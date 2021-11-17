openbase logo
rit

react-intl-tel-input

by Patrick Wang
8.2.0 (see all)

Rewrite International Telephone Input in React.js. (Looking for maintainers, and PRs & contributors are also welcomed!)

Readme

React-Intl-Tel-Input

Rewrite International Telephone Input in React.js.

Collaborators Wanted!

Due to the long commuting time, I do not have much time to maintain this project often. 😣

So if anybody else is willing to take on the work of bug fixes, integrating pull requests, etc, please let me know. 🙌

I hope we can maintain the project together, and make this project better! 💪

Demo & Examples

Live demo: patw0929.github.io/react-intl-tel-input

To build the examples locally, run:

yarn
yarn website:start

Then open localhost:3000 in a browser.

Installation

yarn add react-intl-tel-input

TypeScript

react-intl-tel-input ships with official type declarations out of the box.

Usage

import IntlTelInput from 'react-intl-tel-input';
import 'react-intl-tel-input/dist/main.css';

<IntlTelInput
  containerClassName="intl-tel-input"
  inputClassName="form-control"
/>

Properties

Please see the Demo Page

Development (src and the build process)

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run yarn website:start.

You can prepare a distribution build using yarn build.

Contributing

Any kind of contribution including proposals, doc improvements, enhancements, bug fixes are always welcome.

To contribute to react-intl-tel-input, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch. Please write tests for your code, and run the linter before opening a pull-request:

yarn test    # if you are enhancing the JavaScript modules
yarn test:ts # if you are enhancing the TypeScript type declarations
yarn lint

Also, please let us know if you encounter any issue by filing an issue.

Inspired by

International Telephone Input - @jackocnr

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-2019 patw.

