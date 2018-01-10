react-intl convinience components for React Native

While react-intl allows us to use formatMessage or passing in a function, this becomes tiresome if you have to do this for each. This module does the latter and wraps it all in a Text component allowing you to pass in style to provide custom styling.

Installation

$ npm install react-intl- native

Usage

Wrap your main component inside react-intl s IntlProvider like you would in your web application:

import IntlProvider from 'react-intl' ;

<IntlProvider locale= "en" > < MainView /> </ IntlProvider >

<FormattedDate weekday= "long" value={ Date .now()} style={{ fontWeight : 'bold' }} />

More information on date formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#date-formatting-components

FormattedHTMLMessage

<FormattedHTMLMessage defaultMessage= "Hello there" style={{ fontWeight : 'bold' }} />

FormattedMessage

<FormattedMessage defaultMessage= "Hello there" style={{ fontWeight : 'bold' }} />

FormattedNumber

This is the only component that differs slightly from the original component. For the formatting style you need to use formatStyle instead of style . style is being reserved for the component styling.

<FormattedNumber formatStyle= "currency" value={ 1000 } style={{ fontWeight : 'bold' }} />

More information on number formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#formattednumber

FormattedPlural

<FormattedPlural value={ 10 } one= "message" other= "messages" style={{ fontWeight : 'bold' }} />

More information on plural formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#formattedplural

FormattedRelative

<FormattedRelative value={ Date .now()} style={{ fontWeight : 'bold' }} />

More information on date formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#date-formatting-components

FormattedTime

<FormattedTime value={ Date .now()} hour= "numeric" style={{ fontWeight : 'bold' }} />

More information on date formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#date-formatting-components

For more information, take a look the react-intl documentation: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components

License

MIT