mind it should be an ease for you to get running. If you need something that doesn't quite fit this solution, or if you just you need more control, consider one of the following libraries:

Usage

IntersectionObserver notes

This library uses IntersectionObserver under the hood.

Support

Until IntersectionObserver is supported in all modern browsers (see support tables) we recommend that you use it together with a polyfill, like the one from the following cdn which only polyfills (downloads code) if necessary: https://cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.js?features=IntersectionObserver

⚠️ This polyfill currently requires that you set html, body {height: 100%} in your css for it to function correctly.

What not to use this library for

IntersectionObserver uses requestIdleCallback internally, sacrificing low-latency (more direct) pixel accurate updates for performance. This means that there's not guarantee that the in/out of view updates will happen exactly when the element goes in/out of view - they can be delayed until the browser is less busy. For regular usage this is not a problem, but if you need a very high level of accuracy, this library (and IntersectionObserver) is not for you.

Reveal animation when scrolled into view

<InViewMonitor
  classNameNotInView='vis-hidden'
  classNameInView='animated fadeInUp'
>
  <ElementToAnimateIn />
</InViewMonitor>

Note: these classes are not included. We are big fans of animate.css for simple "just add water" animations.

Send custom prop to children when scrolled into view

Can be used for example to auto play a video. Toggle prop saves GPU and battery by stopping the video when no longer in view!

<InViewMonitor
  childPropsInView={{isPlaying: true}}
  toggleChildPropsOnInView={true}
>
  <VideoPlayer />
</InViewMonitor>

See these and more working examples on demo page.

Component properties

PropertyTypeDescription
classNameInViewstringcommon use: add classes to animate in element
classNameNotInViewstringcommon use: visually hide element to be animated in.
classNameAboveViewstringapply class when scrolled past view, f.e. sticky header.
classNameNotAboveViewstringapply class when not scrolled past view.
toggleClassNameOnInViewbooleanToggle between classNameInView/classNameNotInView, instead of just replacing the first time element comes into view and then removing monitoring. default: false
childPropsInViewobjectprops propagated to the child element. Can be used to start video, complex animations and more.
childPropsNotInViewobjectdefault: {}
toggleChildPropsOnInViewbooleanToggle between childPropsInView/childPropsNotInView instead of just add childPropsInView the first time element comes into view and then removing monitoring.. default: false
onInViewfunctioncallback when in view, can be used for tracking. Receives IntersectionObserverEntry as argument.
onNotInViewfunctioncallback when not in view. Receives IntersectionObserverEntry as argument.
repeatOnInViewbooleanRepeats callbacks for onInView/onNotInView, rather than firing just the first time. default: false
intoViewMarginstring - css marginMargin added to viewport for area to consider “in view”, can be negative. Use f.e. with positive value for lazy loading content just before in view, or with negative to start fading in element just after in view. Must be px or %. Default: ‘-20%’.
useInviewMonitorfuncConvenient function that can be used to dynamically disable the monitor, for example for mobile devices.
thresholdnumberValue between 0 and 1 which indicate at what percentage of the target's visibility the observer's callback should be executed. default: 0

Contributing

Please see the Contribution Guidelines.

This component is provided by Snips as Open Source Software. See LICENSE.txt for more information.

