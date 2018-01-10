openbase logo
rin

react-intl-native

by Johannes Stein
2.1.2 (see all)

react-intl components for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

185

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-intl-native

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status codecov.io

react-intl convinience components for React Native

While react-intl allows us to use formatMessage or passing in a function, this becomes tiresome if you have to do this for each. This module does the latter and wraps it all in a Text component allowing you to pass in style to provide custom styling.

Installation

$ npm install react-intl-native

Usage

Wrap your main component inside react-intls IntlProvider like you would in your web application:

import IntlProvider from 'react-intl';

<IntlProvider locale="en">
  <MainView />
</IntlProvider>

FormattedDate

<FormattedDate
  weekday="long"
  value={Date.now()}
  style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />

More information on date formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#date-formatting-components

FormattedHTMLMessage

<FormattedHTMLMessage
  defaultMessage="Hello there"
  style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />

FormattedMessage

<FormattedMessage
  defaultMessage="Hello there"
  style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />

FormattedNumber

This is the only component that differs slightly from the original component. For the formatting style you need to use formatStyle instead of style. style is being reserved for the component styling.

<FormattedNumber
  formatStyle="currency"
  value={1000}
  style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />

More information on number formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#formattednumber

FormattedPlural

<FormattedPlural
  value={10}
  one="message"
  other="messages"
  style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />

More information on plural formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#formattedplural

FormattedRelative

<FormattedRelative
  value={Date.now()}
  style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />

More information on date formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#date-formatting-components

FormattedTime

<FormattedTime
  value={Date.now()}
  hour="numeric"
  style={{ fontWeight: 'bold' }} />

More information on date formatting options: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#date-formatting-components

For more information, take a look the react-intl documentation: https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components

License

MIT

