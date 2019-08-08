Extract react-intl messages with babel-plugin-macros.

Installation

$ yarn add react-intl.macro

Note: You'll need to install and configure babel-plugin-macros if you haven't already.

React-intl@2 should be installed in your project.

Example

evenchange4/react-intl.macro-example (with react-script@2.x) [DEMO]

Usage

Code

// Component.js -import { defineMessages } from 'react-intl'; +import { defineMessages } from 'react-intl.macro'; const messages = defineMessages({ 'Component.greet': { id: 'Component.greet', defaultMessage: 'Hello, {name}!', description: 'Greeting to welcome the user to the app', }, });

// Component.js import * as React from 'react'; -import { injectIntl, defineMessages, FormattedMessage, FormattedHTMLMessage } from 'react-intl'; +import { injectIntl } from 'react-intl'; +import { defineMessages, FormattedMessage, FormattedHTMLMessage } from 'react-intl.macro'; const messages = defineMessages({ 'Component.greet': { id: 'defineMessages.greet', defaultMessage: 'Hello, {name}!', description: 'Greeting to welcome the user to the app', }, }); class Foo extends React.Component { render() { return ( <React.Fragment> <FormattedMessage id="Foo.hello1" defaultMessage='Hello, {name}!' description='Greeting to welcome the user to the app' /> <FormattedMessage id="Foo.hello2" defaultMessage='Hello, {name}!' description='Greeting to welcome the user to the app' /> </React.Fragment> ); } } const Component = () => ( <FormattedHTMLMessage id="FormattedHTMLMessage.hello" defaultMessage='<div>Hello, {name}!</div>' description='Greeting to welcome the user to the app' /> )

Extract CLI

Create React App

// package.json "scripts": { "start": "react-scripts start", "build": "react-scripts build", + "extract": "MESSAGE_DIR='./.messages' react-scripts build" },

"scripts": { "dev": "next", "build": "next build", + "extract": "MESSAGE_DIR='./.messages' next build" },

API

MESSAGE_DIR: string : The directory of output json files.

Config

Use cosmiconfig to set the babel-plugin-macros configuration: https://github.com/kentcdodds/babel-plugin-macros/blob/master/other/docs/user.md#config-experimental

verbose : To disable the log messages

default: true

module .exports = { 'react-intl' : { verbose : false , }, };

Alternative

Development

Requirements

node >= 12.7.0

yarn >= 1.17.3

$ yarn install --pure-lockfile

Test

$ yarn run format $ yarn run eslint $ yarn run flow $ yarn run test :watch $ yarn run build

Publish

$ npm version patch $ npm run changelog git commit & push

CONTRIBUTING

⇄ Pull requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests.

MIT: http://michaelhsu.mit-license.org