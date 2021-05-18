defaultValue number 0 Sets the default / initial value to be used by the component on the first load

currency string USD Sets the currency code

config object USD related configuration Configuration object compliant with react-intl intlShape

autoFocus boolean false Enables auto-focus when the component gets displayed

autoSelect boolean false Enables auto-select when the component gets displayed

autoReset boolean false Resets component's internal state when loses focus

onChange function undefined (event, value, maskedValued) => {}



Exposes the Event itself, the value with no mask and maskedValue for displaying purposes

onFocus function undefined (event, value, maskedValued) => {



Called when the component gains focus

onBlur function undefined (event, value, maskedValued) => {



Called when the component loses focus

onKeyPress function undefined (event, key, keyCode) => {}



Called when a key is pressed