⚠️ Deprecated - This repository is no longer maintained

Please use react-intl.macro or react-app-rewired solution.

Extract messages of Creact React App from the command line.

This is just a workaround for create-react-app #1227 and react-intl #869 in unofficial way.

Installation

$ yarn add react-intl-cra --dev

Demo

Standalone example based on Create-React-App: https://github.com/evenchange4/react-intl-po-example

$ react-intl-cra './src *.js' -o messages.json

Output:

[ { "id" : "Account.account" , "description" : "Title" , "defaultMessage" : "帳戶" , "filepath" : "./src/containers/Account/messages.js" }, { "id" : "Account.myTestDevices" , "defaultMessage" : "我的測試裝置" , "filepath" : "./src/containers/Account/messages.js" }, ... ]

API

$ react-intl-cra -- help Usage: react-intl-cra <pattern> [options] <pattern> Glob pattern to specify files. Needs to be surrounded with quotes to prevent shell globbing. Guide to globs: https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob Options: -o, --out-file Output into a single file [string] -h, -- help Show help [boolean] -v, --version Show version number [boolean] Examples: react-intl-cra 'src/App.js' One file. react-intl-cra 'src/**/*.js' Pattern to specify files react-intl-cra 'src/**/*.js' -o message.json Output into a single file. For more information go to https://github.com/evenchange4/react-intl-cra

NPM Usage

import extract from 'react-intl-cra' ; const result = extract( './src/**/*.js' );

Development

Requirements

node >= 9

yarn >= 1.3.2

$ yarn install $ yarn start

Test

yarn run format yarn run eslint yarn run flow yarn run test :watch

NPM Release

Any git tags.

Create a new git tag Update CHANGELOG.md

$ npm version patch $ npm run changelog

MIT: http://michaelhsu.mit-license.org