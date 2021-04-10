This is a small React hook package to use Insersection Observer declaratively. By using this hook, you can easily track if a component is visible or not, create lazy loading images, trigger animations on entering or leaving the screen etc.
This package is written in TypeScript (all thanks to TSDX). So, you can use it in your TypeScript projects too.
Live demo is here.
You can check the browser compatibility from here.
If you want to support the browsers those are not supporting it natively, you can use this polyfill.
npm install react-intersection-observer-hook
Here is a simple code to use the hook. Just pass the
ref callback to the component that you want to track its visibility. You can find a more complete code in the
example folder.
import React, { useEffect } from 'react';
import { useIntersectionObserver } from 'react-intersection-observer-hook';
// ...
function Example() {
// `useIntersectionObserver` returns a tuple.
// We need to give this `ref` callback to the node we want to observe.
// The second item, `entry` is the response of the initially created `IntersectionObserver` instance.
const [ref, { entry }] = useIntersectionObserver();
const isVisible = entry && entry.isIntersecting;
useEffect(() => {
console.log(`The component is ${isVisible ? 'visible' : 'not visible'}.`);
}, [isVisible]);
return <SomeComponentToTrack ref={ref} />;
}
if you have a scrollable container, you can set a
root like this:
import React, { useEffect } from 'react';
import { useIntersectionObserver } from 'react-intersection-observer-hook';
// ...
function Example() {
const [ref, { entry, rootRef }] = useIntersectionObserver();
const isVisible = entry && entry.isIntersecting;
useEffect(() => {
console.log(`The component is ${isVisible ? 'visible' : 'not visible'}.`);
}, [isVisible]);
return (
<ScrollableContainer
// We use `rootRef` callback to set our root node.
ref={rootRef}
>
<SomeComponentToTrack ref={ref} />
</ScrollableContainer>
);
}
If you just want to track visibility, you can use
useTrackVisibility hook.
It has the same API as
useIntersectionObserver hook. It just returns additional fields in its second tuple item.
import React, { useEffect } from 'react';
import { useTrackVisibility } from 'react-intersection-observer-hook';
// ...
function Example() {
// `useTrackVisibility` also returns a tuple like `useIntersectionObserver`.
// First item is the same `ref` callback to set the node to observe.
// Second item is an object that we can use to decide if a node is visible.
// `entry`: Same object which is returned by `useIntersectionObserver`.
// `rootRef`: Same ref callback which is returned by `useIntersectionObserver`.
// `isVisible`: Becomes true/false based on the response of `IntersectionObserver`.
// `wasEverVisible`: When our observed node becomes visible once, this flag becomes `true` and stays like that.
const [
ref,
{ entry, rootRef, isVisible, wasEverVisible },
] = useTrackVisibility();
useEffect(() => {
console.log(`The component is ${isVisible ? 'visible' : 'not visible'}.`);
}, [isVisible]);
return <SomeComponentToTrack ref={ref} />;
}
Both
useIntersectionObserver and
useTrackVisibility gets the same arguments. And those are;