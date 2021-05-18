A React component for i18n currency input using Intl API.
$ npm install react-intl-currency-input --save-dev
import React from "react"
import IntlCurrencyInput from "react-intl-currency-input"
const currencyConfig = {
locale: "pt-BR",
formats: {
number: {
BRL: {
style: "currency",
currency: "BRL",
minimumFractionDigits: 2,
maximumFractionDigits: 2,
},
},
},
};
const BrlCurrencyComponent = () => {
const handleChange = (event, value, maskedValue) => {
event.preventDefault();
console.log(value); // value without mask (ex: 1234.56)
console.log(maskedValue); // masked value (ex: R$1234,56)
};
return(
<IntlCurrencyInput currency="BRL" config={currencyConfig}
onChange={handleChange} />
);
}
export default BrlCurrencyComponent;
To run the example:
$ npm run example:start
And a new browser window will open at http://localhost:3000
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|defaultValue
|number
|0
|Sets the default / initial value to be used by the component on the first load
|currency
|string
|USD
|Sets the currency code
|config
|object
|USD related configuration
|Configuration object compliant with react-intl intlShape
|autoFocus
|boolean
|false
|Enables auto-focus when the component gets displayed
|autoSelect
|boolean
|false
|Enables auto-select when the component gets displayed
|autoReset
|boolean
|false
|Resets component's internal state when loses focus
|onChange
|function
|undefined
(event, value, maskedValued) => {}
Exposes the
Event itself, the
value with no mask and
maskedValue for displaying purposes
|onFocus
|function
|undefined
(event, value, maskedValued) => {
Called when the component gains focus
|onBlur
|function
|undefined
(event, value, maskedValued) => {
Called when the component loses focus
|onKeyPress
|function
|undefined
(event, key, keyCode) => {}
Called when a
key is pressed
|max
|number
|undefined
|Maximum value for the input. Input does not change if the value is greater than max
All the other undocumented properties available for any
React Component should also be available.