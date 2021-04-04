openbase logo
react-interval

by Nikita Butenko
2.1.2 (see all)

🍇 Monorepo for React components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Timer

Readme

react-works

Monorepo for React components

Gitter CircleCI Dependencies Dev Dependencies

Packages

packagenpm
packages/bulkheadreact-bulkhead
packages/element-resizereact-element-resize
packages/swapreact-swap
packages/intervalreact-interval
packages/page-clickreact-page-click
packages/normalized-selectreact-normalized-select
packages/text-filterreact-text-filter

Development and testing

Install

Currently is being developed and tested with the latest Node 8 on OSX.

git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-works.git
cd react-works
yarn install

Run tests for all packages

# to run eslint for all packages
yarn lerna run lint

# to run tests for all packages
yarn lerna run test

# to run end-to-end tests for all packages
yarn lerna run e2e

Run package example

To run example covering all package features, use yarn start, which will compile example/index.js

cd packages/package-name
yarn start

# then
open http://localhost:8080

Test one package only

cd packages/package-name

# to run lint
yarn lint

# to run tests
yarn test

License

MIT

