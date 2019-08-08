openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rim

react-intl.macro

by Michael Hsu
0.3.7 (see all)

Extract react-intl messages with babel-plugin-macros.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-intl.macro

Extract react-intl messages with babel-plugin-macros.

Travis Codecov Status npm package npm downloads

prettier license

Installation

$ yarn add react-intl.macro

Note: You'll need to install and configure babel-plugin-macros if you haven't already.

React-intl@2 should be installed in your project.

Example

evenchange4/react-intl.macro-example (with react-script@2.x) [DEMO]

Usage

Code

// Component.js
-import { defineMessages } from 'react-intl';
+import { defineMessages } from 'react-intl.macro';

const messages = defineMessages({
  'Component.greet': {
    id: 'Component.greet',
    defaultMessage: 'Hello, {name}!',
    description: 'Greeting to welcome the user to the app',
  },
});

// Component.js
import * as React from 'react';
-import { injectIntl, defineMessages, FormattedMessage, FormattedHTMLMessage } from 'react-intl';
+import { injectIntl } from 'react-intl';
+import { defineMessages, FormattedMessage, FormattedHTMLMessage } from 'react-intl.macro';

const messages = defineMessages({
  'Component.greet': {
    id: 'defineMessages.greet',
    defaultMessage: 'Hello, {name}!',
    description: 'Greeting to welcome the user to the app',
  },
});

class Foo extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <React.Fragment>
        <FormattedMessage
          id="Foo.hello1"
          defaultMessage='Hello, {name}!'
          description='Greeting to welcome the user to the app'
        />
        <FormattedMessage
          id="Foo.hello2"
          defaultMessage='Hello, {name}!'
          description='Greeting to welcome the user to the app'
        />
      </React.Fragment>
    );
  }
}

const Component = () => (
  <FormattedHTMLMessage
    id="FormattedHTMLMessage.hello"
    defaultMessage='<div>Hello, {name}!</div>'
    description='Greeting to welcome the user to the app'
  />
)

Extract CLI

Create React App

// package.json
"scripts": {
  "start": "react-scripts start",
  "build": "react-scripts build",
+ "extract": "MESSAGE_DIR='./.messages' react-scripts build"
},

Next.js

"scripts": {
  "dev": "next",
  "build": "next build",
+ "extract": "MESSAGE_DIR='./.messages' next build"
},

API

  • MESSAGE_DIR: string: The directory of output json files.

Config

Use cosmiconfig to set the babel-plugin-macros configuration: https://github.com/kentcdodds/babel-plugin-macros/blob/master/other/docs/user.md#config-experimental

verbose: To disable the log messages

default: true

// babel-plugin-macros.config.js
module.exports = {
  'react-intl': {
    verbose: false,
  },
};

Alternative

Development

Requirements

  • node >= 12.7.0
  • yarn >= 1.17.3
$ yarn install --pure-lockfile

Test

$ yarn run format
$ yarn run eslint
$ yarn run flow
$ yarn run test:watch
$ yarn run build

Publish

$ npm version patch
$ npm run changelog
git commit & push

CONTRIBUTING

  • ⇄ Pull requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.
  • For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
  • Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests.

CHANGELOG

LICENSE

MIT: http://michaelhsu.mit-license.org

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial