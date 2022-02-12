React implementation of the Intersection Observer API to tell you when an element enters or leaves the viewport. Contains both a Hooks, render props and plain children implementation.
Storybook Demo: https://react-intersection-observer.vercel.app
useInView it's easier than ever to
monitor elements
Install using Yarn:
yarn add react-intersection-observer
or NPM:
npm install react-intersection-observer --save
useInView hook
// Use object destructing, so you don't need to remember the exact order
const { ref, inView, entry } = useInView(options);
// Or array destructing, making it easy to customize the field names
const [ref, inView, entry] = useInView(options);
The
useInView hook makes it easy to monitor the
inView state of your
components. Call the
useInView hook with the (optional) options
you need. It will return an array containing a
ref, the
inView status and
the current
entry.
Assign the
ref to the DOM element you want to monitor, and the hook will
report the status.
import React from 'react';
import { useInView } from 'react-intersection-observer';
const Component = () => {
const { ref, inView, entry } = useInView({
/* Optional options */
threshold: 0,
});
return (
<div ref={ref}>
<h2>{`Header inside viewport ${inView}.`}</h2>
</div>
);
};
To use the
<InView> component, you pass it a function. It will be called
whenever the state changes, with the new value of
inView. In addition to the
inView prop, children also receive a
ref that should be set on the
containing DOM element. This is the element that the IntersectionObserver will
monitor.
If you need it, you can also access the
IntersectionObserverEntry
on
entry, giving you access to all the details about the current intersection
state.
import { InView } from 'react-intersection-observer';
const Component = () => (
<InView>
{({ inView, ref, entry }) => (
<div ref={ref}>
<h2>{`Header inside viewport ${inView}.`}</h2>
</div>
)}
</InView>
);
export default Component;
You can pass any element to the
<InView />, and it will handle creating the
wrapping DOM element. Add a handler to the
onChange method, and control the
state in your own component. Any extra props you add to
<InView> will be
passed to the HTML element, allowing you set the
className,
style, etc.
import { InView } from 'react-intersection-observer';
const Component = () => (
<InView as="div" onChange={(inView, entry) => console.log('Inview:', inView)}>
<h2>Plain children are always rendered. Use onChange to monitor state.</h2>
</InView>
);
export default Component;
⚠️ When rendering a plain child, make sure you keep your HTML output semantic. Change the
asto match the context, and add a
classNameto style the
<InView />. The component does not support Ref Forwarding, so if you need a
refto the HTML element, use the Render Props version instead.
Provide these as the options argument in the
useInView hook or as props on the
<InView /> component.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|root
Element
|document
|false
|The IntersectionObserver interface's read-only root property identifies the Element or Document whose bounds are treated as the bounding box of the viewport for the element which is the observer's target. If the root is
null, then the bounds of the actual document viewport are used.
|rootMargin
string
|'0px'
|false
|Margin around the root. Can have values similar to the CSS margin property, e.g. "10px 20px 30px 40px" (top, right, bottom, left).
|threshold
number |
number[]
|0
|false
|Number between
0 and
1 indicating the percentage that should be visible before triggering. Can also be an array of numbers, to create multiple trigger points.
|trackVisibility 🧪
boolean
|false
|false
|A boolean indicating whether this IntersectionObserver will track visibility changes on the target.
|delay 🧪
number
|undefined
|false
|A number indicating the minimum delay in milliseconds between notifications from this observer for a given target. This must be set to at least
100 if
trackVisibility is
true.
|skip
boolean
|false
|false
|Skip creating the IntersectionObserver. You can use this to enable and disable the observer as needed. If
skip is set while
inView, the current state will still be kept.
|triggerOnce
boolean
|false
|false
|Only trigger the observer once.
|initialInView
boolean
|false
|false
|Set the initial value of the
inView boolean. This can be used if you expect the element to be in the viewport to start with, and you want to trigger something when it leaves.
|fallbackInView
boolean
|undefined
|false
|If the
IntersectionObserver API isn't available in the client, the default behavior is to throw an Error. You can set a specific fallback behavior, and the
inView value will be set to this instead of failing. To set a global default, you can set it with the
defaultFallbackInView()
The
<InView /> component also accepts the following props:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|as
string
|'div'
|false
|Render the wrapping element as this element. Defaults to
div.
|children
({ref, inView, entry}) => React.ReactNode,
ReactNode
|true
|Children expects a function that receives an object containing the
inView boolean and a
ref that should be assigned to the element root. Alternatively pass a plain child, to have the
<InView /> deal with the wrapping element. You will also get the
IntersectionObserverEntry as `entry, giving you more details.
|onChange
(inView, entry) => void
|false
|Call this function whenever the in view state changes. It will receive the
inView boolean, alongside the current
IntersectionObserverEntry.
The new v2 implementation of IntersectionObserver extends the original API, so you can track if the element is covered by another element or has filters applied to it. Useful for blocking clickjacking attempts or tracking ad exposure.
To use it, you'll need to add the new
trackVisibility and
delay options.
When you get the
entry back, you can then monitor if
isVisible is
true.
const TrackVisible = () => {
const { ref, entry } = useInView({ trackVisibility: true, delay: 100 });
return <div ref={ref}>{entry?.isVisible}</div>;
};
This is still a very new addition, so check
caniuse for current browser
support. If
trackVisibility has been set, and the current browser doesn't
support it, a fallback has been added to always report
isVisible as
true.
It's not added to the TypeScript
lib.d.ts file yet, so you will also have to
extend the
IntersectionObserverEntry with the
isVisible boolean.
The
IntersectionObserver itself is just a simple but powerful tool. Here's a
few ideas for how you can use it.
You can wrap multiple
ref assignments in a single
useCallback:
import React, { useRef, useCallback } from 'react';
import { useInView } from 'react-intersection-observer';
function Component(props) {
const ref = useRef();
const [inViewRef, inView] = useInView();
// Use `useCallback` so we don't recreate the function on each render - Could result in infinite loop
const setRefs = useCallback(
(node) => {
// Ref's from useRef needs to have the node assigned to `current`
ref.current = node;
// Callback refs, like the one from `useInView`, is a function that takes the node as an argument
inViewRef(node);
},
[inViewRef],
);
return <div ref={setRefs}>Shared ref is visible: {inView}</div>;
}
rootMargin isn't working as expected
When using
rootMargin, the margin gets added to the current
root - If your
application is running inside a
<iframe>, or you have defined a custom
root
this will not be the current viewport.
You can read more about this on these links:
In order to write meaningful tests, the
IntersectionObserver needs to be
mocked. If you are writing your tests in Jest, you can use the included
test-utils.js. It mocks the
IntersectionObserver, and includes a few methods
to assist with faking the
inView state. When setting the
isIntersecting
value you can pass either a
boolean value or a threshold between
0 and
1.
test-utils.js
You can use these test utilities as imports in individual files OR you can globally mock Intersection Observer for all Jest tests. If you use a library or an application with a lot of Intersection Observer usage, you may wish to globally mock it; however, the official recommendation is to be purposeful about your mocking and do so on a per-usage basis.
Import these from
react-intersection-observer/test-utils.
mockAllIsIntersecting(isIntersecting:boolean | number)
Set
isIntersecting on all current IntersectionObserver instances.
mockIsIntersecting(element:Element, isIntersecting:boolean | number)
Set
isIntersecting for the IntersectionObserver of a specific element.
intersectionMockInstance(element:Element): IntersectionObserver
Call the
intersectionMockInstance method with an element, to get the (mocked)
IntersectionObserver instance. You can use this to spy on the
observe and
unobserve methods.
You can create a Jest setup file that leverages the unsupported fallback option. In this case, you only mock the IntersectionObserver in test files were you actively import
react-intersection-observer/test-utils:
import { defaultFallbackInView } from 'react-intersection-observer';
defaultFallbackInView(true); // or 'false' - whichever consistent behavior makes the most sense for your use case.
In your Jest config, add
'react-intersection-observer/test-utils' to the array value for the
setupFilesAfterEnv option.
module.exports = {
// other config lines
setupFilesAfterEnv: ['react-intersection-observer/test-utils'],
// other config lines
};
import React from 'react';
import { screen, render } from '@testing-library/react';
import { useInView } from 'react-intersection-observer';
import { mockAllIsIntersecting } from 'react-intersection-observer/test-utils';
const HookComponent = ({ options }) => {
const [ref, inView] = useInView(options);
return <div ref={ref}>{inView.toString()}</div>;
};
test('should create a hook inView', () => {
render(<HookComponent />);
// This causes all (existing) IntersectionObservers to be set as intersecting
mockAllIsIntersecting(true);
screen.getByText('true');
});
test('should create a hook inView with threshold', () => {
render(<HookComponent options={{ threshold: 0.3 }} />);
mockAllIsIntersecting(0.1);
screen.getByText('false');
// Once the threshold has been passed, it will trigger inView.
mockAllIsIntersecting(0.3);
screen.getByText('true');
});
Intersection Observer is the API used to determine if an element is inside the viewport or not. Browser support is really good - With Safari adding support in 12.1, all major browsers now support Intersection Observers natively. Add the polyfill, so it doesn't break on older versions of iOS and IE11.
If the client doesn't have support for the
IntersectionObserver, then the
default behavior is to throw an error. This will crash the React application,
unless you capture it with an Error Boundary.
If you prefer, you can set a fallback
inView value to use if the
IntersectionObserver doesn't exist. This will make
react-intersection-observer fail gracefully, but you must ensure your
application can correctly handle all your observers firing either
true or
false at the same time.
You can set the fallback globally:
import { defaultFallbackInView } from 'react-intersection-observer';
defaultFallbackInView(true); // or 'false'
You can also define the fallback locally on
useInView or
<InView> as an
option. This will override the global fallback value.
import React from 'react';
import { useInView } from 'react-intersection-observer';
const Component = () => {
const { ref, inView, entry } = useInView({
fallbackInView: true,
});
return (
<div ref={ref}>
<h2>{`Header inside viewport ${inView}.`}</h2>
</div>
);
};
You can import the polyfill directly or use a service like polyfill.io to add it when needed.
yarn add intersection-observer
Then import it in your app:
import 'intersection-observer';
If you are using Webpack (or similar) you could use dynamic imports, to load the Polyfill only if needed. A basic implementation could look something like this:
/**
* Do feature detection, to figure out which polyfills needs to be imported.
**/
async function loadPolyfills() {
if (typeof window.IntersectionObserver === 'undefined') {
await import('intersection-observer');
}
}
You can access the
observe method, that
react-intersection-observer uses internally to create and destroy
IntersectionObserver instances. This allows you to handle more advanced use
cases, where you need full control over when and how observers are created.
import { observe } from 'react-intersection-observer';
const destroy = observe(element, callback, options);
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|element
Element
|true
|DOM element to observe
|callback
ObserverInstanceCallback
|true
|The callback function that IntersectionObserver will call
|options
IntersectionObserverInit
|false
|The options for the IntersectionObserver
The
observe method returns an
unobserve function, that you must call in
order to destroy the observer again.
⚠️ You most likely won't need this, but it can be useful if you need to handle IntersectionObservers outside React, or need full control over how instances are created.