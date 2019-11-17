React Intl Redux

Redux binding for React Intl.

Building idiomatic React Redux Application by having translations in store and dispatching action to update it.

Installation

npm install react-intl-redux react react-intl react-redux redux --save

Usage

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' import { FormattedNumber } from 'react-intl' import { Provider, intlReducer } from 'react-intl-redux' import reducers from '<project-path>/reducers' const reducer = combineReducers({ ...reducers, intl : intlReducer, }) const store = createStore(reducer) const App = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < FormattedNumber value = {1000} /> </ Provider > ) ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('container'))

Provide locale and messages on load

You should provide a different locale and messages if your user is not using en locale.

const initialState = { intl : { locale : 'it' , messages : { 'app.greeting' : 'Ciao!' , }, }, } const store = createStore(reducer, initialState)

Refer to the initial-locale example for more details.

Switch locale and messages on request

You could also switch locale on user's request by dispatching updateIntl action.

import { updateIntl } from 'react-intl-redux' store.dispatch(updateIntl({ locale, messages, }))

React Intl in browsers only contain locale data for basic English by default, see Loading Locale Data for loading locale data in browsers.

Provider vs IntlProvider

In most cases, react-intl-redux will be wrapped immediately after Provider from react-redux . For convenient, react-intl-redux provides Provider to do that for you.

However, if you don't want it, you could do it manually via IntlProvider . For example,

import React from 'react' import { IntlProvider } from 'react-intl-redux' import { Provider } from 'react-redux' const App = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < IntlProvider > < App /> </ IntlProvider > </ Provider > )

Formatting Data

react-intl provides two ways to format data, see the official docs.

To change formats through React components,

import { updateIntl } from 'react-intl-redux' store.dispatch(updateIntl({ locale, formats, messages, }))

Use with redux-immutable

See the usage in test.

TypeScript Support

This module does not ship with types definitions by itself, but there is community contributed @types/react-intl-redux package.

Examples

There are some examples under the examples folder for reference.

Troubleshooting

Why my connected component does not update after locale change? By default, locale is used as key for IntlProvider , which will trigger re-render when locale changes, things should just work. If it doesn't, here are few solutions could be tried,

Do a forceUpdate after changing locale.

after changing locale. Mark the connecting compoent {pure: false} .

. Pass locale in props .

in . Set key when dispatching updateIntl .

when dispatching . Provide custom intlSelector for IntlProvider .