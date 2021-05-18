openbase logo
react-intl-currency-input-fork

by Thiago Zanetti
0.2.0 (see all)

React component for i18n currency input using Intl API.

55

134

9mos ago

14

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

react-intl-currency-input

A React component for i18n currency input using Intl API.

Installation

$ npm install react-intl-currency-input --save-dev

How to use

import React from "react"
import IntlCurrencyInput from "react-intl-currency-input"

const currencyConfig = {
  locale: "pt-BR",
  formats: {
    number: {
      BRL: {
        style: "currency",
        currency: "BRL",
        minimumFractionDigits: 2,
        maximumFractionDigits: 2,
      },
    },
  },
};

const BrlCurrencyComponent = () => {
  const handleChange = (event, value, maskedValue) => {
    event.preventDefault();

    console.log(value); // value without mask (ex: 1234.56)
    console.log(maskedValue); // masked value (ex: R$1234,56)
  };

  return(
    <IntlCurrencyInput currency="BRL" config={currencyConfig}
            onChange={handleChange} />
  );
}

export default BrlCurrencyComponent;

Example

example

To run the example:

$ npm run example:start

And a new browser window will open at http://localhost:3000

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
defaultValuenumber0Sets the default / initial value to be used by the component on the first load
currencystringUSDSets the currency code
configobjectUSD related configurationConfiguration object compliant with react-intl intlShape
autoFocusbooleanfalseEnables auto-focus when the component gets displayed
autoSelectbooleanfalseEnables auto-select when the component gets displayed
autoResetbooleanfalseResets component's internal state when loses focus
onChangefunctionundefined(event, value, maskedValued) => {}

Exposes the Event itself, the value with no mask and maskedValue for displaying purposes
onFocusfunctionundefined(event, value, maskedValued) => {

Called when the component gains focus
onBlurfunctionundefined(event, value, maskedValued) => {

Called when the component loses focus
onKeyPressfunctionundefined(event, key, keyCode) => {}

Called when a key is pressed
maxnumberundefinedMaximum value for the input. Input does not change if the value is greater than max

All the other undocumented properties available for any React Component should also be available.

TO-DO

  • Add unit tests
  • Add a Storybook for examples and UI tests

