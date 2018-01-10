react-intl convinience components for React Native
While
react-intl allows us to use
formatMessage or passing in a function, this becomes tiresome if you have to do this for each. This module does the latter and wraps it all in a
Text component allowing you to pass in
style to provide custom styling.
$ npm install react-intl-native
Wrap your main component inside
react-intls
IntlProvider like you would in your web application:
import IntlProvider from 'react-intl';
<IntlProvider locale="en">
<MainView />
</IntlProvider>
<FormattedDate
weekday="long"
value={Date.now()}
style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />
More information on date formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#date-formatting-components
<FormattedHTMLMessage
defaultMessage="Hello there"
style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />
<FormattedMessage
defaultMessage="Hello there"
style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />
This is the only component that differs slightly from the original component. For the formatting style you need to use
formatStyle instead of
style.
style is being reserved for the component styling.
<FormattedNumber
formatStyle="currency"
value={1000}
style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />
More information on number formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#formattednumber
<FormattedPlural
value={10}
one="message"
other="messages"
style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />
More information on plural formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#formattedplural
<FormattedRelative
value={Date.now()}
style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />
More information on date formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#date-formatting-components
<FormattedTime
value={Date.now()}
hour="numeric"
style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />
More information on date formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#date-formatting-components
For more information, take a look the
react-intl documentation: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components
MIT