Redux binding for React Intl.
Building idiomatic React Redux Application by having translations in store and dispatching action to update it.
npm install react-intl-redux react react-intl react-redux redux --save
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { FormattedNumber } from 'react-intl'
import { Provider, intlReducer } from 'react-intl-redux'
import reducers from '<project-path>/reducers'
const reducer = combineReducers({
...reducers,
intl: intlReducer,
})
const store = createStore(reducer)
const App = () => (
<Provider store={store}>
<FormattedNumber value={1000} />
</Provider>
)
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('container'))
locale and
messages on load
You should provide a different
locale and
messages if your user is not using
en locale.
const initialState = {
intl: {
locale: 'it',
messages: {
'app.greeting': 'Ciao!',
},
},
// ...other initialState
}
const store = createStore(reducer, initialState)
Refer to the
initial-locale example for more details.
locale and
messages on request
You could also switch
locale on user's request by dispatching
updateIntl action.
import { updateIntl } from 'react-intl-redux'
store.dispatch(updateIntl({
locale,
messages,
}))
React Intl in browsers only contain locale data for basic English by default, see Loading Locale Data for loading locale data in browsers.
Provider vs
IntlProvider
In most cases,
react-intl-redux will be wrapped immediately after
Provider from
react-redux. For convenient,
react-intl-redux provides
Provider to do that for you.
However, if you don't want it, you could do it manually via
IntlProvider. For example,
import React from 'react'
import { IntlProvider } from 'react-intl-redux'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
const App = () => (
<Provider store={store}>
<IntlProvider>
<App />
</IntlProvider>
</Provider>
)
react-intl provides two ways to format data, see the official docs.
To change
formats through React components,
import { updateIntl } from 'react-intl-redux'
store.dispatch(updateIntl({
locale,
formats,
messages,
}))
redux-immutable
See the usage in test.
This module does not ship with types definitions by itself, but there is community contributed
@types/react-intl-redux package.
There are some examples under the
examples folder for reference.
Why my connected component does not update after locale change?
By default,
locale is used as
key for
IntlProvider, which will trigger re-render when locale changes, things should just work.
If it doesn't, here are few solutions could be tried,
forceUpdate after changing locale.
{pure: false}.
locale in
props.
key when dispatching
updateIntl.
intlSelector for
IntlProvider.
How to use
intl in asynchronous action?
A simple solution would be retrive
intl object using
injectIntl and pass it in the action payload.