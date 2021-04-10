This is a small React hook package to use Insersection Observer declaratively. By using this hook, you can easily track if a component is visible or not, create lazy loading images, trigger animations on entering or leaving the screen etc.

This package is written in TypeScript (all thanks to TSDX). So, you can use it in your TypeScript projects too.

Live demo is here.

You can check the browser compatibility from here.

If you want to support the browsers those are not supporting it natively, you can use this polyfill.

Installation

npm install react-intersection-observer-hook

Usage

Here is a simple code to use the hook. Just pass the ref callback to the component that you want to track its visibility. You can find a more complete code in the example folder.

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' ; import { useIntersectionObserver } from 'react-intersection-observer-hook' ; function Example ( ) { const [ref, { entry }] = useIntersectionObserver(); const isVisible = entry && entry.isIntersecting; useEffect( () => { console .log( `The component is ${isVisible ? 'visible' : 'not visible' } .` ); }, [isVisible]); return < SomeComponentToTrack ref = {ref} /> ; }

if you have a scrollable container, you can set a root like this:

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' ; import { useIntersectionObserver } from 'react-intersection-observer-hook' ; function Example ( ) { const [ref, { entry, rootRef }] = useIntersectionObserver(); const isVisible = entry && entry.isIntersecting; useEffect( () => { console .log( `The component is ${isVisible ? 'visible' : 'not visible' } .` ); }, [isVisible]); return ( < ScrollableContainer // We use ` rootRef ` callback to set our root node. ref = {rootRef} > < SomeComponentToTrack ref = {ref} /> </ ScrollableContainer > ); }

If you just want to track visibility, you can use useTrackVisibility hook. It has the same API as useIntersectionObserver hook. It just returns additional fields in its second tuple item.

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' ; import { useTrackVisibility } from 'react-intersection-observer-hook' ; function Example ( ) { const [ ref, { entry, rootRef, isVisible, wasEverVisible }, ] = useTrackVisibility(); useEffect( () => { console .log( `The component is ${isVisible ? 'visible' : 'not visible' } .` ); }, [isVisible]); return < SomeComponentToTrack ref = {ref} /> ; }

Arguments

Both useIntersectionObserver and useTrackVisibility gets the same arguments. And those are;

rootMargin: Indicates the margin value around the root element. Default value is zero for all directions (top, right, bottom and left).

Indicates the margin value around the root element. Default value is zero for all directions (top, right, bottom and left). threshold: Threshold value (or values) to trigger the observer.

For more info, you can check here and here.