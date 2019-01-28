openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ric

react-intl-cra

by Michael Hsu
0.3.4 (see all)

🔧 Extract messages of Creact React App from the command line.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use react-intl.macro or react-app-rewired solution.

Readme

⚠️ Deprecated - This repository is no longer maintained

Please use react-intl.macro or react-app-rewired solution.

react-intl-cra

Extract messages of Creact React App from the command line.

Travis Codecov Status npm package npm downloads

prettier license

This is just a workaround for create-react-app #1227 and react-intl #869 in unofficial way.

Installation

$ yarn add react-intl-cra --dev

Demo

Standalone example based on Create-React-App: https://github.com/evenchange4/react-intl-po-example

$ react-intl-cra './src/**/*.js' -o messages.json

Output:

// messages.json

[
  {
    "id": "Account.account",
    "description": "Title",
    "defaultMessage": "帳戶",
    "filepath": "./src/containers/Account/messages.js"
  },
  {
    "id": "Account.myTestDevices",
    "defaultMessage": "我的測試裝置",
    "filepath": "./src/containers/Account/messages.js"
  },
  ...
]

API

$ react-intl-cra --help

Usage: react-intl-cra <pattern> [options]

<pattern> Glob pattern to specify files.
          Needs to be surrounded with quotes to prevent shell globbing.
          Guide to globs: https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob

Options:
  -o, --out-file  Output into a single file                             [string]
  -h, --help      Show help                                            [boolean]
  -v, --version   Show version number                                  [boolean]

Examples:
  react-intl-cra 'src/App.js'                   One file.
  react-intl-cra 'src/**/*.js'                  Pattern to specify files
  react-intl-cra 'src/**/*.js' -o message.json  Output into a single file.


For more information go to https://github.com/evenchange4/react-intl-cra

NPM Usage

import extract from 'react-intl-cra';

const result = extract('./src/**/*.js');

Development

Requirements

  • node >= 9
  • yarn >= 1.3.2
$ yarn install --pure-lockfile
$ yarn start

Test

$ yarn run format
$ yarn run eslint
$ yarn run flow
$ yarn run test:watch

NPM Release

Any git tags.

  1. Create a new git tag
  2. Update CHANGELOG.md
$ npm version patch
$ npm run changelog

CONTRIBUTING

  • ⇄ Pull requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.
  • For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
  • Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests ($ yarn test).

CHANGELOG

LICENSE

MIT: http://michaelhsu.mit-license.org

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial