Please use react-intl.macro or react-app-rewired solution.
Extract messages of
Creact React Appfrom the command line.
This is just a workaround for create-react-app #1227 and react-intl #869 in unofficial way.
$ yarn add react-intl-cra --dev
Standalone example based on Create-React-App: https://github.com/evenchange4/react-intl-po-example
$ react-intl-cra './src/**/*.js' -o messages.json
Output:
// messages.json
[
{
"id": "Account.account",
"description": "Title",
"defaultMessage": "帳戶",
"filepath": "./src/containers/Account/messages.js"
},
{
"id": "Account.myTestDevices",
"defaultMessage": "我的測試裝置",
"filepath": "./src/containers/Account/messages.js"
},
...
]
$ react-intl-cra --help
Usage: react-intl-cra <pattern> [options]
<pattern> Glob pattern to specify files.
Needs to be surrounded with quotes to prevent shell globbing.
Guide to globs: https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob
Options:
-o, --out-file Output into a single file [string]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-v, --version Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
react-intl-cra 'src/App.js' One file.
react-intl-cra 'src/**/*.js' Pattern to specify files
react-intl-cra 'src/**/*.js' -o message.json Output into a single file.
For more information go to https://github.com/evenchange4/react-intl-cra
import extract from 'react-intl-cra';
const result = extract('./src/**/*.js');
$ yarn install --pure-lockfile
$ yarn start
$ yarn run format
$ yarn run eslint
$ yarn run flow
$ yarn run test:watch
Any git tags.
CHANGELOG.md
$ npm version patch
$ npm run changelog
$ yarn test).