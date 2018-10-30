React hook to track the visibility of a functional component based on IntersectionVisible Observer.
In the following example we changed the background color of the body depending on the visibility of the blue box.
Demo and tests are coming
import useVisibility from 'react-intersection-visible-hook'
function App() {
const nodeRef = useRef(null);
const visibility = useVisibility(nodeRef);
return (
<div className="App" ref={nodeRef}>
<h1>Hello</h1>
</div>
);
}
const options = {
root: document.querySelector('#scrollArea'),
rootMargin: '0px',
threshold: 1.0
}
function App() {
const nodeRef = useRef(null);
const visibility = useVisibility(nodeRef, options);
return (
<div className="App" ref={nodeRef}>
<h1>Hello</h1>
<h2>{visibility.isIntersecting ? 'Component is visible' : 'Component is hidden' }</h2>
</div>
);
}
The
visibility object contains
boundingClientRect
intersectionRatio
intersectionRect
isIntersecting
rootBounds
target
time
Any pull-request is more than welcome 💥 😄
MIT